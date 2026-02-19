Kazakhstan and Moldova Aim to Deepen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Doina Gherman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties confirmed the steady development of bilateral relations and expressed their intention to consistently strengthen interparliamentary cooperation.





The Kazakh diplomat provided detailed information on the political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In this context, information was presented on the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission, the key provisions of the updated Constitution, as well as the nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026 on the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





A. Aidarbekov also spoke about Kazakhstan’s achievements in international diplomacy and presented the main indicators of the country’s socio-economic development for 2025.





For her part, the Deputy Speaker outlined Moldova’s key development priorities, including European integration and foreign policy, ensuring security and defense, stimulating economic growth, strengthening energy security and advancing the climate agenda, as well as improving social protection and engagement with the diaspora.





She also expressed the Moldovan side’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation, emphasizing Chisinau’s readiness to consider opportunities to expand interaction in all areas of mutual interest.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation, underscoring the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and enhancing interparliamentary contacts.