04.03.2026
President orders enhanced protection for vital infrastructure and transport
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has issued a directive to strengthen security for strategic sites across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State has entrusted the Prime Minister, the heads of law enforcement agencies, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, national companies, and regional akims (governors) to intensify efforts to ensure the security of critical sites and infrastructure. This covers transport, energy, and utility networks, including airports and sea and river ports.
The Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan has been tasked with coordinating these efforts.
04.03.2026
Kazakhstanis returning home via special flights from Jeddah and Dubai
The evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Middle Eastern countries is ongoing, Qazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee press service.
As part of the repatriation efforts, two Air Astana flights are scheduled for today. The first will operate the Jeddah - Aktau - Almaty route using an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 148 seats. The second one will fly Jeddah - Atyrau - Almaty using an Airbus A321 with 184 seats.
FlyDubai is scheduled to operate two flights to Almaty and one to Astana, carrying a total of 506 passengers from Dubai. State authorities continue to coordinate closely to ensure the safe transportation of returning citizens.
04.03.2026
President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhtelecom’s key projects
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman of Kazakhtelecom national company Bagdat Musin. The Kazakh president was briefed on the company’s activity as well as the outcomes of two years of implementation of key infrastructure and technological projects, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that Kazakhtelecom serves 1.75 million households and continues the systematic expansion of its fiber-optic network across the country, maintaining leading positions in key segments of the telecommunications market.
As part of ongoing large-scale connectivity efforts in rural settlements, high-quality communication services are planned to be provided to more than 3,000 villages with a total population exceeding 1 million residents by late 2027.
The meeting also focused on the implementation of the international project Trans Caspian fiber-optic communication line, which provides the construction of a submarine fiber-optic communication line along the Aktau-Sumgait route. The project aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential and establish a digital corridor between Europe and Asia.
Particular attention during the meeting was placed to the development of data infrastructure. As part of the strategic project Data Center Valley in Ekibastuz, a data processing center is being established with phased capacity expansion. The initiative is intended to attract international technology companies and enhance the country’s investment appeal.
As Mussin said, among the priorities is the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies. Projects are underway to create AI agents for automating corporate processes, as well as solutions in the fields of cybersecurity and the digitalization of the public sector.
04.03.2026
946 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East
A total of 946 Kazakhstani nationals have been repatriated from the Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The repatriation flights were operated by Air Astana from Medina and Jeddah:
- Flight KC2202 arrived in Aktau at 09:28 pm, carrying 142 passengers;
- Flight KC2208 landed in Atyrau from Medina at 01:19 am, with 145 passengers onboard;
- Flight KC2206 arrived from Jeddah to Atyrau at 02:50 am, bringing 174 passengers;
- Flight KC2204 touched down in Atyrau at 03:34 am from Jeddah to Atyrau, with 179 passengers.
In addition, SCAT Airlines is operating an Almaty-Muscat-Almaty flight using a Boeing 767 aircraft with a capacity of 290 seats.
03.03.2026
President Tokayev briefed on 2029 energy roadmap and refinery growth
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current status of the country’s fuel and energy complex, the progress of key projects, and plans for the further development of the sector.
Minister Akkenzhenov reported to the President on the steady growth in oil production. The Head of State was also informed of plans to increase oil refining capacity through expansion projects at the Shymkent Refinery (from 6 to 12 million tons per annum), the Atyrau Refinery (from 5.5 to 6.7 million tons), and the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant (from 5.5 to 9 million tons).
Yerlan Akkenzhenov outlined the plans for commissioning new power facilities by 2029. This year, it is planned to complete the construction of the CHP-2 Plant in Almaty and Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plants in the Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions. He also presented information on the "Coal-Fired Generation Development" National Project.
Concluding the meeting, the President issued directives for the further development of the fuel and energy sector, including the timely and high-quality execution of planned projects across the oil and gas, petrochemical, and electric power industries. He also emphasized the importance of adopting digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the efficient operation of industrial facilities.
03.03.2026
Kazakh Interior Ministry says crimes down 8% in two months of 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday held a meeting with Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, during which he was briefed on the crime situation as well as the implementation of his directives on ensuring public safety and law and order in the country, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Sadenov reported in two months of this year, the crime rate fell 8 percent or 1,300 fewer reported crimes year on year. A reduction in major crime categories and improvements in crime detection rates were noted.
As part of its systemic fight against online fraud, the country saw a 4 percent decline in the number of cybercrimes thanks to preventive measures and cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies.
In the fight against organized crime, criminal charges were brought against 71 members of organized crime groups, and 11 such groups were eliminated.
Efforts are actively underway to combat drug crime, as five drug laboratories were dismantled. 881.5 kg of drugs were seized, including over 104 kg of synthetic drugs.
The interior minister informed about expanding the implementation of digital solutions to ensure street law and order and road safety, as well as measures to strengthen migration control and ensure the inevitability of punishment.
Sadenov separately noted legislative initiatives aimed at protecting citizens. So, in 2025, Kazakhstan adopted the law on Crime Prevention, criminalizing dropping, stalking, and forced marriage.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks aimed at continuous strengthening of public safety and law and order in the country.
03.03.2026
Head of State signs decree appointing new chief justices and judges
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday signed decree appointing new chief justices and judges nationwide, as well as relieving several judges of their positions, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Under the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Law on the Judicial System and Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan, new chief justices of city and regional courts, as well as judges of inter-district and specialized courts, have been appointed.
Among the appointments: Aidar Smagulov - chief justice of the Astana city court (relieved of his previous position as chief justice of the Aktobe regional сourt); Arman Zhukenov - chief justice of the Almaty city court (relieved of his previous position as chief justice of the Akmola regional court); Yerlan Kosmuratov - chief justice of the Zhambyl regional court.
Judges have also been appointed in cities and regions, including Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, as well as in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and East Kazakhstan regions.
In addition, the decree relieves several new chief justices and judges in different regions of their duties due to the expiration of their terms, retirement, reaching retirement age, or at their own request.
The document ensures the renewal of the leadership of the courts and the continued functioning of the country’s judicial system in accordance with current legislation.
03.03.2026
Kazakhstan appoints new deputy head of Civil Service Affairs Agency
The Kazakh president relieved Ainur Sergaziyeva of her position as the deputy head of Civil Service Affairs Agency, and replaced her with Ulan Bekish, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In the first decree, the Head of State removed Ainur Sergaziyeva from the position as the deputy head of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs.
The second decree appoints Ulan Bekish as the new deputy head of the Civil Service Affairs Agency.
01.03.2026
President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Gratitude
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended warm wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Day of Gratitude, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In his message of congratulation, the President emphasized the values of mutual respect, compassion, and solidarity as the foundation of the nation’s unity.
To be grateful to the people around you means being ready to help them in difficult times and to offer them spiritual support. In these troubled times, such a tradition is especially important," the Head of State emphasized.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of expressing appreciation to the older generation for preserving the country during years of hardship, as well as to teachers, doctors, cultural workers, entrepreneurs, police officers, firefighters, and all citizens contributing to Kazakhstan’s development through honest labor. The President expressed special gratitude to youth and volunteers, noting their active civic engagement and readiness to help those in need as examples of responsible patriotism.
He also underlined that Kazakhstan is undergoing a historic transformation, with the new draft Constitution, submitted for the referendum, and aimed at strengthening human rights protections, enhancing government accountability, and reinforcing independence and sovereignty.
The new Constitution is a solid foundation for our future, which we are building together," he noted.
