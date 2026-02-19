Consultations Held in Jerusalem on Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Development of Bilateral Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Israel, Daulet Emberdiyev, held a meeting with representatives of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS). The meeting was attended by the Head of the Institute, Brigadier General (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser, Senior Research Fellow Professor Efraim Inbar, and Research Fellow Alexander Grinberg, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Israel bilateral cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres. An exchange of views also took place on the regional situation in the Middle East, as well as on issues related to the establishment of international mechanisms for post-war governance in the Gaza Strip, including initiatives aimed at creating a "Peace Council."





D. Emberdiyev informed the Israeli experts about the political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, as well as the country’s position regarding accession to the Abraham Accords and participation in international initiatives to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, including within the framework of the proposed "Peace Council."





The Head of JISS, Y. Kuperwasser, expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakh analytical centers. In this regard, the Kazakh side proposed considering the possibility of concluding a Memorandum of Cooperation between JISS and the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KISS). The Israeli side supported this initiative.





The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere. The parties agreed to continue expert dialogue and further develop bilateral cooperation on regional issues.