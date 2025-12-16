Kazakhstan Captures the Interest of North Macedonian Students

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia, Satybaldy Burshakov, delivered a presentation lecture to students and faculty members of the Goce Delcev University in Shtip, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The diplomat informed the audience about Kazakhstan's current development, the political and socio-economic reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country's achievements in foreign policy, its geopolitical role in the modern world, and the results of Kazakh-Macedonian cooperation.





The audience showed particular interest in the development of Kazakhstan's higher education system and its international academic and educational programs.





During a meeting with the University Rector, Dejan Mirakovski, Ambassador Burshakov discussed opportunities and prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of education. An agreement was reached on the need to strengthen partnerships between universities and scientific centres of the two countries.





Rector D. Mirakovski expressed profound interest in establishing mutually beneficial ties with Kazakh educational institutions, emphasizing the prospects for academic exchange, joint projects, and the expansion of scientific and educational interaction.





The university leadership expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the country and highlighted the importance of holding such meetings in the future.