The Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan was presented in the Parliament of North Macedonia
Kenya Highly Commends Kazakhstan’s Achievements in ICT and Artificial Intelligence
Consultations Held in Jerusalem on Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Development of Bilateral Cooperation
Tokayev congratulates Takaichi on re-election as Japanese PM
Kazakhstan and Moldova Aim to Deepen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Cooperation
Kazakhstan considers Saudi Arabia as a close and reliable partner in the Middle East and the Arab world. Our countries are united by a meaningful political dialogue, a high level of trust and proximity of positions on a wide range of global and regional challenges," Yermek Kosherbayev said.
Kazakhstan and Sweden Hold the Fifth Round of Political Consultations
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hail ties in phone talk
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Jordan was Discussed in Amman
Most viewed
18.02.2026, 09:00Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Cooperation 18.02.2026, 11:2012141The Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan was presented in the Parliament of North Macedonia 18.02.2026, 12:0111821Kazakhstan and Moldova Aim to Deepen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation 18.02.2026, 19:22Consultations Held in Jerusalem on Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Development of Bilateral Cooperation11231Consultations Held in Jerusalem on Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Development of Bilateral Cooperation 18.02.2026, 20:1510886Kenya Highly Commends Kazakhstan’s Achievements in ICT and Artificial Intelligence 12.02.2026, 17:10118701World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 12.02.2026, 16:18114601Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting 13.02.2026, 20:25"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education86926"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education 12.02.2026, 19:4186136Kazakhstan Strengthens Diplomatic Ties on the Sidelines of the African Union 12.02.2026, 09:1085391Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Germany Hold Meeting in Berlin 20.01.2026, 12:45175231Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 20.01.2026, 12:35162481Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158721Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi 25.01.2026, 20:25152091FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk 22.01.2026, 09:25144471Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France