Kenya Highly Commends Kazakhstan’s Achievements in ICT and Artificial Intelligence

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with William Kabogo Gitau, the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy of Kenya, during which the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, plans for developing cooperation in the field of IT, upcoming bilateral visits at various levels, and the formation of a legal framework, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the interlocutor was provided with information on the country's policy on the introduction of information technology and AI, the implementation of the e-government of Kazakhstan, and the activities of the Astana Hub.





Potential avenues for bilateral cooperation in information technology were also discussed, particularly between Astana Hub and Konza Technopolis, the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation in Technology, and the exchange of experience in digital transformation and the implementation of digital solutions.





Gitau highly praised the achievements of Kazakhstan in the field of information technology and digitalization and expressed interest in establishing cooperation with relevant organizations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral collaboration in the areas of information technology, communications, and space exploration, as well as to develop a legal framework between Kazakhstan and Kenya.





The parties agreed to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including within the framework of the established Kazakh-Kenyan working group on digitalization and innovation.