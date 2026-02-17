16.02.2026, 19:20 16326
Kazakh President honors UAE SWAT Challenge-2026 winners
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kazakhstan’s elite special forces at the Akorda Residence on Monday, celebrating their victory at the UAE SWAT Challenge-2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The present-day complicated and unstable geopolitical situation requires the development of new approaches to ensuring state security, including the military-technical equipment of our Army. Therefore, the state prioritizes the comprehensive modernization and full-scale technological re-equipment of the military and security sector. Your success in these competitions is the result of the systemic development of Kazakhstan's law enforcement agencies and the high moral and physical training of our servicemen. I am confident that your selfless service to our Motherland and your loyalty to the oath will contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan's defense capabilities," President Tokayev said.
The Head of State emphasized that the country stands on the threshold of historic changes, reminding those present that on March 15, citizens will decide the future of the new Constitution in a nationwide referendum.
This will be a critical decision directly influencing the fate of the country. The draft of the Basic Law enshrines inviolable spiritual and legal values that strengthen our sovereignty and statehood. The territorial integrity of the Republic of Kazakhstan, sovereignty, independence, alongside the human, their life, rights, and freedoms, are proclaimed as the highest values. The notion of responsible and constructive patriotism has been affirmed. The idea of a 'Just Kazakhstan' and the principle of 'Law and Order' have found their rightful place in the new draft Constitution. Implementing this in practice is our shared civic duty. The new Basic Law must pave the way to the long-term prosperity of the country. Security agencies and special units must be the pillars of independence and the unity of the people. We have a common goal - to pass on a Strong and Leading state to our descendants. Through our united efforts, we will undoubtedly fulfill this historic mission. Service to the Motherland is the highest honor. This path is chosen only by true patriots and responsible citizens. I am confident that you will continue to stand flawlessly on guard of national interests," the President concluded.
By the Head of State's decree, a group of officers and servicemen returning victorious from the UAE SWAT Challenge-2026 international competition was awarded the Order of 'Aibyn' (Valor), II Degree, named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, the 'Jauyngerlık Erlıgı üşın' (For Military Valor) Medal, and the Letter of Commendation from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
17.02.2026, 19:20 1326
Kazakh President inks law ratifying EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law on the ratification of the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh Senate ratified the EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement. It provides for establishing a joint committee to monitor, settle disputes, and ensure the protection of the interests of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Mongolia’s market.
17.02.2026, 14:52 1756
Kazakhstan Increases Exports of Processed Agricultural Products
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported at the Government session on measures being taken to expand and deepen the processing of agricultural products, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that the agricultural processing sector is currently demonstrating a steady and dynamic development trajectory. At the end of 2025, food production totaled 3.9 trillion tenge, which is 8.1% higher than in 2024; fixed capital investment doubled to reach 389.4 billion tenge; and in the first 11 months of 2025, exports of processed products amounted to $3.2 billion, 33.8% higher than during the same period of the previous year.
In addition, the share of processed products in total agro-industrial exports now stands at 52%. All of this is the result of systematic work aimed at diversifying production and increasing the share of high value-added products," Aidarbek Saparov said.
In crop production, consistent diversification of cultivated areas is underway, shifting toward high-margin and globally востребованные crops. Oilseeds have become the main profitability driver in crop farming. In 2025, oilseed harvest reached a record 4.9 million tons, up 48% year-on-year. Sunflower production increased by 39%, and flax by 77%.
Preferential loans at 5% per annum for terms of 12 to 15 months are provided for fieldwork, with a repayment rate of approximately 99%.
The next important step is processing. In this regard, systematic work is being carried out to expand the capacity of oil processing plants and modernize their technology," Aidarbek Saparov said.
It was noted that in 2024-2025, four major projects worth 58 billion tenge were launched with a total capacity of about 1 million tons. In East Kazakhstan Region, a production line for an innovative product-lecithin-has been commissioned. In North Kazakhstan Region, lecithin production is also planned to launch this year.
In addition, 13 projects worth 94 billion tenge are planned over the next three years. Thanks to these measures, exports of finished products have increased, with sunflower oil exports reaching 600,000 tons, placing Kazakhstan eighth globally in oil exports. As an example of a niche product, lentils were highlighted. Previously, Kazakhstan exported lentils to Türkiye as raw material and re-imported the same lentils as finished groats at a higher price.
Today, thanks to the launch of lentil processing and packaging facilities such as Kaizen in Kostanay Region, and Garanti Export and Anka Group in Akmola Region, domestic demand is met and finished products are exported. Kazakhstan now ranks sixth globally in lentil exports and has significant potential for further development.
Overall, a record harvest of legumes amounting to 1 million tons was achieved this year, 56% more than the previous year. Legumes also enrich soil with nitrogen and improve yields of subsequent crops. In this regard, diversification of cultivated areas will continue.
In addition, deep grain processing is developing. Currently, three enterprises with a combined capacity of over 500,000 tons are operating, producing gluten, bioethanol, and starch products. Over the next three years, six investment projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge are planned. The product range will be expanded to include amino acids such as glutamate, threonine, leucine, and lysine. Projects will be implemented in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Akmola, and Kostanay Regions, as well as in Astana," Aidarbek Saparov specified.
The Minister also addressed livestock development. Currently, 210 meat processing enterprises operate in the country, including full-cycle facilities such as Kaip Ata, KazBeef, Bizhan, Kublej, and EMC Agro. Eleven projects worth 41.2 billion tenge are underway, adding an additional 50,000 tons of capacity. The largest among them are Eurasia Agro Semey in Abai Region and TRZ Agro in Zhambyl Region.
Implementation of these projects is expected to expand product range, increase processing plant utilization, and strengthen export potential. The dairy processing sector is also experiencing steady growth. There are currently 180 dairy processing enterprises operating in the country. In 2025, several major projects were launched, including:
- Eurasian Milk - a facility producing 13,000 tons of condensed milk;
- Zenchenko & K - a project producing 18,700 tons of dairy products.
- In addition, 12 investment projects worth 41 billion tenge are being implemented, adding 165,000 tons of new processing capacity. These projects will ensure domestic supply of a wide range of dairy products and expand exports.
Gradual restoration and modernization of leather and wool processing facilities are also underway. In 2025, major projects were commissioned:
- In Aktobe - KazFeltek, processing 2,200 tons of wool;
- In Akmola Region - Agro Protein, producing 2,400 tons of feed additives.
- To further develop the sector, eight investment projects worth 9.9 billion tenge are being implemented, adding 1.3 million tons of processing capacity. Among them are Taraz Gelatin, ECO Club, Iskefe Holding, and KazGelatin, focused on deep processing of leather and by-products. Their implementation will increase production of food-grade gelatin and feed additives while reducing raw material costs.
In addition to traditional agriculture, new agri-business areas are emerging. A modern full-cycle mushroom farm, ECO Glade, has been launched with investments of approximately 11.3 billion tenge. Located in the Kyzylzhar Special Economic Zone, the facility produces and processes up to 2,400 tons of champignons annually, significantly reducing imports of mushroom products.
Overall, following the Head of State’s instructions, the volume of preferential lending in the agro-industrial complex has increased significantly over the past two years. Many projects were initiated and implemented under the program replicating the North Kazakhstan Region’s experience. This program enables modernization, automation, and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies," Aidarbek Saparov explained.
It was noted that farmers are raising the issue of financing from the beginning of the year. In this regard, regional administrations must prioritize import substitution and financing of efficient projects with strong export potential.
In conclusion, the Minister emphasized that systemic measures are already yielding positive economic results. Exports of flour confectionery products doubled, pasta increased by 1.2 times, margarine by 3.5 times, and ice cream exports by 5.7 times. Exports of deep grain processing products-bioethanol, gluten, and starch-also increased, clearly demonstrating the high potential of high value-added products.
Overall, since 2020, exports of processed products have increased 3.2 times to reach $3.2 billion. The target for the current year is $3.9 billion. Thus, the systemic measures taken not only strengthen the country’s food security but also enhance the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex in foreign markets.
17.02.2026, 13:21 1991
Olzhas Bektenov Instructs Expansion of Support Measures to Develop the Manufacturing Industry
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, further measures to diversify the economy were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Vice Minister of Energy Kairkhan Tutkyshbayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek National Managing Holding Rustam Karagoyshin, CEO of KazFoodProducts Alikhan Talgatbek, and representative of the glass manufacturing company OrdaGlass Galymzhan Kuatov reported on key approaches to increasing productivity and technological modernization of industrial facilities.
One of the immediate tasks set by the Head of State for the Government is to ensure growth through higher productivity and technological renewal. This will allow us to reorient economic policy toward tangible results - increasing citizens’ incomes and strengthening economic sovereignty. Diversification and the active development of processing industries play a crucial role in this process," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
At the expanded Government session, the Head of State emphasized the need to form a modern industrial framework and further develop the manufacturing sector.
In the country’s GDP structure, the share of manufacturing now exceeds that of the extractive sector. This year, manufacturing output increased by 4.4%, exceeding the figure for the same period last year (3.7% in January 2025).
The Prime Minister stressed that this momentum must not only be maintained but accelerated. The creation of new clusters will enable a shift from low value-added production to higher value-added segments. Achieving diversification and economic growth targets requires practical measures to expand production capacity and deepen processing in non-resource sectors.
In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov instructed relevant government agencies to identify the most promising industry niches and implement high-productivity, export-oriented investment projects within them. This will enhance economic resilience to external shocks, increase export potential, create new jobs, and build a modern industrial base aligned with long-term national interests.
As part of fulfilling the tasks set by the Head of State, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to take all necessary measures to support real-sector production, attract investors, and introduce advanced digital technologies. The Ministry of Industry was instructed to transform the structure of the manufacturing sector.
It was noted that in several areas, a large share of low value-added products still remains, meaning that the main added value is generated outside Kazakhstan’s economy.
The Prime Minister instructed to ensure a sustainable transition to the production of more complex and technologically advanced goods. This includes developing component manufacturing, increasing localization levels, introducing modern technologies, automating production processes, and raising labor productivity.
In addition, the Ministries of Industry, Energy, Agriculture, National Economy, and the Baiterek Holding were instructed to submit within one month a specific list of new industrial processing projects that will ensure the production of high value-added goods with export potential.
Each project must be assessed not in isolation, but in terms of its multiplier effect on the economy. Sectoral government agencies and local administrations must provide promising investment projects with the necessary infrastructure, resources, and state support measures.
In the field of digitalization, Kazakh Invest, together with government agencies, local authorities, Samruk-Kazyna Fund, and Baiterek Holding, was instructed to form by April 1 an updated project pool within the National Digital Investment Platform, ensuring completeness and accuracy of information.
This will allow for prompt decision-making in providing support to ongoing projects.
At the expanded Government session, the Head of State rightly noted the insufficient level of petrochemical processing in the country. The sector should be viewed as a foundation for developing new directions in manufacturing. The Ministries of Energy and Industry, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, must ensure transparent and stable conditions for supplying affordable polymer raw materials to the domestic market for further processing by local companies. The Ministry of Industry must present a specific pool of projects for further processing of polymer products," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
It was emphasized that the construction sector traditionally makes a significant contribution to industrial development, but currently a high share of imported construction materials is used, particularly in privately financed projects. The Ministry of Industry, together with regional administrations, must ensure continuous monitoring of the share of domestically produced materials used in major construction projects, including those financed through private investment.
In the agro-industrial complex, raw materials such as grain and meat continue to dominate export structure. This issue has been repeatedly highlighted by the Head of State. Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to focus on deep processing production. Kazakhstan already has such projects, and they demonstrate high profitability. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with local administrations and Baiterek Holding, to expand support instruments for businesses producing high value-added goods.
The Ministries of Finance and Agriculture must address the issue of extending working capital loan terms to two years. It was noted that the share of agricultural processing should reach 70% this year.
Overall, these measures will help reduce dependence on raw material exports, while new growth points will serve as the foundation for long-term sustainable economic development.
16.02.2026, 13:26 16646
President Tokayev congratulates sumo wrestler Ersin Baltagul on success in Japan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received well-known Kazakhstani sumo wrestler Ersin Baltagul, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The President congratulated the athlete on winning the title of maegashira - a high rank in sumo wrestling - at the Emperor’s Cup 2025, as well as on receiving the special Kantō-shō (Fighting Spirit) prize following the competition.
The Head of State named this award the result of the athlete’s perseverance and diligence.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the growing number of young Kazakhstani citizens, representing the country abroad.
According to him, the state gives special attention to the support of talents and creation of conditions for the development of sport.
During my visit to Japan, I noticed that you are known and respected by many - from the Emperor to ordinary people. This is a great honor. Living in Japan, you bring glory to the Kazakh people and strengthen the authority of our country. I extend to you my special gratitude," the Head of State said.
15.02.2026, 09:45 36701
President Tokayev Congratulates President Aleksandar Vučić on Serbia’s Statehood Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that this holiday reflects the unity of the Serbian people and their steadfast commitment to national unity, sovereignty and progressive development, akorda.kz reports.
The telegram notes that Kazakhstan highly values its enduring relations with Serbia, based on sincere friendship and shared aspirations.
The President of Kazakhstan wished Aleksandar Vučić continued success in his state activities, and the people of Serbia prosperity and well-being.
14.02.2026, 14:20 50471
Abzhanov named as new head of Kazakh National Defense University
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday signed a degree appointing Baurzhan Abzhanov as the new Head of the National Defense University of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Born in 1968, Abzhanov graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School of the Soviet Ministry of Internal Affairs, Frunze Military Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.
Throughout his career, Baurzhan Abzhanov served as the regional command force commander, inspection and analytical department head and secretary of the Military Council in the Kazakh National Guard, head of the Military Institute of the National Guard, as well as deputy commander-in-chief of the National Guard.
13.02.2026, 20:19 65751
Kazakhstan seeks to align border checkpoints’ operating hours with China to tackle rising cargo traffic
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on improving the efficiency of road border checkpoints, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government’s press service.
The meeting highlighted that in 2022, 639,600 vehicles crossed the border with China, then in 2025 the figure reached 1.68 million, increasing by more than 2.5 times.
Rising pressure on border infrastructure is expected, as Kazakhstan and China eye raising bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars per year.
The Finance Ministry has proposed a set of measures to increase checkpoint capacity, with the key one being the synchronization of operating hours with the Chinese side. According to preliminary estimates, increasing overlapping working hours on both sides could raise capacity by at least 20%.
Additionally, a model is being implemented to relocate related operations outside checkpoint territories. Cargo processing, brokerage, and other procedures are being transferred to trade and logistics centers and temporary storage warehouses, usually located within 1-10 km from the state border. This allows checkpoints to focus exclusively on control functions and reduces the time vehicles spend in the border and customs control zone.
To date, this model has been fully implemented on the Kazakhstan-China route at the Nur Zholy, Alakol, Bakhty, and Kalzhat checkpoints, as well as on the border with Uzbekistan at the Konysbayev, Kazygurt, and Atameken checkpoints. Phased implementation continues at other road checkpoints along the external border of the EAEU.
Currently, three transport and logistics centers operate on the border with China - in the directions of the Nur Zholy, Alakol, and Kalzhat checkpoints. A specialized temporary storage warehouse for oversized vehicles has been commissioned near the Nur Zholy checkpoint. New facilities (temporary storage warehouses and transport and logistics centers) have also been launched in the directions of the Konysbayev, Bakhty, Kazygurt, and Atameken checkpoints.
13.02.2026, 09:45 65371
Up to 12 million people to vote in Kazakh constitutional referendum
12,416,759 people are eligible to vote on the draft new Constitution in Kazakhstan, member of the Central Election Commission Azamat Aimanakumov said Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Aimanakumov said the Central Election Commission has drawn up eight key documents for the March 15 referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.
A total of 10,413 polling locations will be set up nationwide during the referendum. They are 9,779 polling sites for citizens with permanent place of residence, 634 for temporary-registered citizens, including 82 in 64 countries.
According to the Commission’s voter list, 12,416,759 people are eligible to cast their ballots.
The Central Election Commission and lower-level commissions will ensure that the legality, transparency and correctness of the referendum process," he added.
The Commission’s another member Mikhail Bortnik revealed the estimated cost for the republican referendum on March 15, 2026.
According to preliminary estimates, the Kazakh constitutional referendum will cost 20.8 billion tenge, which the country will seek from the Government reserve.
