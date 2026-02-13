This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Diplomatic Ties on the Sidelines of the African Union
Vojvodina Prepares to Renew Cooperation Agreement with Almaty Region
Astana and Islamabad Aim to Advance Practical Cooperation in Environmental Protection
President Sends Telegram of Condolences to the Prime Minister of Canada
Kazakhstan and Maribor Aim to Strengthen Interregional Cooperation
Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds a Series of Bilateral Meetings During Visit to Germany
Kazakhstan attaches exceptional importance to the development of cooperation with Germany and regards it as a key strategic partner in the European Union. We are ready to actively expand economic cooperation with Germany both bilaterally and within the EU-Central Asia regional formats and are committed to translating agreed initiatives into concrete projects and tangible results," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
Kazakhstan is a reliable partner for Germany in Central Asia. We are committed to further deepening our economic and energy cooperation based on sustainable development and innovation," Minister Reiche stated.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Germany Hold Meeting in Berlin
Germany is a key partner of Kazakhstan not only in Europe, but also at the global level. At the same time, Kazakhstan is playing an increasingly active role in the system of international relations, promoting mutually beneficial diplomacy in the current geopolitical environment and acting as a reliable and responsible actor and a middle power, maintaining a balanced position on key regional and international issues. We stand ready to work with the German side on relevant issues of the multilateral agenda within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations," Minister Kosherbayev stated.
Kazakhstan and Israel Discussed the Development of Interparliamentary Cooperation
Tokayev Receives Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Greece and Portugal
