Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Montenegro

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashov presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović. In accepting the Letters of Credence, the Head of Montenegro emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important partner of the country in the Central Asian region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting that took place after the ceremony, the parties noted the friendly nature of the relations between the two countries and emphasized the mutual desire to further develop comprehensive cooperation across the entire spectrum of interaction.





In the context of discussing the expansion of political cooperation, President Milatović expressed his intention to pay an official visit next year to Astana.





The President of Montenegro, fondly recalling his meetings with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the sessions of the UN General Assembly in 2023 and 2025, conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan and the Head of State.





The Kazakh diplomat briefed his interlocutor on the priorities of Kazakhstan's domestic and foreign policy, including the implementation of large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Tokayev. The parties also discussed current issues on the international agenda.