Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashev presented his credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the current state and prospects of bilateral relations were discussed, highlighting significant potential for cooperation in the fields of energy, information technology, artificial intelligence, and food security.





The Ambassador informed the Chairman of the Presidency about the implementation of large-scale reforms in various areas of public administration and comprehensive socio-political transformations in Kazakhstan.





It was emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and open foreign policy, advocates the principles of equality, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The diplomat noted Kazakhstan's consistent course toward comprehensive strengthening interstate relations and deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the international stage.





The Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina commended the course of reform, noted Kazakhstan's significant achievements, and emphasized the country's role as a leading Eurasian economic power at the crossroads of two continents with immense transit and transport potential.





Ž.Komšić conveyed warm congratulations to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to the entire people of Kazakhstan, with best wishes for well-being and prosperity on the occasion of the upcoming Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.