17.02.2026
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Jordan was Discussed in Amman
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Daifallah Ali Al-Fayez at the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The sides exchanged views on current issues of Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation, noting the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts. They also reaffirmed their interest in strengthening political dialogue, expanding practical interaction, and further coordinating positions within international organizations.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed the Jordanian side on recent domestic political changes in Kazakhstan. It was noted that following the National Kurultai meeting, chaired by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, constitutional reform had been initiated. He reported that work on drafting a new version of the Constitution has already been completed, and its adoption is planned following a National referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026.
Following the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to maintaining regular contacts and developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of further deepening trust and mutual understanding.
relevant news
17.02.2026
Kazakhstan and Sweden Hold the Fifth Round of Political Consultations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the fifth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Sweden, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, while the Swedish delegation was led by Director-General for Political Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Torbjörn Sohlström.
During the consultations, the parties held a substantive exchange on current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the further development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade, economic and investment ties, as well as the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
The sides reaffirmed their interest in deepening Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union, including through the effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU. Views were also exchanged on cooperation within international organizations and on key regional and global issues.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed their mutual readiness to further develop political dialogue.
17.02.2026
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hail ties in phone talk
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov spoke on the phone on Tuesday afternoon, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The Kazakh president stressed positive dynamics in ties with Kyrgyzstan, which are being promoted by political dialogue, active interaction among both governments and business circles.
The leaders of the two fraternal nations hailed the high-level cooperation in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and water-energy sectors, reiterating their commitment to enhancing interstate ties in a spirit of friendship, strategic partnership and alliance.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Sadyr Zhaparov on the ongoing constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, which is set to lay the foundation for the country’s steady progress. On his part, the Kyrgyz president voiced his support for the large-scale transformations in Kazakhstan.
17.02.2026
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam
Images
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, on the occasion of Tet, the Lunar New Year, akorda.kz reports.
The President noted that Kazakhstan regards Vietnam as an important and reliable partner in Southeast Asia and attaches great importance to expanding the strategic partnership based on the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding. He expressed readiness to elevate multifaceted cooperation to a qualitatively new level through joint efforts.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished To Lam success in his responsible duties, and the friendly people of Vietnam well-being and prosperity.
17.02.2026
Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation
Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India held a meeting with Bina George, Director General of Department of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The sides discussed current issues of Kazakhstan-India cooperation and exchanged views on further strengthening political dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the Indian side on the key political and institutional reforms being implemented in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the constitutional reforms aimed at establishing a more balanced system of governance, including the limitation of Presidential powers, strengthening the role of Parliament, expanding the authority of local representative bodies, enhancing the independence of the judiciary, as well as institutionalizing mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms.
The parties also exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, including the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, and discussed prospects for further cooperation in legal and administrative matters. The Indian side expressed its readiness to further develop practical cooperation and showed interest in exploring the possibility of holding bilateral consular consultations in the near future.
The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, reaffirming the parties commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Indian relations and expanding practical cooperation.
17.02.2026
Bilateral Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and South Africa Discussed in Cape Town
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Africa, Yerkin Akhinzhanov, during the visit to the legislative capital of the country, Cape Town, attended the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as a number of related official events. The visit included a series of meetings with representatives of executive authorities, investment institutions and the regional business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During a conversation with the Prime Minister of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, discussions focused on prospects for expanding interregional cooperation.
The talks also involved the Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Executive Mayor of George, Alderman Browen Johnson, the Executive Mayor of Mossel Bay, Dirk Kotzé, the Executive Mayor of Knysna, Thando Matika, and the Western Cape Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Mbulelo Sileku.
Particular attention was given to the exchange of experience and opportunities for collaboration in the development of smart cities, special economic zones and digitalization, including the provision of public services in electronic format. Mining, agriculture and tourism were identified among the priority areas for cooperation.
As part of the visit, the Ambassador also held talks with representatives of Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape. The parties discussed expanding business opportunities for exporters and investors, as well as strengthening cooperation mechanisms at the regional and municipal levels.
In discussions with Marius Van Loggerenberg, Director of FSPS-Partners and Managing Director of Teplo-Hol Manufacturing & Applications, the company’s production facilities and technological solutions were presented. The company expressed interest in exploring the possibility of localizing the production of barrier coatings in Kazakhstan. The parties agreed to further examine potential partnerships with a view to launching production in the country.
Special attention was devoted to cooperation in the tourism sector. During a meeting with Lee-Anne Singer, Chairperson of FEDHASA and representative of the relevant city authorities, the parties discussed the exchange of best practices in hospitality and service standards, strengthening B2B ties, and expanding professional cooperation between industry associations of Kazakhstan and South Africa.
Following the visit, parties confirmed their interest in maintaining a constructive dialogue and advancing joint initiatives aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Africa.
17.02.2026
President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of China
Images
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Spring Festival, akorda.kz reports.
The telegram states that the multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and China, grounded in enduring friendship and broad cooperation, continue to develop dynamically. The President expressed appreciation for Xi Jinping’s significant personal contribution to this process and voiced full support for his firm position on strengthening cooperation between the two countries and safeguarding shared interests through mutual support and coordinated efforts on the international stage during this period of global instability.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the President of China success in advancing global initiatives, and the people of China well-being and prosperity.
16.02.2026
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Reaffirm Commitment to Further Strengthening Political Dialogue
Images
As part of his official visit to Dushanbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed priority areas of political, economic, water and energy, transit and transport, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.
The sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening political dialogue based on the principles of friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership. They underscored the importance of regular contacts at high and highest levels for deepening bilateral relations and coordinating efforts on regional issues.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the high level of personal relations between the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the highest level.
Developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan is an important priority for Kazakhstan. Thanks to the political will of the Heads of State, our strategic partnership has been elevated to a qualitatively new level with the signing of the historic Treaty on Allied Relations," the Kazakh Foreign Minister stated.
For his part, Minister Muhriddin noted that the allied nature of bilateral relations fully corresponds to the traditional spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual respect between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
Particular attention was paid to expanding economic ties. The parties discussed further measures to increase bilateral trade, create favorable conditions for attracting investment and implement joint projects. For many years, Kazakhstan has consistently ranked among Tajikistan’s top three trading partners. Owing to joint efforts, bilateral trade exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars last year. The sides agreed to take coordinated measures to achieve the goal set by the Heads of State to increase trade turnover to 2 billion US dollars.
The interlocutors also focused on prospects for cooperation in agriculture, including the development of agro-industrial cooperation and increased supplies of agricultural products.
The ministers reviewed issues of cooperation in the water and energy sector, emphasizing the importance of rational and mutually beneficial use of water resources and the development of energy partnership.
The parties also discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in transport and logistics, including infrastructure development and enhancing the efficiency of regional routes and international corridors. The Foreign Ministers agreed that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, as landlocked countries, are capable of realizing significant transit potential by providing mutual access to major markets in Europe, the Caucasus and South Asia.
The ministers exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda. They highlighted constructive cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including such international organizations as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as mutual support for the two countries’ international initiatives. They also exchanged views on ensuring regional security and sustainable development in Central Asia, reaffirming their readiness for close coordination of efforts on international platforms.
Following the talks, a Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2026-2028 was signed.
Minister Kosherbayev also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Ismoil Somoni, the founder and first ruler of the Tajik state, located at Dusti (Friendship) Square in Dushanbe.
16.02.2026
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Continue to Develop Allied Relations and Strengthen Strategic Dialogue
Images
As part of his official visit to Dushanbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, was received by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, President Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the steady advancement of bilateral cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening comprehensive engagement between the two countries.
For his part, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and informed the Tajik side about the progress in implementing the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.
I would like to emphasize that Kazakh-Tajik relations demonstrate stable and progressive development and possess considerable potential," - the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted.
Minister Kosherbayev also briefed President Rahmon in detail on the current state and prospects for further expansion of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation. Particular attention was paid to deepening trade and economic ties, including joint efforts to achieve the goal set by the Heads of State to increase bilateral trade turnover to 2 billion US dollars.
The meeting also covered topical issues on the international and regional agenda. The high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan within multilateral frameworks, including mutual support, was underscored.
