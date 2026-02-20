Students of the Capital's School Visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted an excursion for students of 10-12 grades and members of the Diplomacy Club at the Canadian International School in Astana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the visit, the students visited the Ministry's museum, where they learned about the history of the formation and development of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service , as well as the main directions of the country's foreign policy.





In addition to the excursion programme, employees of the Ministry's structural divisions delivered presentations for the students. During the lectures, diplomats spoke about the specifics of their work in relevant areas, Kazakhstan's key international initiatives and the peculiarities of diplomatic service.





Special attention was paid to the formation of civic responsibility, patriotism and commitment to national values, which corresponds to the goals of the unified education program "Adal Azamat", implemented on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. At the end of the meeting, the Ministry representatives answered questions from students who demonstrated keen interest in the professional activities of diplomats.





Following the visit, the school administration and students expressed their sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its staff for the warm welcome, informative tour, and opportunity to receive detailed answers to their questions about diplomatic work.





Such events help to increase young people's interest in international relations, as well as the practical implementation of the tasks of the "Adal Azamat" program aimed at forming a responsible, educated and value-oriented generation of citizens of Kazakhstan.