Asian Forest Cooperation Organization Head Invited to the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana
World Day of Turkic Languages Marked in Kuala Lumpur
Kazakhstan launches high-speed internet project for rural communities
Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to Mexico’s Academic Community
The second magnetic storm of February began on Earth
The second magnetic storm of February began on the planet at night, which is still in the range from weak to medium. The peak of the event at the moment was around 5 a.m. Moscow time," the message says.
"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education
- 139,759 applications totaling over $22.09 million were processed for housing improvements;
- 84,026 applications totaling $13.11 million were processed for payment for education.
World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki
Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science
