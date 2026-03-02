01.03.2026, 11:10 21261
Head of State Congratulates Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Željko Komšić on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that cooperation between Astana and Sarajevo, built on bonds of friendship and mutual support, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
01.03.2026, 15:36 20266
Tokayev expresses solidarity with Jordan amid Middle East tensions
The Head of State is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press office.
In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message to King Abdullah II of Jordan, expressing support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Jordan during this challenging period.
The President called for refraining from actions that could lead to escalation of the situation, highlighting that all international conflicts must be resolved through diplomatic means.
28.02.2026, 15:28 53596
No Kazakh nationals injured in Iran - MFA
MFA
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that no Kazakh citizens were among those affected in Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the MFA, there are currently 96 Kazakhstani nationals in Iran.
Of these, 18 are employees of diplomatic missions, two are students, 70 are working at the "Zarkukh" plant, and six Kazakh nationals are in Iran privately," the ministry’s press service stated.
The ministry and foreign missions remain in constant contact with Kazakh citizens.
No information has been received about any Kazakh nationals being among those injured.
28.02.2026, 09:10 54521
Kazakhstan-Malaysia Relations Gain New Momentum
gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
A.Bakayev noted that "Kazakhstan views Malaysia as one of its key partners in the region. Over more than 34 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have established a regular, constructive and substantive political dialogue".
The parties discussed prospects for intensifying political interaction, developing interparliamentary ties, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as strengthening contacts in the fields of education, tourism and high technologies. Mutual interest in further improving the legal and contractual framework was also confirmed.
Particular attention was given to cooperation within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including coordination of approaches and mutual support for initiatives on multilateral platforms.
The Kazakh side also informed the Malaysian partners about the activities of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, expressing interest in expanding the participation of regional states in this platform.
Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the consistent development of Kazakhstan-Malaysia cooperation and to maintaining regular contacts on regional and global agenda issues.
27.02.2026, 20:26 82216
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft
akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft, akorda.kz reports.
The President welcomed the strong momentum in Kazakh-U.S. high-level political dialogue, noting that it continues to strengthen cooperation both bilaterally and in multilateral formats.
They discussed the implementation of key agreements in trade, economic cooperation and investment. Both sides emphasized the importance of close coordination between relevant government agencies to achieve concrete results.
The meeting also covered further cooperation within the framework of the Board of Peace. Ambassador Julie Stufft expressed deep appreciation for Kazakhstan’s active engagement and efforts to advance the Organization’s noble goals.
27.02.2026, 18:40 83261
Kazakhstan and Indonesia Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev paid a working visit to Jakarta, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the trip, he held meetings with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Anis Matta, and the Director General for Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Tri Tharyat.
The officials discussed a wide range of issues regarding the development of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.
Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation within the framework of the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Palestinian issue (given the joint participation in the Board of Peace and International Stabilization Forces), water issues, and mutual support for international initiatives.
The parties agreed to continue close interaction on the mentioned issues of the international agenda.
27.02.2026, 15:31 90206
Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today
MFA
Economic relationships that endure are those anchored in substance: trade, investment, production, skills and shared standards. The partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom increasingly reflects this practical foundation. More than three decades after the establishment of diplomatic relations, our cooperation is defined by measurable economic engagement and institutional depth, intellinews.com reports.
Precisely because this relationship has reached a strong and stable level, the current global environment calls for a more deliberate effort to strengthen and adapt it for the years ahead. Economic fragmentation, supply-chain reorientation, accelerating technological change and the energy transition are reshaping how countries pursue growth and security. For Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, this means moving towards a partnership that aligns capital, standards and long-term economic priorities.
The scale of our engagement is growing. In 2025, bilateral trade turnover reached $1.62bn, an increase of 83.6% compared to 2024. Kazakhstan’s exports to the UK rose by over 190%, reaching $1.22bn. Since 1993, cumulative British foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan has reached approximately $23bn, placing the United Kingdom among our top ten investors. In 2024 alone, UK investment totalled $723.7mn, with a further $471.5mn invested in the first nine months of 2025. Today, 516 enterprises with British participation operate in Kazakhstan.
These figures suggest confidence in Kazakhstan’s economic fundamentals. Our GDP exceeded $300bn last year, with growth of 6.5%, placing Kazakhstan among the world’s fifty fastest-growing economies. We rank 34th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, and account for over 60% of total foreign direct investment into Central Asia. Digitalisation of public services has reached over 90%, while internet penetration stands at 93%, supporting an increasingly technology-driven economy.
Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK is also evolving in character. While energy and extractive sectors remain important, engagement increasingly extends to green technologies, advanced manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals and digital innovation. British firms are active not only in mining and infrastructure, but also in education, healthcare, architecture, financial services and emerging technology sectors.
Critical minerals and energy transition have emerged as a key area of collaboration. Global demand for critical raw materials is rising rapidly, driven by clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing and defence industries. Kazakhstan produces 22 of the 36 minerals identified in the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy, including uranium, titanium, silicon and rhenium. We are the world’s largest producer of uranium and rank among the top ten globally in reserves of tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, niobium, nickel and cobalt. Our objective is to expand midstream processing, refining and by-product recovery, areas where UK expertise in engineering, ESG standards and project finance is highly relevant.
The planned renewal of the UK-Kazakhstan Roadmap on Strategic Partnership in Critical Minerals during my visit to London this week reflects a focus on long-term industrial cooperation across the value chain, including processing, recycling and transparent financing mechanisms.
Financial cooperation remains another pillar of the relationship. The successful initial public offering of Air Astana on the London Stock Exchange in 2024 demonstrated the ability of Kazakh companies to operate under international governance and regulatory standards. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), operating under English common law with an independent court and arbitration system, currently hosts 88 British companies. The presence of British judges in the AIFC Court and the application of familiar legal principles provide predictability for cross-border investment.
Beyond finance and resources, connectivity is shaping Kazakhstan’s economic role. Located at the heart of Eurasia, Kazakhstan serves as a major transit route for trade between Europe and Asia. Approximately 85% of overland cargo moving between the two regions passes through our territory. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor - continues to expand in capacity, supported by investments in rail modernisation and port infrastructure at Aktau and Kuryk. Digital coordination platforms such as Smart Cargo are improving efficiency across transit flows.
Agriculture is another area of expanding cooperation. Kazakhstan exported over 13mn tonnes of grain and grain products in the most recent marketing year and supplies more than 200 types of agricultural products to over 70 countries. As global food security becomes increasingly important, agricultural technology, logistics and financing partnerships offer additional scope for UK engagement.
Human capital provides long-term continuity to economic ties. Under the Bolashak scholarship programme, almost 6,000 Kazakh students have completed their studies in the United Kingdom. British institutions, including De Montfort, Heriot-Watt, Coventry, Cardiff, Queen’s University Belfast and others, have established campuses or joint programmes in Kazakhstan. In September 2025, Cardiff University, a member of the Russell Group, opened a campus in Astana. The launch of Kazakh language teaching at Oxford University in 2024 further highlights growing academic exchange.
These institutional links matter because they create familiarity with standards, regulatory systems and business culture - factors that underpin long-term investment and cooperation.
Beyond individual sectors, Kazakhstan-UK relations increasingly illustrate a shared understanding of Central Asia’s growing economic and strategic relevance. The inaugural UK-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting in London this week reflects the United Kingdom’s sustained interest in the region and provides an opportunity to connect bilateral cooperation with broader regional dynamics. For British businesses, this offers not only access to our domestic market, but also a platform for engagement across a region of more than 80mn people.
Why does this cooperation matter today? Because global supply chains are being recalibrated, energy systems are evolving, and technology is reshaping production and services. In such an environment, partnerships grounded in investment, infrastructure, skills and institutional compatibility provide resilience.
Ultimately, my visit to London aims to deepen both bilateral cooperation and the United Kingdom’s engagement with Central Asia. Our economic relationship is measured not only in trade turnover and investment volumes, but in the depth of financial integration, the expansion of processing capacity, and the growth of transport corridors. These are practical foundations. They are also the reason why Kazakhstan-UK economic cooperation matters today.
27.02.2026, 13:25 82911
Kazakhstan ready to further deepen relations with Serbia - Tokayev
akorda.kz
Serbia is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during extended talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, who had arrived in Astana for an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.
You have arrived in a special, symbolical period - on the eve of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This is an important milestone, evidencing our sincere friendship and mutual respect. Serbia is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe. We are ready to further deepen our relations and develop cooperation in various areas," said the President.
According to the Head of State, inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries is characterized by a high level of activity. The volume of bilateral trade is also growing.
Around 60 Serbian companies are successfully working in Kazakhstan. Yesterday, a meeting of the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council was held. I positively assess its results and I am confident that they will give a new impetus to the development of trade-economic and investment ties," said the Kazakh President.
He also noted the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, adding that the two countries continue interacting within international organizations.
27.02.2026, 12:10 70061
Kazakhstan-Brunei Cooperation Enters a New Phase
As part of his working visit to Southeast Asian countries, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held a meeting with Deputy Permanent Secretary for International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Awang Haji Mohd Yusra Bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, a thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral agenda issues. The sides confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, improving the legal and contractual framework, as well as launching and developing institutional mechanisms of interaction. The importance of intensifying cultural and humanitarian ties as a significant element of expanding bilateral partnership was noted.
Kazakhstan can serve as a gateway for Bruneian companies to the market of our region and the Eurasian Economic Union. There is also significant potential to deepen investment cooperation between our countries. We invite companies from Brunei to invest in our economy, particularly in energy, transport and logistics, tourism, healthcare, new technologies and finance," the Kazakh diplomat stated during the meeting.
Special attention was given to coordinating efforts within the framework of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including issues of mutual support for initiatives on international platforms.
The Kazakh side proposed considering the possibility of Brunei Darussalam joining the activities of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.
Our countries share common positions on the majority of regional and global issues, which provides a solid foundation for our joint efforts within international organizations," Deputy Minister Bakayev noted.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to the progressive development of Kazakhstan-Brunei relations and agreed to continue constructive dialogue and coordination on current international and regional agenda issues.
