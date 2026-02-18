Kazakhstan and Sweden Hold the Fifth Round of Political Consultations

Tell a friend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the fifth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Sweden, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, while the Swedish delegation was led by Director-General for Political Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Torbjörn Sohlström.





During the consultations, the parties held a substantive exchange on current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the further development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade, economic and investment ties, as well as the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.





The sides reaffirmed their interest in deepening Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union, including through the effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU. Views were also exchanged on cooperation within international organizations and on key regional and global issues.





Following the meeting, the parties expressed their mutual readiness to further develop political dialogue.