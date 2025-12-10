Turkish Investors Reaffirm Their Commitment to Expanding Their Investments in Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Yerkebulan Sapiyev, and Consul General in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, held a series of meetings with Turkish investors operating in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In particular, productive negotiations were conducted with the leaders of several companies: Eczacıbaşı Holding, which is carrying out geological exploration in the mining sector in the Aktobe region; LC Waikiki, which has completed the first phase of a modern logistics center in the Almaty region; Yıldız Holding, which has implemented a confectionery production project in the same region; Alarko Holding, which has completed the first phase of a 500-hectare industrial greenhouse project in the city of Shymkent; and Orzax İlaç, which is implementing a project for the production of active biological supplements in the Turkistan region.





During the meeting, representatives of these companies spoke about their projects in Kazakhstan and noted that safe and favorable conditions have been created for investors. The companies were also invited to consider diversifying their investments in Kazakhstan. At the same time, new projects are being developed with these companies.





In particular, projects under consideration include fertilizer production in Kazakhstan, the production of mid-range sanitary ware, and the opening of a chain of mini-markets. A meeting was also held with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ziraat Bank, Burhaneddin Tanyeri, whose institution is Türkiye’s largest state-owned bank. During the meeting, it was noted that the bank’s branch in Kazakhstan has been operating since 1993 and that the bank will continue to improve the quality of service provided by its branches in Kazakhstan.