This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev says constitutional reform will positively boost Kazakhstan’s development
relevant news
Tokayev meets Kazakhstani IT entrepreneurs
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Khalyk Kenesi to be granted power to call referendum
It will be vested with the authority to submit draft laws to the Qurultay and to launch initiatives for calling a national referendum," Bakyt Nurmukhanov noted.
This supreme consultative body, composed of the nation's citizens, will represent the interests of the people of Kazakhstan," the Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court underlined.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
77 articles set to be amended in Kazakh constitutional reform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev calls for new approach to Financial Monitoring Agency’s operations
There are threats to national security, in case law enforcement agencies, including the Financial Monitoring Agency, fall behind in terms of technology," warned the Kazakh President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan names new labor and social protection minister
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Zhakupova relieved of post as Kazakhstan's labor and social protection minister
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Government Approved the Unified "Children of Kazakhstan" Concept
The future of the country depends on the conditions in which our children grow up. That is why, at the National Kurultai, the Head of State instructed the development of a unified ‘Children of Kazakhstan’ Concept. Comprehensive care for children is our top priority, and the state is implementing a set of measures aimed at improving the quality of life of children. The ‘Children of Kazakhstan’ Concept includes a specific action plan to protect children’s rights in the fields of education, healthcare, safety, social protection, and family well-being," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
- The legislative framework has been significantly expanded, particularly with regard to ensuring the inevitability of punishment for crimes committed against children.
- A unified contact center 111 operates on issues related to family matters and the protection of the rights of women and children. Assistance is provided and inspections are conducted for all appeals.
- Regional commissioners for children’s rights operate in all regions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to digitalize 5 mln geological records by yearend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.01.2026, 17:15Senior Officials of the "Central Asia - Germany" Format Identified Priority Areas for Further CooperationSenior Officials of the "Central Asia - Germany" Format Identified Priority Areas for Further Cooperation 28.01.2026, 10:353721Kazakhstan’s Human Rights Reforms Highly Praised in Romania 28.01.2026, 18:313631Morocco Positively Assesses Political Reforms in Kazakhstan 28.01.2026, 09:423326Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented in the Capital of Hungary 28.01.2026, 19:003311Kazakhstan and International Religious Organizations Enhance Cooperation within the African Union 22.01.2026, 19:10104741Kazakh Government reviews comprehensive plan to combat shadow economy 22.01.2026, 16:10103731President Tokayev Signs the Board of Peace Charter 23.01.2026, 19:01103161The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket 22.01.2026, 17:5298151Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket 23.01.2026, 16:2592641Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE 31.12.2025, 18:20176356Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20170456Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10169581New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54166851Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 02.01.2026, 15:45160656The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026