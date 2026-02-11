Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan took part in the annual charity festival "A Cup for a Good Cause", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The participation of Kazakhstan in the event was facilitated through the active support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Jeddah and formed part of ongoing efforts to develop cultural and humanitarian cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





The Kazakhstan national exhibition attracted significant interest from participants and guests of the festival, providing them with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the country’s culture, national traditions, aspects of daily life, and the distinctive features of Kazakh cuisine. Promotional materials and displays effectively showcased the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.





Additionally, festival visitors were introduced to Kazakhstan’s cultural and educational tourism routes, which include historical cities, architectural monuments, cultural heritage sites, and ethno-tourism locations reflecting the traditions and lifestyle of the Kazakh people. Local residents and foreign guests had the opportunity to learn more about the country’s natural diversity-from scenic canyons and vast steppes to mountainous landscapes and lakes.





The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh diaspora were awarded a special commemorative gift for "Active Participation and Promotion of the Culture and Traditions of their Country."





The Chair of the Association, Hala Ali Hasan Al Shaer, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh participants for their exemplary presentation of national culture and traditions and confirmed their readiness to continue cultural collaboration.





In turn, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, Ruslan Kospanov, noted that Kazakhstan’s successful participation in the festival was made possible by the active involvement of the Kazakh diaspora in Jeddah and their coordinated teamwork.