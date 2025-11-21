Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential InstructionsBektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential Instructions
Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, in response to questions from a Senate deputy, emphasized that borrowings should be attracted mainly for commercially attractive and cost-effective projects which, during operation, make it possible to service the debts attracted for construction by generating revenues to the budget, primeminister.kz reports.
As an example, he cited road projects that are already yielding significant returns. Last year, 48 billion tenge was received in the budget from toll roads, of which 10 billion came from foreign vehicles passing in transit. Over 10 months of the current year, 72 billion tenge has already been received, of which 17 billion came from foreign vehicles.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the Government will continue this work. At the same time, it is important for certain experts to take into account the overall economic effect generated by facilities built with borrowed funds.
Where a high-quality highway is laid, the level of economic activity is completely different. For some reason, it is not taken into account that along this road 50 gas stations and 100 roadside cafés have been built. This is employment, paid taxes, and all of this is economic growth. If we do not invest in such infrastructure projects, naturally, there will be no development. Therefore, in our view, those borrowings - which are attracted and spent wisely - generate a significant effect for economic development. We will take a careful approach to determining which projects to spend and attract such funds for," the Prime Minister emphasized.
21.11.2025, 22:30 2141
Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev
Kazakhstan supports the International Route of Peace and Prosperity Project, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a joint media briefing, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that a key topic of the discussion was expanding partnership in industry, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, construction, and other spheres. Priority was given to the effective use of the transport and transit industry's potential.
The new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus is fostering favorable conditions for growing bilateral and interregional contacts. Kazakhstan supports Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ transport and transit initiative. We also confirm our interest in joining the International Route of Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Project. Aligning these strategic corridors with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the North-South Corridor is in the interests of both nations," stated the Head of State.
21.11.2025, 19:50 2876
Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential Instructions
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council for the Development of the City of Alatau with the participation of the leadership of government bodies, experts, and urbanists. Attention was given to the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State on creating an international center for business activity, innovation, and technology, primeminister.kz reports.
The members of the Council discussed the progress of developing the corresponding institutional framework, measures for infrastructure construction, and attracting investments within the framework of the Presidential Decree granting Alatau the status of a city of advanced development. Issues regarding the activities of the new Alatau City Authority State Fund were reviewed.
The Prime Minister was presented with approaches to the draft Constitutional Law "On the Special Status of the City of Alatau," including the creation of its own regulatory and administrative ecosystem, legal and managerial innovations, digital integration of public services, and more. In addition, it is proposed to introduce international standards and innovations in construction, energy, ecology, transport, and utilities, including within the framework of "smart city" technologies. Measures are provided to ensure guarantees and create favorable conditions for investors. Important areas include supporting the development and broad use of robotic systems and regulating the circulation of digital assets.
The members of the Council reviewed the Roadmap for the implementation of engineering and infrastructure projects in the city of Alatau. Kanat Bozumbaev reported that sectoral engineering network planning schemes have been approved and the first-priority 30 design and construction sites have been identified.
Reconstruction of existing facilities and construction of new infrastructure facilities will be carried out, including several substations, a water intake unit, gas pipelines, wastewater treatment facilities, a highway, and more. Work is planned to begin next year. When constructing infrastructure facilities, mechanisms of the National Project "Modernization of the Energy and Utility Sector" will be used. Options for applying EPC+F instruments, in which the contracting company is responsible for all stages of the project including financing, are also being considered.
Akim of the Almaty Region Marat Sultangaziyev reported on the current socio-economic development of the city of Alatau and the ongoing work on launching new investment projects.
The budget of the city of Alatau has tripled this year and reached 8.8 billion tenge. Over 10 months, industrial output increased by 17% and amounted to 115.6 billion tenge. At the same time, the volume of investments increased by 13%, with about 46.4 billion tenge attracted to date. The pool includes 41 investment projects with the creation of more than 21 thousand jobs. Currently, 18 projects worth 1 trillion tenge are already being implemented. These are new facilities in the fields of logistics, agriculture, food and light industry by major companies such as PepsiCo, United Hygiene, "Milk Valley," ASP Arena, QazQon Hub, AVZ, Istkomtrans, and others.
Work is underway to form the country’s largest SEZ Alatau covering 97.9 thousand hectares. Of these, more than 24 thousand hectares are located outside the city and include important projects in the field of agricultural processing. To preserve guarantees for these productions and launch new enterprises, proposals from the akimat on creating a new industrial-logistics SEZ have been considered. In the long term, this will promote the development of industrial, logistics, tourism, and energy clusters in the Almaty Region.
Within the framework of the implementation of the General Plan, special emphasis is placed on the architectural appearance of Alatau and modern urban planning solutions. Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "Caspian Group" Yuri Tskhai presented a project for the development of a new business district in the area of the Gate District, including the construction of the landmark Iconic building business center. A tripartite agreement on this project was reached on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council with the participation of the heads of state in September of this year.
Overall, Alatau is currently demonstrating positive dynamics in the field of housing construction. This year, more than 103 thousand square meters of housing have been commissioned. The city’s design code and a comprehensive transport scheme are being developed with the involvement of international experts and the study of experience from leading global megacities.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries and the akimat of the Almaty Region for high-quality implementation and acceleration of the work.
20.11.2025, 15:00 27091
Head of State orders to examine all proposals on parliamentary reform
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to examine all the initiatives received, and make specific recommendations on a parliamentary system modernization, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Erlan Karin, State Counselor – head of the working group on parliamentary reform, where he was briefed about the interim outcomes of the activity of the working group on parliamentary reform.
State Counselor Karin informed that since the launch of the parliamentary reform section on the state platform e-Otinish and Egov service, around 300 proposals from citizens and public figures have been received.
Currently, all the proposals submitted are being analyzed and summarized. The working group is set to held the second meeting in early December to discuss in detail proposals on sperate directions.
20.11.2025, 12:10 26556
Kazakh Government presents 2026-2028 economic growth forecast
At today’s plenary session of the Kazakh Senate, Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin presented the 2026-2028 socioeconomic development forecast, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Deputy Prime Minister said, according to the baseline scenario, real GDP growth in 2026 will be 5.4%, with an average annual growth of 5.3% over three years. Nominal GDP is projected to increase from 183.8 trillion tenge in 2026 to 229.8 trillion tenge in 2028. Economic growth will be driven by expansion in the real sector and services. Growth in manufacturing is expected to rise from 6.2% in 2026 to 6.6% in 2028 thanks to investment projects. Average growth in mining will be 2.8%, in agriculture 3.9%, in construction 11.0%, in transport services 10.1%, and in trade 7.0%.
He noted that exports are projected to grow from USD 77.1 billion in 2026 to USD 83.7 billion in 2028, while imports will rise from USD 67.7 billion to USD 75.2 billion. Inflation is predicted at the level of 9.0-11.0% in 2026, and an average of 6.0% in 2027-2028. Based on these macroeconomic forecasts, budget and National Fund parameters for 2026-2028 have been formed.
19.11.2025, 17:47 43806
Joint Action Program Developed on the Instructions of the President Has Been Adopted by Government, the National Bank, and the ARDFM
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the Joint Action Program for Stabilizing and Improving the Well-Being of the Population for 2026-2028 was approved. The Program was developed by the Government in cooperation with the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and is aimed at implementing the President’s instructions to ensure sustainable economic growth, reduce inflation, decrease import dependence, and increase citizens’ incomes, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of State, in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, instructed the Government, together with the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, to develop a Joint Action Program. The Joint Action Program of the Government, the National Bank, and the Financial Regulation Agency is aimed at addressing key tasks of the country’s socio-economic development for the next three years," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin reported on the main approaches of the Program, which includes a set of measures for the socio-economic development of the country in several key areas. These include supporting population incomes, ensuring quality growth, stimulating non-resource exports, digitalizing the economy and developing AI, improving investment and tariff policies, and measures to reduce inflation and the share of the state in the economy. The Program also includes sections on monetary policy, the development of the financial sector, and price regulation.
Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov presented a package of monetary, macroprudential, and institutional measures aimed at ensuring price stability and developing the financial sector.
Chair of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkasymova reported on steps to expand business lending, reduce risks in the consumer segment, and improve regulation to support entrepreneurs.
The Prime Minister noted that the implementation of the Program through quality and sustainable economic growth and reduced inflation will become a key instrument for improving the standard of living and well-being of citizens.
The main goals of the Program are to ensure annual economic growth of at least 5% and an average increase in real incomes of the population by 2-3%," the Prime Minister emphasized.
A new investment cycle is planned for launch, along with a significant reduction in barriers to doing business and the state’s share in the economy, as well as the implementation of new measures to promote employment and increase the targeting of social support. Special attention will be paid to reducing inflation, implementing a balanced tariff policy, increasing exports, and decreasing import dependence.
Given that sustainable economic development is possible only through coordinated action by all responsible government bodies, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov issued a number of instructions to the relevant departments.
The Ministries of National Economy, Agriculture, and Trade were instructed to strengthen efforts to control and reduce inflation, minimize the impact of external factors on price growth, and ensure compliance with the ceiling contribution of utility tariffs.
Due to the continued moratorium on fuel price increases, the price disparity with neighboring countries is widening: in simple terms, Kazakhstani gasoline and diesel are much cheaper than in neighboring states. Therefore, the Ministries of Energy, Trade, and Finance, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Financial Monitoring Agency, and the Border Service, must ensure strict control over the fuel balance and cross-border flows of petroleum products.
To stabilize food prices, the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade, and Industry must increase the supply of domestically produced goods to the domestic market. Priority is the stabilization of food prices-particularly for goods with high import dependence-through the active use of stabilization funds, forward contracts, subsidies, and agreements with retail chains. The Ministry of Trade, together with akimats, must identify unproductive intermediaries, while central and local authorities must ensure timely implementation of inflation control measures. Particular attention must be paid to the implementation of investment projects and the production of high-value-added products in the agro-industrial complex.
The Ministries of Trade, Agriculture, and Industry, together with the relevant government agencies, were instructed to develop comprehensive measures to stimulate exporters of non-resource products and concentrate efforts on expanding export markets.
In addition, instructions were given to accelerate the implementation of priority investment projects by involving second-tier banks in lending to the real sector, increasing the role of development institutions-including the Baiterek holding and Kazakh Invest-and ensuring information support for the measures being implemented.
The Ministry of National Economy was instructed to monitor the implementation of the measures with regular review at the Economic Policy Council.
The Prime Minister emphasized that all top officials must ensure high-quality and timely implementation of the Program.
Oversight is assigned to the Deputy Prime Ministers.
19.11.2025, 15:40 43556
President calls for increased law and order and public safety
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President was briefed about the crime situation in the country, the implementation of the tasks set to the internal affairs structures, and the consolidation of the Law and Order principle.
Yerzan Sadenov reported that from January to October 2025, the number of crimes in the country decreased by 5,300.
A decline was noted across all major types of crimes, and their detection rates improved.
Efforts are underway to combat domestic offenses. Preventive work has reduced the number of domestic crimes by 8%, including murders - by 26%.
According to the Minister, 1,391 wanted persons were detained, 138 of them abroad.
During operational measures, more than 30 tons of narcotics were seized, including over one ton of synthetic substances.
As part of efforts to combat organized crime, 185 criminal groups involved in serious and particularly grave offenses were dismantled.
In the sphere of combating online fraud, 12 call centers were shut down, 7 of them abroad. Around 83 million fraudulent calls and 4,000 scam websites were blocked, and attempts to withdraw 2.3 billion tenge by fraudsters were prevented.
In addition, Yerzan Sadenov reported on the introduction of digital solutions in the field of road safety and public order.
Thus, more than 6,000 traffic violations were detected using drones, and over 190,000 violations were identified through average speed measurement systems.
The package of measures taken contributed to a 9.4% reduction in road traffic fatalities, including a 24% decrease in deaths caused by drunk drivers.
Since the launch of the Law and Order mobile service, which was integrated into the Egov mobile and the applications of the country’s leading banks, citizens have submitted more than 32,000 requests.
19.11.2025, 13:14 44291
Kazakh Government Outlines Current ARVI and Influenza Situation
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of the current incidence of influenza and viral infections was reviewed. Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova reported on the epidemiological situation in the country, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Healthcare, since 1 September, 1,461,000 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have been registered, which is 20% lower than in the same period of the previous epidemic season. Children under 14 years old account for 66% of cases. Over the past week, 183,000 cases of ARVI were recorded, which is 16% higher than the figure for the same week last year. A total of 590 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been identified. During this period, more than 6,000 cases of ARVI among schoolchildren were also registered nationwide. Approximately 4% of schoolchildren are involved in the ARVI epidemic process out of the total number of those infected.
In general, 3-4 million ARVI cases and up to 2,000 influenza cases are registered annually. A total of 2.1 million people have been vaccinated against influenza; the vaccine protects against influenza strains relevant for the current epidemic season, including influenza A (H3N2). The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of providing high-quality medical care and issued a number of instructions to the Ministry of Healthcare and regional akimats.
As we can see, the viral illness season has begun. I instruct the Ministry of Healthcare, together with the akimats, to place under control the quality of medical services provided to citizens who seek assistance. If necessary, deploy additional inpatient beds and organize mobile field teams," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
It was noted that special attention should be paid to medicine supply: antiviral medications must be available in the required volume in all pharmacies. The Prime Minister also instructed to intensify outreach work on the prevention of viral diseases. Oversight is assigned to the Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova.
19.11.2025, 11:17 43311
Prime Minister Instructs Strengthening Measures to Prevent Fires, Fatalities, and Injuries
At the Government session, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov expressed his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of the tragic incident that occurred in the village of Algabas in the Turkestan region. By instruction of the Head of State, a governmental commission has been established and has begun work to investigate the causes of the fire. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the current situation, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that all necessary assistance, including financial and medical support, will be provided to the injured and to the families of the deceased.
With the beginning of the heating season, the number of fires in the residential sector is increasing. We reviewed this problem at a Government meeting in October. So far, we do not see any improvement in the situation," the Prime Minister emphasized.
In this regard, a number of instructions were given to responsible government agencies. In particular, the Ministry for Emergency Situations was instructed to ensure coordination between central and local government bodies on the prevention of fires, fatalities, and injuries. The Ministry, together with regional akimats and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, must also conduct raids and inspections in the residential sector, including dormitories, hostels, and the homes of socially vulnerable population groups.
The Ministry of Culture and the akimats were instructed to intensify outreach efforts in mass media and social networks. In addition, regional akimats must strengthen efforts to conduct preventive measures aimed at the safe operation of gas equipment.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need to draw the right conclusions in order to develop concrete recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Oversight is assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.
