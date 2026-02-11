10.02.2026, 09:13 6841
Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reported that acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have decreased countrywide compared to the last season, though measles cases continue to rise, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Since September 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has registered 3,332,252 ARVI cases, down 10% from the same period last year, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry said.
3,018 flu cases, including 2,958 Influenza A (H3N2) cases, 53 Influenza A (H1N1), and seven Influenza B cases were laboratory-confirmed.
2.27 million people (11.13% of the population) have been vaccinated against flu, in line with WHO recommendations.
Schools continue operating normally, with student illness rates below 20% per class.
At the same time, measles cases have been reported in 19 regions except the city of Shymkent, with 80% of infections among those unvaccinated. Notably, 58% of children affected were unvaccinated due to parental refusal. The Ministry stressed that vaccination remains the only effective prevention.
Parents are urged to check children’s immunization records and seek vaccinations according to the National Immunization Schedule.
10.02.2026, 20:23 7171
Kazakhstan Participated in the Charity Festival in Jeddah
Kazakhstan took part in the annual charity festival "A Cup for a Good Cause", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The participation of Kazakhstan in the event was facilitated through the active support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Jeddah and formed part of ongoing efforts to develop cultural and humanitarian cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Kazakhstan national exhibition attracted significant interest from participants and guests of the festival, providing them with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the country’s culture, national traditions, aspects of daily life, and the distinctive features of Kazakh cuisine. Promotional materials and displays effectively showcased the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.
Additionally, festival visitors were introduced to Kazakhstan’s cultural and educational tourism routes, which include historical cities, architectural monuments, cultural heritage sites, and ethno-tourism locations reflecting the traditions and lifestyle of the Kazakh people. Local residents and foreign guests had the opportunity to learn more about the country’s natural diversity-from scenic canyons and vast steppes to mountainous landscapes and lakes.
The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh diaspora were awarded a special commemorative gift for "Active Participation and Promotion of the Culture and Traditions of their Country."
The Chair of the Association, Hala Ali Hasan Al Shaer, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh participants for their exemplary presentation of national culture and traditions and confirmed their readiness to continue cultural collaboration.
In turn, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, Ruslan Kospanov, noted that Kazakhstan’s successful participation in the festival was made possible by the active involvement of the Kazakh diaspora in Jeddah and their coordinated teamwork.
09.02.2026, 20:12 20971
Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event
A poetic event marking the 95th anniversary of the birth of Mukagali Makatayev, a prominent figure of 20th century Kazakh poetry, was held at the Kazakh Cultural Center in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized in the format of an open poetry class and brought together children and adults studying the Kazakh language and culture in Belgium. As part of the program, poems by the poet were recited and songs based on his verses were performed. Makatayev’s works were presented in Kazakh, French, English, and Dutch, reflecting the growing international interest in his literary legacy.
In a warm and informal atmosphere, participants exchanged views on the role of poetry as a means of cultural dialogue and the transmission of values between generations and cultures.
The event formed part of ongoing efforts to promote the Kazakh language and literature in Belgium and demonstrated that Mukagali Makatayev’s poetic heritage continues to resonate within a multicultural and multilingual environment.
08.02.2026, 09:45 36706
Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region
Children under the age of 14 and teenagers are among those infected, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Akmola region’s chief state sanitary doctor, Serik Omarhanov, 15 cases of human brucellosis were recorded in the region over the 12 months of 2025. Compared to the previous year, this represents an increase of five cases, or 33.3%.
Cases among children under 14 were registered in the town of Kosshy. Among adolescents, infections were recorded in the Yereymentau district and the city of Kokshetau," the official said.
The suspected source of infection was contact with farm animals kept in private households that tested positive for brucellosis.
A total of 32 contact persons were identified across the region, all of whom underwent serological testing for brucellosis. Two contacts-in Kosshy and the Ereymentau district-tested positive and were diagnosed with brucellosis.
The region also saw a rise in reported animal bite cases over the 12-month period in 2025. Compared with the same period in 2024, the number of people affected increased by 544 cases, or 21.9%.
In total, 2,481 people sought medical assistance over the past year, with the largest share of cases reported in Kokshetau, accounting for 24.1%. In the regional center alone, 600 cases were registered in 2025, including 194 cases among children and adolescents (32.3%) and 406 cases among adults (67.6%).
07.02.2026, 13:10 52441
Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route
Residents of the Kazakh capital and the Zhetysu region will soon be able to travel directly between Astana and Taldykorgan, as a new rail link is set to be launched, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The new route is being launched by Passenger Transportation JSC in cooperation with the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.
The decision was made in response to public appeals and through joint efforts with deputies of the Majilis and the relevant authorities. The main goal is to improve regional transport accessibility and meet the growing demand for passenger travel," the company’s press service said.
The launch of the direct service will allow residents to travel comfortably and safely between the capital and the region without complicated transfers. The new route is also expected to stimulate business activity, strengthen socio-economic ties, and enhance population mobility.
07.02.2026, 07:45 51616
Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, rain, and temperature swings
Unstable weather patterns will continue across Kazakhstan on February 7-9 due to the rapid movement of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.
Virtually most of the country can expect mixed precipitation of rain and snow, accompanied by snowstorms, gusty winds, and black ice over the next three days.
Heavy snow is forecast for the eastern regions at the start of the period and for the western regions toward the end. Meanwhile, the southern part of the country is expected to experience heavy snow and rain throughout the entire three-day window.
Temperatures are predicted to rise across much of Kazakhstan.
06.02.2026, 14:35 67241
Winter weather causes flight delays at Astana Airport
Astana International Airport announced on Friday flight schedule adjustments are likely due to winter weather, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Forecasters predict winter weather is to persist in parts of Kazakhstan throughout the day with snow, blizzard, black ice, patchy fog, and high wind.
Astana International Airport said it expects flight schedule adjustments due to bad weather, with 79 departing flights and 78 arriving flights scheduled for today.
As of Friday afternoon, 10 arriving flights and two departing flights were delayed, according the airport.
04.02.2026, 15:40 94481
Classical Music Evening Achieves Triumphant Success in Slovenia
The historic Julij Betetto Hall hosted a landmark cultural event: the "In the Spirit of Beethoven" concert, organized by the Academy of Music of the University of Ljubljana in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovenia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Renowned Kazakhstani cellist and professor Eldar Saparayev, performing alongside distinguished masters from the Berlin Philharmonic and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra - Tanja Sonc, Matic Kuder, Maja Rome, Zoran Marković, Miha Mitev, and Andrej Žust - presented one of Ludwig van Beethoven's most brilliant masterpieces: the Septet in E-flat major, Op. 20.
The venue brought together members of Ljubljana’s diplomatic corps, business leaders, the academic community, prominent figures in the arts, and friends of Kazakhstan, as well as students and residents of the Slovenian capital. The evening was met with a resounding full house, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all attendees and reaffirming Kazakhstan's status as a nation with profound musical potential. Thanks to a live broadcast on Slovenia's national radio, these world-class classical performances were heard in real-time by listeners across the country.
The concert, which evoked unforgettable emotions and concluded with a prolonged standing ovation, has truly become a "spiritual bridge," attesting to the high reputation of the Kazakhstani classical music school in Europe.
04.02.2026, 11:51 89751
Kazakhstan introduces new support system for rail passengers
A new assistance service for passengers with disabilities has been launched at railway stations across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The national carrier, together with the Mainline Network Directorate, has introduced a support service that allows passengers with disabilities to request assistance in advance. The service provides help from road transport to the train carriage and back, as well as assistance throughout the station premises.
Requests for rail travel assistance can be submitted via the website bilet.railways.kz.
The service is currently available at 57 railway stations equipped with wheelchairs. If it is temporarily unavailable at a selected station, the relevant options will not appear during ticket purchase.
To request assistance, passengers are required to:
- purchase a ticket on bilet.railways.kz;
- select the "Disability" option during the booking process and enter their individual identification number (IIN) and disability certificate number;
- indicate the required types of assistance.
Available assistance options include:
- escort by station staff before departure;
- provision of a wheelchair before departure;
- escort by station staff upon arrival;
- provision of a wheelchair upon arrival.
Submitting a request in advance allows station staff to prepare ahead of time and ensure timely and comprehensive assistance at all stages of the journey.
