Upcoming Republican Referendum Discussed in Tallinn

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia held a briefing regarding the upcoming Republican referendum for representatives of government agencies, as well as socio-political, scientific, educational, business, and expert circles, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Estonia Altay Kulginov informed the participants about ongoing reforms in the country, specifically highlighting the draft of the new Constitution. This draft aims to establish a balanced and accountable model of public authority, providing for a transition to a unicameral Qurultai. Simultaneously, it consolidates the legal framework for the Halyk Kenesi as a representative body of citizens, endowed with the right of legislative initiative within the Qurultai.





During the meeting, norms concerning Kazakhstan's foreign policy were clarified. These constitutional innovations reflect the country's commitment to the principles of international law while accounting for national priorities at a new stage of development. Kazakhstan's political system remains based on the concept of "A strong President ­ an influential Parliament ­ an accountable Government."





Special attention was paid to the remarks of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who explained that these reforms essentially create a new system of governance. The innovations in the Basic Law will allow for a redistribution of power, making the system of checks and balances more effective and, most importantly, increasing the stability of all political institutions. In the draft Constitution, the principle of "the state for the person, not the person for the state" has taken on more tangible outlines.





The starting point of these reforms was President Tokayev's initiative to transition to a unicameral parliament, originally announced on September 8, 2025, in his address to the people.





In conclusion, participants asked several clarifying questions and expressed high regard for the institutional changes in Kazakhstan, noting their similarity to European public administration standards.





Following the meeting, guests commended the openness and transparency of the constitutional transformation process in Kazakhstan.