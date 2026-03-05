President orders enhanced protection for vital infrastructure and transport

Tell a friend

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman of Kazakhtelecom national company Bagdat Musin. The Kazakh president was briefed on the company’s activity as well as the outcomes of two years of implementation of key infrastructure and technological projects, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that Kazakhtelecom serves 1.75 million households and continues the systematic expansion of its fiber-optic network across the country, maintaining leading positions in key segments of the telecommunications market.





As part of ongoing large-scale connectivity efforts in rural settlements, high-quality communication services are planned to be provided to more than 3,000 villages with a total population exceeding 1 million residents by late 2027.





The meeting also focused on the implementation of the international project Trans Caspian fiber-optic communication line, which provides the construction of a submarine fiber-optic communication line along the Aktau-Sumgait route. The project aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential and establish a digital corridor between Europe and Asia.





Particular attention during the meeting was placed to the development of data infrastructure. As part of the strategic project Data Center Valley in Ekibastuz, a data processing center is being established with phased capacity expansion. The initiative is intended to attract international technology companies and enhance the country’s investment appeal.





As Mussin said, among the priorities is the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies. Projects are underway to create AI agents for automating corporate processes, as well as solutions in the fields of cybersecurity and the digitalization of the public sector.