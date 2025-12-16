The Film "Kazhymukan" Has Been Presented to the Warsaw Audience

Images | gov.kz

On the occasion of Kazakhstan’s upcoming Independence Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Poland organized a screening of the film "Kazhymukan" by director Kanagat Mustafin in Warsaw, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Participants included representatives of the diplomatic corps, figures from public, political and business circles, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora and students from Kazakhstan.





In the Embassy’s welcoming remarks, it was noted that Kazakh cinema is becoming an important tool for introducing the Polish audience to Kazakhstan’s history, traditions, and outstanding personalities.





The audience received the film with warmth, appreciating the filmmakers’ artistry as well as the importance of Kazhymukan’s character for shaping Kazakhstan’s national identity.





An informal discussion followed the screening, during which participants reflected on the cultural and biographical background of the character, the contribution of the film’s creators to the international visibility of Kazakh art, and the possibilities for future screenings in Poland.





Many in the audience emphasized the importance of holding such screenings more frequently, noting that they deepen cultural ties, encourage better mutual understanding, and enrich the Polish public’s perception of Kazakhstan.