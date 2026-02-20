"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education
Upcoming Republican Referendum Discussed in Tallinn
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia held a briefing regarding the upcoming Republican referendum for representatives of government agencies, as well as socio-political, scientific, educational, business, and expert circles, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Estonia Altay Kulginov informed the participants about ongoing reforms in the country, specifically highlighting the draft of the new Constitution. This draft aims to establish a balanced and accountable model of public authority, providing for a transition to a unicameral Qurultai. Simultaneously, it consolidates the legal framework for the Halyk Kenesi as a representative body of citizens, endowed with the right of legislative initiative within the Qurultai.
During the meeting, norms concerning Kazakhstan's foreign policy were clarified. These constitutional innovations reflect the country's commitment to the principles of international law while accounting for national priorities at a new stage of development. Kazakhstan's political system remains based on the concept of "A strong President an influential Parliament an accountable Government."
Special attention was paid to the remarks of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who explained that these reforms essentially create a new system of governance. The innovations in the Basic Law will allow for a redistribution of power, making the system of checks and balances more effective and, most importantly, increasing the stability of all political institutions. In the draft Constitution, the principle of "the state for the person, not the person for the state" has taken on more tangible outlines.
The starting point of these reforms was President Tokayev's initiative to transition to a unicameral parliament, originally announced on September 8, 2025, in his address to the people.
In conclusion, participants asked several clarifying questions and expressed high regard for the institutional changes in Kazakhstan, noting their similarity to European public administration standards.
Following the meeting, guests commended the openness and transparency of the constitutional transformation process in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Outline Paths to Strengthen Multilateral Partnership
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the African Union Zhalgas Adilbayev held a meeting with the Director General of the International Organizations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Lemlem Fisa Minale, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh Ambassador congratulated the Director General on the successful hosting of the 39th African Union Summit, highly commending its significance for African nations and the exceptional organizational level of the high-level meetings.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the ongoing reforms led by the heads of both states, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public administration and improving the well-being of their citizens.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart on the constitutional reforms currently being implemented in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the constitutional amendments directed toward transitioning to a more balanced system of government. These include strengthening the President's role within the new administrative architecture, transitioning to a unicameral parliament, expanding the powers of local representative bodies, reinforcing judicial independence, and institutionalizing mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms.
The discussions also covered a wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation within international platforms, including the United Nations. The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian side for its support and co-sponsorship of the UN resolution establishing the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He further highlighted Kazakhstan’s initiative to promote global interreligious and interfaith dialogue, specifically through the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, noting Ethiopia’s active participation in this process.
Furthermore, both sides reaffirmed their intent to continue the practice of exchanging expertise and providing mutual support for candidacies in UN elective bodies and international organizations. They expressed readiness to hold regular consultations between their respective Permanent Missions to the UN in New York and Geneva.
The interlocutors exchanged information on the implementation of initiatives put forward by the leaders of both nations in the fields of sustainable development, environmental protection, and water diplomacy-areas of particular interest to the international community. In this context, Ambassador Zh.Adilbayev elaborated on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan to establish a specialized international water organization within the UN system, designed to consolidate fragmented international efforts in this sector.
Views were also exchanged regarding upcoming international environmental events scheduled to take place in both capitals. Specifically, the Ambassador announced the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit, planned for April 22-24, 2026, in Astana. He also noted the Kazakh delegation's readiness to consider participating in the COP32 summit, expected to be held in Addis Ababa in 2027.
The Kazakh Ambassador expressed high praise for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s "Green Legacy" initiative, noting its successful implementation.
In turn, the representative of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended Astana’s proactive role in interreligious dialogue and water diplomacy, emphasizing Ethiopia's readiness to further deepen this mutually beneficial partnership.
The meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
19.02.2026, 14:56 18141
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in Vienna
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, held a meeting with the Director of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Maria Telalian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador thanked the ODIHR for its willingness to participate in monitoring the upcoming March 15 Republican referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution of Kazakhstan. He informed about the main provisions of the draft new Constitution and stressed that the proposed constitutional reform represents a comprehensive modernization of the model of public administration in Kazakhstan and is a continuation of the consistent political transformations of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
M.Tleuberdi noted that the drafting of the Constitution was conducted by the Constitutional Commission in a completely open format with the broad participation of civil society, political parties, public organizations and the expert community.
M. Telalian thanked the Kazakh side for its openness and willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue. She also confirmed her intention to make her first visit to Astana this year.
18.02.2026, 20:15 44196
Kenya Highly Commends Kazakhstan’s Achievements in ICT and Artificial Intelligence
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with William Kabogo Gitau, the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy of Kenya, during which the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, plans for developing cooperation in the field of IT, upcoming bilateral visits at various levels, and the formation of a legal framework, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutor was provided with information on the country's policy on the introduction of information technology and AI, the implementation of the e-government of Kazakhstan, and the activities of the Astana Hub.
Potential avenues for bilateral cooperation in information technology were also discussed, particularly between Astana Hub and Konza Technopolis, the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation in Technology, and the exchange of experience in digital transformation and the implementation of digital solutions.
Gitau highly praised the achievements of Kazakhstan in the field of information technology and digitalization and expressed interest in establishing cooperation with relevant organizations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral collaboration in the areas of information technology, communications, and space exploration, as well as to develop a legal framework between Kazakhstan and Kenya.
The parties agreed to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including within the framework of the established Kazakh-Kenyan working group on digitalization and innovation.
18.02.2026, 19:22 44541
Consultations Held in Jerusalem on Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Development of Bilateral Cooperation
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Israel, Daulet Emberdiyev, held a meeting with representatives of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS). The meeting was attended by the Head of the Institute, Brigadier General (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser, Senior Research Fellow Professor Efraim Inbar, and Research Fellow Alexander Grinberg, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Israel bilateral cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres. An exchange of views also took place on the regional situation in the Middle East, as well as on issues related to the establishment of international mechanisms for post-war governance in the Gaza Strip, including initiatives aimed at creating a "Peace Council."
D. Emberdiyev informed the Israeli experts about the political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, as well as the country’s position regarding accession to the Abraham Accords and participation in international initiatives to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, including within the framework of the proposed "Peace Council."
The Head of JISS, Y. Kuperwasser, expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakh analytical centers. In this regard, the Kazakh side proposed considering the possibility of concluding a Memorandum of Cooperation between JISS and the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KISS). The Israeli side supported this initiative.
The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere. The parties agreed to continue expert dialogue and further develop bilateral cooperation on regional issues.
18.02.2026, 13:30 41911
Tokayev congratulates Takaichi on re-election as Japanese PM
The Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of Japan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sanae Takaichi on he re-election as the Prime Minister of Japan.
The Kazakh President highlighted that Japan is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Asia. He expressed confidence that the expanded strategic partnership, based on the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the two nations.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sanae Takaichi success in her responsible work, as well as well-being and prosperity to the Japanese people.
18.02.2026, 12:01 45131
Kazakhstan and Moldova Aim to Deepen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Doina Gherman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties confirmed the steady development of bilateral relations and expressed their intention to consistently strengthen interparliamentary cooperation.
The Kazakh diplomat provided detailed information on the political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In this context, information was presented on the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission, the key provisions of the updated Constitution, as well as the nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026 on the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
A. Aidarbekov also spoke about Kazakhstan’s achievements in international diplomacy and presented the main indicators of the country’s socio-economic development for 2025.
For her part, the Deputy Speaker outlined Moldova’s key development priorities, including European integration and foreign policy, ensuring security and defense, stimulating economic growth, strengthening energy security and advancing the climate agenda, as well as improving social protection and engagement with the diaspora.
She also expressed the Moldovan side’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation, emphasizing Chisinau’s readiness to consider opportunities to expand interaction in all areas of mutual interest.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation, underscoring the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and enhancing interparliamentary contacts.
18.02.2026, 11:20 45451
The Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan was presented in the Parliament of North Macedonia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov gave a presentation on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan at a meeting with members of the Parliamentary Group of North Macedonia for Cooperation with Kazakhstan, headed by Chairperson Nikola Konjanovski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador informed the members about the national referendum on the adoption of the draft new Constitution, scheduled for March 15 of this year in Kazakhstan. The draft provides for further democratization and modernization of the political system, the redistribution of a number of powers from the President to the Parliament, and the strengthening of the role of local representative bodies.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the proposed constitutional amendments mark the final stage of the transition from a super-presidential model to a presidential republic with an influential parliament. The Ambassador noted that the new Constitution is designed to improve the system of checks and balances by delineating powers between the branches of government according to the formula: "A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - An Accountable Government."
S.Burshakov noted that the key goal of revising the Fundamental Law is to adapt public administration to the challenges of the modern world, including digital transformation and global instability. At the heart of the reform, the Ambassador stressed, is the transition from a resource-based development model to an economy based on human capital, science, and innovation.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and exchanged views on current international agenda items of mutual interest.
The parliamentarians of North Macedonia expressed their interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience in constitutional reform aimed at expanding the powers of the legislative branch and improving mechanisms for the protection of citizens' rights.
18.02.2026, 09:00 36401
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Cooperation
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The delegation also included Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and representatives of state agencies and quasi-state entities.
The central event of the visit was the talks with the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The parties conducted a substantive review of the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Saudi partnership, giving priority attention to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.
The foreign ministers noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and strategic complementarity. They confirmed their commitment to further improving the contractual and legal framework and filling cooperation with specific mutually beneficial projects.
An in-depth exchange of views took place on pressing issues of the regional and global agenda. The importance of coordinating efforts within international frameworks, including the UN, OIC, CICA, as well as the OPEC+ format was noted. An agreement was reached to continue close interagency cooperation and coordinate approaches on key international issues.
Kazakhstan considers Saudi Arabia as a close and reliable partner in the Middle East and the Arab world. Our countries are united by a meaningful political dialogue, a high level of trust and proximity of positions on a wide range of global and regional challenges," Yermek Kosherbayev said.
A special emphasis was placed on unlocking the potential of trade, economic and investment cooperation. The Kazakh side expressed interest in expanding the presence of Saudi capital in priority sectors, including energy, infrastructure, the agro-industrial complex and the green economy.
For his part, Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to further intensify business ties and deepen practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
During the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud; Minister of Investment Fahad Al-Saif, as well as Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan.
The talks focused on expanding sectoral cooperation in the energy sector, including projects in the field of traditional generation, renewable energy sources and green transition, as well as issues of attracting Saudi investments and technological solutions to the economy of Kazakhstan.
Following the visit, Intergovernmental Agreements on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments and on the Establishment of the Coordination Council between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia were signed.
