Mongolian Scholars Advocate Strengthening Partnership with Kazakhstan

Mongolia’s Academy of Sciences hosted, for the first time, a public lecture by Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Mongolia, Almas Seitakynov, focusing on Kazakhstan’s contemporary development and the prospects for deepening Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by the President of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, Sodnomsambuu Demberel, alongside more than 90 representatives of the academic and educational community, including heads of universities and research centres, researchers, and members of the local media.





In his address, the Ambassador briefed the audience on Kazakhstan’s key political and economic reforms being implemented at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He underlined that the constitutional changes are aimed at strengthening the rule of law, modernising public administration, and widening citizens’ participation in decision-making.





A. Seitakynov noted that Kazakhstan continues to post steady economic growth while consolidating its role as one of Central Asia’s leading transit hubs. He highlighted priorities including economic modernisation, the expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure, digital transformation, and improving the investment climate.





A substantial part of the lecture was devoted to education and scientific collaboration. Kazakhstan’s universities currently host more than 35,000 international students, including around 1,200 from Mongolia. Each year, the Government of Kazakhstan awards 25 educational scholarships to Mongolian students. The Ambassador outlined promising areas for cooperation ranging from trade and agriculture to logistics and digital technologies, as well as joint research in ecology, water resource management and agricultural science.





He also reviewed the state of bilateral relations, pointing to the positive momentum in political dialogue, the growth of trade and economic ties, and stronger humanitarian links. Participants were additionally briefed on preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit 2026, envisaged as an open platform for developing practical responses to pressing climate and environmental challenges.





The lecture concluded with an exchange of views, during which members of Mongolia’s scientific community expressed interest in expanding academic exchanges and expert cooperation with Kazakh partners.