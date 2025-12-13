Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea

Images | gov.kz

The "Forum on Korea’s Regional Strategies: Expanding Global Partnerships," organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, was held in Seoul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together more than 300 participants, including Government officials, leading domestic and international experts, diplomats, scholars, public figures, and media representatives. The forum aimed to discuss Korea’s key foreign policy priorities and explore ways to strengthen international partnerships amid a rapidly evolving global environment.





One of the central sessions focused on the Republic of Korea’s engagement with Central Asia. Nam Jin, Deputy Director-General of the Bureau for Northeast and Central Asian Affairs of the Korean Foreign Ministry, emphasized that Central Asia has become one of Korea’s foreign policy priorities. He noted that Seoul is currently reviewing its approach toward Central Asia and preparing for the C5+K Summit scheduled for 2026.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov highlighted the deepening cooperation among Central Asian states and the expansion of engagement with external partners within the C5+1 format, which in 2024-2025 evolved to meetings at the level of Heads of State. The Kazakh diplomat underscored that Kazakhstan pursues a consistent multi-vector foreign policy and positions itself as a middle power playing a constructive role in the region.





Ambassador Arystanov stressed the rapid development of cooperation within the C5+K format, which encompasses parliamentary and expert exchanges, cooperation between chambers of commerce and industry, as well as active subnational diplomacy under GAROK. He also drew attention to the significant growth of economic ties, noting that 894 companies with Korean capital currently operate in Kazakhstan.





According to him, humanitarian exchanges are also expanding: tourist flows are rising, and educational initiatives are growing, including the opening of a branch campus of Woosong University and the launch of the AI School SeoulTech in Kyzylorda. He also noted that the region’s increasing openness - including the visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Korea for up to 30 days and the availability of 20 direct flights linking Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent with Seoul and Busan - creates a favorable environment for strengthening connectivity.





During the discussion, experts emphasized the need for the Republic of Korea to develop a new, targeted strategy for Central Asia, taking into account the region’s transformation, its rising strategic importance, economic potential, and demand for technological development. In their view, Korea aims to adopt a future-oriented approach focused on long-term cooperation, innovation, supply chain resilience, and human capital development.





Participants highly valued the growing geopolitical and economic role of Central Asia. A question-and-answer session held as part of the forum allowed for deeper dialogue and additional recommendations.