This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
East Kazakhstan’s valve plant to manufacture equipment for CPC
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Strengthen Economic Dialogue
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Washington Shows Strong Interest in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan on Critical Minerals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Coordination in the Mining and Metallurgical Sector
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to redirect oil from Kashagan to China following CPC attacks
At present, the ministry, together with shippers, is working to redistribute oil volumes. Measures have been taken to redirect a certain amount of Kashagan oil to the PRC. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Energy," a statement reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase by $16.3 Billion
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters is forecast in the south: the Government will revise the crop structure
RSE ‘Kazvodkhoz’ will conclude contracts for the supply of irrigation water for water-intensive crops strictly within the approved limits. In addition, it has been instructed to develop, jointly with law enforcement agencies, a plan of specific measures to eliminate the ‘black market’ for water by February 1, 2026," Kanat Bozumbayev said.
State support has been significantly strengthened. Positive dynamics in water conservation are maintained: the area using water-saving technologies has exceeded 543.5 thousand hectares, with an annual increase of about 150 thousand hectares. Regional akimats should conduct outreach among farmers before the start of the growing season on the need to reduce water-intensive crops and switch to less water-consuming ones," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Preparation for the 2026 Vegetation Season: Bektenov Tasks Regional Akims With Diversifying Crops and Reducing the Share of Water-Intensive Cultures
The Ministry of Water Resources must prevent any cases of providing water beyond approved limits. This is a critical issue, and I want to reiterate: the Ministry of Agriculture has approved a schedule for crop diversification, and all further work must be carried out strictly in accordance with it. For example, if a farm is allocated 100 hectares, and even 1 extra hectare is sown tomorrow, we will not supply a single drop of water. Should farmers incur losses as a result of violating the indicators established by the Ministry of Agriculture, not one tenge will be compensated from the budget. This must be clearly communicated to the public," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discusses Cooperation Prospects with Austria’s Business Community
Austria’s business community has consistently demonstrated strong confidence in Kazakhstan. Our partnership is grounded in technological development, long-term cooperation and a shared commitment to progress. Kazakhstan offers a stable macroeconomic environment, access to regional markets and favorable conditions for industrial project implementation. We invite Austrian companies to further expand their presence and take part in new initiatives," the Minister stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.12.2025, 18:21Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev 05.12.2025, 14:10131256Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland 05.12.2025, 13:15121816Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul 05.12.2025, 11:51120751New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan 05.12.2025, 17:32120711Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 12.11.2025, 20:14291331Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277186Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40216931Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177431Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan 14.11.2025, 21:03Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing170576Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing