The Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan was presented in the Parliament of North Macedonia

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov gave a presentation on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan at a meeting with members of the Parliamentary Group of North Macedonia for Cooperation with Kazakhstan, headed by Chairperson Nikola Konjanovski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador informed the members about the national referendum on the adoption of the draft new Constitution, scheduled for March 15 of this year in Kazakhstan. The draft provides for further democratization and modernization of the political system, the redistribution of a number of powers from the President to the Parliament, and the strengthening of the role of local representative bodies.





The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the proposed constitutional amendments mark the final stage of the transition from a super-presidential model to a presidential republic with an influential parliament. The Ambassador noted that the new Constitution is designed to improve the system of checks and balances by delineating powers between the branches of government according to the formula: "A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - An Accountable Government."





S.Burshakov noted that the key goal of revising the Fundamental Law is to adapt public administration to the challenges of the modern world, including digital transformation and global instability. At the heart of the reform, the Ambassador stressed, is the transition from a resource-based development model to an economy based on human capital, science, and innovation.





During the meeting, the parties also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and exchanged views on current international agenda items of mutual interest.





The parliamentarians of North Macedonia expressed their interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience in constitutional reform aimed at expanding the powers of the legislative branch and improving mechanisms for the protection of citizens' rights.