Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Were Discussed in Egypt

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Egypt organized an iftar for representatives of local intellectual communities, scientists from Al-Azhar University, experts, business and Egyptian media, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





During the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Askar Zhengis informed the Egyptian public about large-scale constitutional reforms carried out in Kazakhstan with the aim of creating a more efficient and transparent system of public administration.





A. Zhengis spoke about the upcoming nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026 on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, which will differ fundamentally both in terms of structure and content.





In addition, the participants of the event were informed that the new Constitution now includes such important issues as the transition to a unicameral Parliament, the introduction of the institution of the Vice President, as well as the strengthening of the rule of law and the strengthening of the protection of the basic rights of citizens, etc.





In turn, representatives of the Egyptian side actively participated in the discussion of political changes taking place in Kazakhstan, highly appreciating their importance.





Following the event, the sides expressed interest in conducting joint work aimed at promoting the development of bilateral relations.