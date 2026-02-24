Issues of Interparliamentary Cooperation and Constitutional Modernization Discussed in Vienna

Tell a friend

A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov, and the Director General for Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Anibal Gomez Toledo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties exchanged views and agreed on approaches to implementing the action plan for cooperation between the two countries' foreign ministries for 2026. The steady development of bilateral dialogue and the parties' interest in its further deepening were noted.





Particular attention was paid to the development of the institution of Honorary Consuls. A. Turganbekov noted that the Embassy of Kazakhstan intends to further expand this mechanism, viewing it as an effective tool for enhancing trade, economic, humanitarian, and regional cooperation.





The parties praised the intensification of interparliamentary cooperation, including the establishment of the "Kazakhstan-Mexico" friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries in 2025 and the holding of their first online meeting.





Ambassador presented the key provisions of the constitutional and political reform in Kazakhstan. He provided detailed information on the substance of the constitutional transformations and the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that a national referendum on amendments to the Basic Law will be held in the country on March 15, 2026.





It was emphasized that these reforms are a continuation of consistent political and socioeconomic transformations being implemented in light of new geopolitical realities under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





For his part, A. Gomez Toledo emphasized that Mexico is closely monitoring the ongoing processes in Kazakhstan and has expressed interest in the experience of the reforms being carried out. In this regard, he inquired about the procedures for organizing international observation of the referendum and the possibility of Mexico’s participation.





The Ambassador confirmed Kazakhstan's openness to international observation and noted that the Mexican side would be further informed about the relevant procedures.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue coordination between their foreign ministries and to develop practical steps for the further advancement of bilateral cooperation.