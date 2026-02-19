Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The delegation also included Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and representatives of state agencies and quasi-state entities.





The central event of the visit was the talks with the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The parties conducted a substantive review of the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Saudi partnership, giving priority attention to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.





The foreign ministers noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and strategic complementarity. They confirmed their commitment to further improving the contractual and legal framework and filling cooperation with specific mutually beneficial projects.





An in-depth exchange of views took place on pressing issues of the regional and global agenda. The importance of coordinating efforts within international frameworks, including the UN, OIC, CICA, as well as the OPEC+ format was noted. An agreement was reached to continue close interagency cooperation and coordinate approaches on key international issues.





Kazakhstan considers Saudi Arabia as a close and reliable partner in the Middle East and the Arab world. Our countries are united by a meaningful political dialogue, a high level of trust and proximity of positions on a wide range of global and regional challenges," Yermek Kosherbayev said.





A special emphasis was placed on unlocking the potential of trade, economic and investment cooperation. The Kazakh side expressed interest in expanding the presence of Saudi capital in priority sectors, including energy, infrastructure, the agro-industrial complex and the green economy.





For his part, Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to further intensify business ties and deepen practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





During the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud; Minister of Investment Fahad Al-Saif, as well as Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan.





The talks focused on expanding sectoral cooperation in the energy sector, including projects in the field of traditional generation, renewable energy sources and green transition, as well as issues of attracting Saudi investments and technological solutions to the economy of Kazakhstan.





Following the visit, Intergovernmental Agreements on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments and on the Establishment of the Coordination Council between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia were signed.