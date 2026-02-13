Kazakhstan Strengthens Diplomatic Ties on the Sidelines of the African Union

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazalhstan to the African Union Zhalgas Adilbayev held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU), attended by foreign ministers from across the African continent and heads of international institutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The ministerial meeting, which brought together the heads of foreign ministries from nearly every country of the continent, serves as a pivotal preparatory stage for the upcoming 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government. The discussions centered on Africa's strategic course for 2026, issues of economic integration, and the strengthening of regional resilience.





As part of developing multilateral and bilateral cooperation with AU member states, Ambassador Zh. Adilbayev met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Noella Ayeganagato Nakwipone, who headed the DRC delegation at the ministerial meeting. The Ambassador of the DRC to Ethiopia, Jean Leon Ilunga, also took part in the meeting.





The parties focused on the practical implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of Felix Tshisekedi President of the DRC to Kazakhstan in September 2025. The diplomats exchanged information on the progress of mandates issued by the heads of state in the trade, economic, and investment sectors, as well as prospects for cooperation in mineral resource management, digitalization, and the coordination of efforts within international forums.





Additionally, the Kazakh Diplomat held talks with the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament and Member of the Ethiopian Parliament, A.Gayo. Ambassador provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing domestic political reforms in Kazakhstan.





Zh.Adilbayev shared the results of the specialized commission's work on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan. The Ambassador emphasized that the constitutional amendments are aimed at the profound democratization of the political system, strengthening mechanisms for the protection of citizens' rights, and further improving public welfare.