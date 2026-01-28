Senior Officials of the "Central Asia - Germany" Format Identified Priority Areas for Further CooperationSenior Officials of the "Central Asia - Germany" Format Identified Priority Areas for Further Cooperation
27.01.2026, 10:06 27301
President Tokayev Sends a Telegram to President Isaac Herzog on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan deeply honors the memory of the millions of innocent victims who perished during the Holocaust, akorda.kz reports.
While strongly condemning any incitement to ethnic or religious animosity and violence, my country stands in full support of the collective efforts of the international community to ensure that such horrific crimes against humanity never recur. Kazakhstan is proud to have become a home to many Jews evacuated during the Holocaust, and today the Jewish community is an integral part of our multinational society", - the telegram reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
28.01.2026, 20:51 2526
Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund: Kazakhstan's Contribution to Food Security in the Middle East
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev met with Director of the Middle East Center for Economics and Finance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF CEF) Sami Ben Naceur, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current trends and challenges in the global economy, and discussed pressing issues related to ensuring sustainable economic growth and food security amid global instability.
During the discussion, the Kazakh side presented the country's potential in the agro-industrial complex, food exports, and ensuring stable supplies of agricultural goods, noting Kazakhstan's growing role as a reliable partner in food security.
Particular attention was paid to the possibility of holding a joint expert event in Kuwait dedicated to food security issues and the contribution of Kazakhstan to ensuring food sustainability in the Middle East, including Kuwait.
The parties expressed mutual interest in developing cooperation, continuing expert dialogue, and exploring possible formats for interaction with the participation of relevant agencies and international organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 19:42 2116
Issues of Cooperation within International Organizations Discussed in Amman
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with the Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ali Al-Basoul at the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude to the Jordanian side for its consistent support for Kazakhstan's initiatives at the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Organization for Food Security, and other multilateral formats, as well as for its constructive cooperation on issues of institutional development of international mechanisms.
In addition, the Kazakh Ambassador briefed his counterpart on the main outcomes of the 5th session of the National Kurultai of Kazakhstan, which considered key areas for the country's further development, including large-scale political and constitutional reforms.
The collocutors confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening coordination through international organizations, including mutual support for candidates and initiatives of the two countries in multilateral forums.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue close coordination and deepen cooperation through international organizations in a spirit of partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 19:42 1831
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discussed Cooperation in the Field of Digitalization
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, met with the Chairman of the Kuwait Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), Khaled Al-Zamel, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of digitalization, the development of information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, e-government, and digital government services.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan provided information on the priorities of digital transformation in Kazakhstan, the development of the e-government ecosystem, as well as national initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence and smart technologies.
In turn, CITRA management expressed interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience and establishing practical cooperation in these areas.
The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise, and developing partnerships in the digital economy, noting the importance of coordinating efforts within the framework of the upcoming 5th General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization, which will be held in Kuwait on February 4-5 this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 19:36 2461
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Senator of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Sultanbek Makezhanov took part in the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the current session, PACE members elected Petra Bayr (Austria, "Socialists, Democrats and Greens") as the new President of the Assembly.
As part of the visit, S.Makezhanov met with the new President of PACE, during which the senator conveyed a congratulatory message from the Chairperson of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, on her election to this high office.
The meeting addressed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the organization of joint events within PACE. S.Makezhanov provided a detailed overview of the political reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, with particular emphasis on the transition to a unicameral parliament and the constitutional reform.
The President of PACE expressed interest in the novellas of the parliamentary reform, the development of a multi-party system, interaction between Parliament and other branches of government, gender equality, and the protection of women’s rights.
The parties also discussed Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the United Nations in the context of human rights protection. Special attention was given to the economic situation in Kazakhstan and the development of rural areas.
At the conclusion of the meeting, S.Makezhanov invited P.Bayr to visit Kazakhstan at a time convenient for her.
In addition, S.Makezhanov held a meeting with the Chairperson of the PACE political group "European Conservatives, Patriots and Allies," Zsolt Németh. The parliamentarians discussed the current agenda of the Assembly, parliamentary reform in Kazakhstan, and cooperation between Kazakhstan and PACE.
On the sidelines of the plenary session, separate meetings were also held with Michael German, a member of "Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe", as well as a group of Lithuanian MPs led by the Chair of the national delegation to PACE, Birute Vėsaitė, and the doyen of the PACE parliamentary corps Emanuelis Zingeris.
PACE members were informed about the progress of political transformations in Kazakhstan and the upcoming parliamentary and constitutional reforms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 19:00 3296
Kazakhstan and International Religious Organizations Enhance Cooperation within the African Union
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the African Union Zhalgas Adilbayev held a meeting with the Regional Director for Africa of the international organization "United Religions Initiative" (URI), representative to the African Union and the UN Office in Africa Ambassador Mussie Hailu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting focused on discussing the key initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which he has outlined during the National Kurultai. Particular emphasis was focused on Kazakhstan’s transition to a new political model, which includes the modernization of the legislative branch, the establishment of the office of Vice President, and the strengthening of national and civic identity.
M.Hailu highly commended Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of "spiritual diplomacy." He noted that the principles championed by Kazakhstan are in complete harmony with the mission of the United Religions Initiative.
During the conversation, the Regional Director provided a detailed overview and feedback regarding the Kazakh President’s initiatives. Both parties discussed the prospects for hosting joint events within various international frameworks, including on the sidelines of the African Union.
Furthermore, the parties addressed the outcomes of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana in September 2025, promotion of the principles of the Astana Declaration, and future perspectives of cooperation in promotion of interfaith dialogue.
In conclusion of the meeting Z.Adilbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan will continue to actively work toward the rapprochement of cultures and religions, contributing to the creation of a harmonious international community.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 18:31 3616
Morocco Positively Assesses Political Reforms in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco Saulekul Sailaukzy was received by Andre Azoulay, the Senior Advisor to the King of Morocco on Economic Affairs and Dialogue of Civilizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties noted the growing momentum in bilateral relations and the alignment of strategic interests between the two nations. S.Sailaukzy briefed A.Azoulay on the large-scale constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan announced by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the fifth session of the National Kurultai.
The Moroccan side expressed keen interest in Kazakhstan’s role as a global hub for interfaith dialogue. Emphasizing the importance of sustained inter-civilizational engagement between Kazakhstan and Morocco, Ambassador presented key outcomes from the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana in September 2025.
Speaking admiringly of Kazakhstan, the Royal Advisor commended the country’s foreign policy trajectory and achievements in political modernization, praising the pragmatic and balanced approach to reform. He underscored the strong conceptual alignment between Astana and Rabat on issues of peace, tolerance, and intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue.
Against this backdrop, both sides agreed that Astana’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, along with Kazakhstan’s and Morocco’s recent joining of the Board of Peace, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, creates fresh avenues for deepening comprehensive Kazakh-Moroccan cooperation.
The discussion also covered bilateral cooperation and prospects for expanding political, trade and economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties. Particular focus was placed on implementing agreements reached during the 2025 visits by Kazakhstan's
Foreign Minister and the Speaker of the Mazhilis of Parliament, including boosting bilateral trade, developing optimal intercontinental transport and logistics corridors, and launching joint investment projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 17:15 4006
Senior Officials of the "Central Asia - Germany" Format Identified Priority Areas for Further Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov took part in the Senior Officials’ Meeting of the "Central Asia- Germany" format. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the foreign ministries of Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The participants of the meeting held substantive discussions on the current state and prospects for further strengthening regional cooperation in the trade and economic, transport, environmental and humanitarian fields.
In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Issetov noted that in recent years cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Germany has reached a new level.
Today, priority sectors for new cooperation initiatives in the areas of sustainable development and enhanced regional connectivity were identified.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all relevant issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 13:25 2701
Kazakhstan and Vietnam Strengthen Trade and Economic Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vietnam and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan, an online Kazakh-Vietnamese networking session was held at the Atameken Regional Office in Almaty. The event brought together representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community and the National Association of Entrepreneurship of Vietnam (ViNen), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The session was attended by the leadership of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" in Almaty, the Association of Exporters of Kazakhstan, and representatives of Almaty Invest.
On the Vietnamese side, participants included the leadership of ViNen, the Vietnamese Textile and Clothing Association, as well as representatives of the Vietnamese companies interested in implementing projects in Kazakhstan.
In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Kanat Tumysh highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic cooperation.
Currently, two companies with Kazakh capital, Cottecons and Kusto Group - are operating in Vietnam. In addition, six investment projects involving Vietnamese companies, including VinGroup, Sovico Group, Crystal Bay Tourism Group, ROX Group, and Mareven Food Central, are being implemented in Kazakhstan," - the Ambassador noted.
In turn, ViNen President Dinh Viet Hoa confirmed his readiness to expand cooperation and to hold regular B2B events between the business communities of the two countries. He stressed the importance of experience exchange, market research, and joint training programs, and also invited Kazakhstani companies to participate in business events organized by the Vietnamese side.
According to Serik Amirov, Special Representative of the Foreign Trade Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan in ASEAN countries, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, with a population of approximately 102.3 million people, became the leader among ASEAN countries in GDP growth last year. Vietnam’s GDP grew by 8.02%, reaching USD 514 billion. In 2025, foreign direct investment inflows amounted to USD 38.4 billion, while the country’s total foreign trade volume exceeded USD 930 billion. These indicators underscore Vietnam’s significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.
As a result of the event, the parties reached a preliminary agreement to further develop cooperation and implement joint projects in key sectors, including light industry, food production, agriculture, tourism, education, information technology, and healthcare.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.01.2026, 17:15 28.01.2026, 10:353721Kazakhstan’s Human Rights Reforms Highly Praised in Romania 28.01.2026, 18:313631Morocco Positively Assesses Political Reforms in Kazakhstan 28.01.2026, 09:423326Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented in the Capital of Hungary 28.01.2026, 19:003311Kazakhstan and International Religious Organizations Enhance Cooperation within the African Union 22.01.2026, 19:10104741Kazakh Government reviews comprehensive plan to combat shadow economy 22.01.2026, 16:10103731President Tokayev Signs the Board of Peace Charter 23.01.2026, 19:01103161The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket 22.01.2026, 17:5298151Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket 23.01.2026, 16:2592641Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE 31.12.2025, 18:20176356Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20170456Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10169581New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54166851Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 02.01.2026, 15:45160656The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026