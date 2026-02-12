Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science

Tell a friend

A meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Ádám Imre Szűcs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties emphasized that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in education and science is systematic, long-term, and multi-level, covering academic mobility, scholarship programs, inter-university collaboration, research exchanges, and human capital development. Education and science were highlighted as important humanitarian dimensions of bilateral relations, contributing to people-to-people contacts and the formation of a sustainable strategic partnership.





Particular attention was given to the "Stipendium Hungaricum" program, recognized as a key element of Kazakh-Hungarian educational cooperation and the main channel for academic mobility of Kazakh students.





It was welcomed that the annual quota for Kazakh citizens has been increased to 250 scholarships, covering tuition, accommodation, medical insurance, and a monthly allowance. Hungary remains one of the countries providing the largest number of scholarships to Kazakh students, reflecting a high level of trust and commitment to the development of bilateral educational cooperation.





The Ambassador also reported that Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale reforms in education and has made significant progress. Currently, around 35,000 international students are studying in the country, with a target to increase this number to 100,000. Over the past three years, branches of foreign universities, joint universities, and double-degree programs have been established with approximately 40 foreign institutions, including leading universities from both the West and the East. Kazakhstan also provides around 65 scholarships annually to Hungarian citizens, including accommodation and financial support.





Kazakhstan expressed interest in further developing bilateral academic mobility, including expanding short-term educational and exchange programs for Hungarian students. Special attention was given to inviting Hungarian specialists as visiting professors, academic consultants, researchers, and experts in higher education management, engineering, and applied sciences, whose experience is valuable for modernizing and internationalizing Kazakh universities.





In conclusion, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening and expanding cooperation in education, science, and science diplomacy.