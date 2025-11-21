This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar
relevant news
Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and European Union Committed to Further Expanding Strategic Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Presented the Results of National Reports on Human Rights to the Diplomatic Corps
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with the Director-General of the FAO
In recent years, our interaction with FAO, including within the framework of the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, has enabled us to ensure broad cooperation in key sectors. The opening of this hall is not just a gesture of goodwill, but also a clear demonstration of our commitment to the common goals and principles of multilateral cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Holds Series of Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discussed Prospects for Developing Cooperation with Cyprus
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Pakistan Strengthen Cooperation in Healthcare
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Qatar are Strengthening Cooperation in Agriculture and Food Security
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.11.2025, 19:50Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential InstructionsBektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential Instructions 21.11.2025, 12:251796Kazakh President and Armenia’s Prime Minister hold talks 21.11.2025, 22:301686Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev 21.11.2025, 16:101376Kazakhstan eyes $350mln exports to Armenia 21.11.2025, 09:41866Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana 14.11.2025, 12:1176216Kazakhstan extends ban on export of liquefied petroleum gas 14.11.2025, 21:03Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing75906Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing 14.11.2025, 18:2168076Kazakhstan Sent Humanitarian Aid and Medical Personnel to Afghanistan 17.11.2025, 17:4064226Bektenov Holds a Meeting on Improving the Social Support System for the Population 17.11.2025, 19:4863216Kazakh President welcomes Estonian President Alar Karis at Akorda 29.10.2025, 17:15294141Kazakhstani prankers might be blocked on social media - deputy 31.10.2025, 15:40272416Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000 29.10.2025, 12:48258346Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works 24.10.2025, 21:10Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty246966Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty 05.11.2025, 18:06205136Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026