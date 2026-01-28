Images | akorda.kz

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, akorda.kz reports.





Welcoming the Israeli Foreign Minister, the President noted that the visit underscores Israel’s strong commitment to further strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan.





During the meeting, particular attention was paid to intensifying trade, economic and scientific-technical interaction, as well as to the implementation of joint projects in the fields of artificial intelligence, agriculture and water management, among others.





President Tokayev welcomed the Kazakhstan-Israel Business Forum held as part of the visit, expressing confidence that its outcomes would contribute to deepening investment ties between the two countries.





Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar reaffirmed Israel’s interest in giving fresh momentum to bilateral relations and advancing cooperation to a new level.





He also expressed appreciation for President Tokayev’s far-sighted decision for Kazakhstan to join the Abraham Accords, noting its positive role in promoting stability, peace and international dialogue.





The Israeli Foreign Minister further commended Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and socio-economic reforms and expressed confidence in their successful implementation.





The talks also included an exchange of views on key regional and international developments.