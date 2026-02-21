This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Joint Measures to Expand Kazakhstan’s Cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were Discussed In Kenya
The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
We highly appreciate the efforts of UNICEF in introducing advanced international best practices, improving methodologies and monitoring mechanisms for the protection of children’s rights, as well as implementing innovative solutions and working methods", - the First Deputy Minister noted.
Kazakhstan and Armenia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership and International Cooperation
A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
An Expert Dialogue on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Modernization Held in Hague
Tokayev addresses the Inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace
Our meeting here, at the Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace, comes at a moment when decisive and pragmatic actions matter most. In fact, it is about Making Durable Peace through practical, target-oriented measures but not through endless conferences with wishful resolutions. Mr. President, your clear vision and far-sighted approach to promoting global peace and stability has inspired my country to join the Board of Peace," - he said.
The world has never seen a move like this, it is absolutely unprecedented because in essence "Peace through Construction" is a very innovative concept or project and it has every chance to become a reality by our joint efforts. Therefore, Mr. President, I acknowledge and accept your conviction that lasting peace must be built on concrete actions," - the Head of State noted.
Kazakhstan is also keen to be part of the restoration and construction process through international companies with strong credentials. This programme may include the construction of infrastructure, housing, residential complexes, schools, hospitals and other important civilian facilities. As one of the world’s major producers of wheat, Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to enhance food security in Gaza and beyond. Kazakhstan plans to provide five hundred educational scholarships to Palestinian students to pursue academic programmes in our universities over a five-year period. We can share our internationally recognized e-government expertise and other digital solutions. Kazakhstan is willing to support the International Stabilization Force by deploying medical units and sending our observers to a Civil-Military Coordination Center," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
That is why Kazakhstan has joined the Abraham Accords. This crucial move is fully aligned with the noble mission of the Board of Peace. Both of them may constitute a solid basis for joint efforts to promote peace and security in the Middle East and to foster economic, humanitarian cooperation in the region and even beyond," - the President added.
I would also like to propose to establish a special President Trump’s award of the Board of Peace to recognize his outstanding peacebuilding efforts and achievements. I am confident that under your, Mr. President, strong leadership the Board will successfully deliver its great noble mission," - the President of Kazakhstan concluded.
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Outline Paths to Strengthen Multilateral Partnership
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in Vienna
Upcoming Republican Referendum Discussed in Tallinn
