Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation

Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India held a meeting with Bina George, Director General of Department of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The sides discussed current issues of Kazakhstan-India cooperation and exchanged views on further strengthening political dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries.





During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the Indian side on the key political and institutional reforms being implemented in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the constitutional reforms aimed at establishing a more balanced system of governance, including the limitation of Presidential powers, strengthening the role of Parliament, expanding the authority of local representative bodies, enhancing the independence of the judiciary, as well as institutionalizing mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms.





The parties also exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, including the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, and discussed prospects for further cooperation in legal and administrative matters. The Indian side expressed its readiness to further develop practical cooperation and showed interest in exploring the possibility of holding bilateral consular consultations in the near future.





The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, reaffirming the parties commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Indian relations and expanding practical cooperation.