22.02.2026, 10:55 6756
Tokayev congratulates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has offered his felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State emphasized that Saudi Arabia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Islamic world and the Middle East. The Kazakh President expressed his confidence that the multifaceted cooperation rooted in bonds of friendship and mutual support will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both peoples.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2026, 19:24 19421
Kazakh peacekeepers awarded UN medals in recognition of courage
The Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, Major General Anita Asmah, has presented UN medals to Kazakh military personnel for their participation in peacekeeping operations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the independent Kazakhstani peacekeeping contingent is stationed at Camp Faouar, ensuring compliance with the ceasefire regime on the Golan Heights in Syria as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). All 139 military personnel were awarded.
The peacekeepers ensure the security and reinforcement of the Organization's bases, interact with the local population, and perform a wide range of tasks to maintain stability in their area of responsibility.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2026, 17:10 19706
Tokayev receives Ramadan greetings from foreign leaders
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is receiving congratulatory messages on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from foreign heads of state and leaders of international organizations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State has been congratulated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of the Presidential Court Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2026, 19:52 32336
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Investment Climate Council Meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
the Investment Climate, focusing on the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of state within the framework of the C5+1 format between the countries of Central Asia and the United States. The meeting was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, including the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie M. Stufft, as well as representatives of international companies, the business community, and senior officials of government agencies of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Addressing the participants, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is currently going through a very important political stage. On March 15, a nationwide referendum will be held on the draft of a new Constitution. This fundamental document clearly reflects the far-reaching political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a Just and Strong Kazakhstan. Our key priority is to raise citizens’ incomes and improve quality of life by ensuring sustainable economic growth. To achieve this objective, we are implementing a comprehensive set of measures aimed at the full-scale launch of a new investment cycle," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The importance of the Peace Council meeting held on February 19 in Washington was also highlighted.
Just yesterday, the Head of State took part in the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council and expressed support for the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the processes of Gaza reconstruction. The steady development of relations with the United States remains one of the main tracks of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy," the Prime Minister emphasized.
The speech of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Washington on the global stage was truly impressive. We look forward to further expanding our bilateral relationship, which is already at a very high level. Our commercial cooperation reached record levels in 2025. In the fourth quarter alone, the volume of deals between Kazakhstani and American companies amounted to $17 billion. These results reflect our shared vision and the economic growth of both countries, which benefits the people of our nations and strengthens our relationship at the same time," U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie M. Stufft, said.
During the meeting, particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation with foreign investors, attracting long-term capital, advanced technologies, and global best practices, as well as fostering a transparent and predictable business environment.
Representatives of investor companies noted the positive dynamics of investment cooperation and emphasized the importance of a predictable regulatory environment within the framework of the ongoing tax reform. The discussion focused on infrastructure development, digitalization, localization of production, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the establishment of long-term partnerships aimed at sustainable economic growth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.02.2026, 14:13 49536
Bektenov Holds Talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Participates in India AI Impact Summit 2026
Images | primeminister.kz
On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during a working visit to New Delhi, held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi and took part in the international India AI Impact Summit 2026, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov conveyed warm greetings to the Prime Minister of India on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan. In turn, Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed his intention to continue joint efforts to elevate the strategic partnership to a new level.
At the end of 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $923.3 million. The parties discussed further development of cooperation in trade and investment, energy, the agro-industrial complex, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports across 40 товарных позиций worth $150 million. Significant potential was noted for expanding cooperation in critical minerals and rare earth elements, space, and the defense industry.
The Prime Minister also participated in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which brought together delegations from more than 50 countries, including heads of state, governments, and representatives of the expert and scientific IT community. In his speech at the plenary session, Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the economic potential of advanced technologies and their impact on the structure of global growth.
We believe that intelligence must be inclusive, sovereign, and, most importantly, transformative for key sectors of the economy. Today, Kazakhstan is becoming a regional digital hub. In the UN E-Government Development Index, we rank 24th out of 193 countries. Our country is also among the top ten globally in terms of online service quality. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set the goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years. Artificial intelligence is a strategic pillar of our national development," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
The Prime Minister invited global technology companies to cooperate in the development of advanced technologies. As part of the Year of Digitalization and AI announced by the Head of State, Kazakhstan is advancing the development of the digital economy. The Law "On Artificial Intelligence" has been adopted, ensuring a balance between regulation and the promotion of innovation. The Presidential AI Development Council has brought together leading global visionaries on a single platform. For the first time in Central Asia, two of the largest supercomputing clusters have been deployed, and in partnership with NVIDIA, a Sovereign AI Hub project is being implemented. The completion this year of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line, being built jointly with Azerbaijani partners, will provide the shortest alternative route for global data traffic, enabling Kazakhstan to become a digital bridge between East and West. The flagship "Data Center Valley" project in Ekibastuz will create an ecosystem for large-scale data centers. It was emphasized that the state provides full support, including infrastructure and project facilitation.
Following the forum, heads of delegations visited the international exhibition India AI Impact Expo 2026, where practical solutions, technologies, and applied developments in artificial intelligence were presented. The exhibition covered a wide range of sectors, including industry, finance, healthcare, security, and others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.02.2026, 09:10 49201
Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.
Images | Akorda
As part of the working trip to Washington, D.C., President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the Kazakh citizens living and studying in the United States, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized his high expectations for the younger generation, noting that the government pays special attention to youth development and creating conditions for their self-accomplishment.
Tokayev also reminded the meeting participants of the upcoming nationwide referendum in March on the draft of a new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressing its historic importance for the country’s future.
Students and young researchers expressed gratitude to the President for his comprehensive support of science and education.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2026, 20:25 62176
Kazakh President signs amendments to promote creative industries
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Wednesday a law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding support for and promotion of creative industries, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
It is worth noting that the draft law was designed to streamline the procedure for conducting creative activities. In particular, it introduces notions of a creative industries worker and a register of creative industries entities.
The Culture and Information Ministry’s competence for monitoring attraction of private investment in creative industries projects was set. Under the draft law, regional authorities are empowered to create conditions for self-realization and talent development by fostering entrepreneurship in the creative industries field. To ensure creative freedom and professional development, provisions for the protection of creative industries workers' rights are established.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2026, 12:06 62526
Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
Images | Akorda
On February 18-19, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a working visit to the United States of America at the invitation of President Donald Trump to attend the inaugural sitting of the Board of Peace, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The summit is expected to focus on stabilizing the situation in Gaza and developing practical steps to ensure peace, security, and sustainable humanitarian support in the region.
As part of the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold a series of meetings with executives from major American companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2026, 19:20 76051
Kazakh President inks law ratifying EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law on the ratification of the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh Senate ratified the EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement. It provides for establishing a joint committee to monitor, settle disputes, and ensure the protection of the interests of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Mongolia’s market.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
