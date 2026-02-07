Kazakhstan and Israel Discuss Prospects for Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Emberdiyev held a meeting with Trade Commissioner, Director of the Foreign Trade Administration of the Ministry, Roy Fischer at the Ministry of Economy and Industry of Israel, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding Kazakh–Israeli trade and economic cooperation in the context of current geopolitical and geo-economic developments. It was emphasized that there is a potential for diversification and growth of bilateral trade volumes, including in such sectors as metallurgy, petrochemicals, food and chemical industries, mechanical engineering, and others.





Special attention was paid to institutional mechanisms for trade support. The Israeli side noted that Israel maintains a network of 50 trade and economic missions abroad. In this context, the parties discussed the possibility of further expanding trade infrastructure and agreed to hold a joint event on the platform of the Ministry aimed at developing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.





The parties confirmed the existence of a solid foundation for deepening trade and economic partnership. In 2025, bilateral trade turnover amounted to 193.5 mln USD. It was noted that official statistics do not fully reflect the actual trade volumes, as some major shipments are carried out through third countries.





During the meeting, the Trade Commissioner informed about the positive dynamics of Israel’s key economic indicators, emphasizing the resilience and steady growth of the Israeli economy.





In turn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan confirmed the intention to continue active joint efforts in the economic sphere, including through such an effective format of cooperation as the Kazakhstan–Israel Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is planned to be held in 2026.