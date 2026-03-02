President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Gratitude

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended warm wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Day of Gratitude, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





In his message of congratulation, the President emphasized the values of mutual respect, compassion, and solidarity as the foundation of the nation’s unity.





To be grateful to the people around you means being ready to help them in difficult times and to offer them spiritual support. In these troubled times, such a tradition is especially important," the Head of State emphasized.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of expressing appreciation to the older generation for preserving the country during years of hardship, as well as to teachers, doctors, cultural workers, entrepreneurs, police officers, firefighters, and all citizens contributing to Kazakhstan’s development through honest labor. The President expressed special gratitude to youth and volunteers, noting their active civic engagement and readiness to help those in need as examples of responsible patriotism.





He also underlined that Kazakhstan is undergoing a historic transformation, with the new draft Constitution, submitted for the referendum, and aimed at strengthening human rights protections, enhancing government accountability, and reinforcing independence and sovereignty.





The new Constitution is a solid foundation for our future, which we are building together," he noted.