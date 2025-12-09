08.12.2025, 21:10 6716
Cold spell to grip Kazakhstan
Kazhydromet Meteorological Service warns of increasingly challenging weather conditions in Kazakhstan this week, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Snow, snowstorms, ice-slick and fog are forecast to batter Kazakhstan, it said in a statement. Air temperature is reported to plunge starting from December 9.
The temperature will drop from –13–18 degrees Celsius to –20–25 degrees Celsius since December 9.
07.12.2025, 19:36 33541
Two strong class M flares were recorded on the Sun
On the evening of December 5, two strong Class M solar flares were recorded, iz.ru reports.
A double strong M flare in area 4299 (formerly 4274) in the center of the disk after several days of silence. In the left (red) video, one can observe the ignition of extended flash ribbons on the surface of the Sun - a sign of a large mass ejection," the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences says.
07.12.2025, 18:40 33886
Almaty sees 13% decline in crime rate - Sadenov
Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov announced a 13% drop in crime in Almaty during a working visit to the city, Qazinform News Agency cites Polisia.kz.
Almaty is the country’s largest metropolis. The security and peace of millions of its residents and visitors depend directly on the professionalism of Almaty's police officers," the minister noted.
According to Yerzhan Sadenov, a comprehensive set of anti-crime measures is yielding tangible results. Crime has fallen by 13%, with even greater decreases recorded in categories such as homicide, grievous bodily harm, theft, fraud, robbery, assault, repeat offenses, and street crime.
The minister placed a special emphasis on public order and patrol policing. He set tasks to enhance the professional standards of the patrol police, military details, and integrated law enforcement forces. He underscored that the core principles must remain professionalism, along with courtesy and strictness.
07.12.2025, 11:45 34266
Black ice, blowing snow to hit Kazakhstan
On December 7, large parts of Kazakhstan are expected to face severe weather conditions, with black ice, blowing snow, and fog, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
In Astana, icy conditions are expected throughout the day. In the Akmola region, forecasters predict blowing snow and black ice, with fog lingering in the west, north, and east. Wind gusts may reach 15-20 m/s.
The Abai region is also expected to see blowing snow, ice, and fog. The East Kazakhstan region will face low-drifting snow, ice, and fog, with winds of 15-20 m/s.
In the Aktobe region, icy conditions are likely in the north, east, and south during the daytime, while the Atyrau region will experience patches of fog in northern districts. The West Kazakhstan region will see fog and ice. In the Mangistau region, icy conditions are expected.
In the mountainous areas of the Zhambyl region, fog and icy conditions are forecast, with winds reaching 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected across the western, southern, and central parts of the Turkistan region, including mountainous areas. The western part of the Kyzylorda region will face both fog and ice.
In the Zhetysu region, fog and ice are expected in the mountainous and foothill zones, with southwesterly winds strengthening to 15-20 m/s near the Alakol lakes.
Blowing snow and black ice are likely in the west, north, and east of the Kostanay region, with patchy fog expected in the west, east, and south. In the Pavlodar region, blowing snow is forecast for northern and western districts, with southwesterly winds strengthening to 15-20 m/s. The North Kazakhstan region will see blowing snow, ice, and fog in the west and north.
Daytime conditions in the Ulytau region will bring ice and fog to the north and east. The Karaganda region is forecast to experience ice and widespread fog in the north, east, and south.
05.12.2025, 18:21 82256
Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he pays special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses at the awards ceremony for the winners of the Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes and The Best Goods of Kazakhstan competition, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
As Head of State, I pay special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, personally overseeing all key issues. The Government is undertaking extensive efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship and eliminate barriers to its growth. At the same time, it must be openly recognized that significant challenges and unresolved problems still exist," the Kazakh President said.
He stressed that it is crucial to create favorable conditions, especially for small businesses that produce high value-added products.
05.12.2025, 14:10 83871
Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland
A presentation dedicated to Kazakhstan’s tourism potential was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland. The event served as a platform to introduce Finnish audiences to the country’s rich natural landscapes, cultural heritage and dynamic development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the presentation, it was emphasized that tourism is a significant area of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.
Special attention was given to the fact that the development of the tourism sector is among the priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy and reflects the course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at expanding international openness, strengthening cultural diplomacy and promoting sustainable economic initiatives. The importance of increasing mutual tourist flows and enhancing direct ties between tourism and educational institutions of the two countries was also highlighted.
Participants were presented with detailed information about Kazakhstan’s key tourist destinations - from modern cities and business tourism hubs to cultural heritage sites along the ancient Silk Road. Particular emphasis was placed on the country’s natural attractions, including mountain routes, national parks, steppe landscapes and crystal-clear lakes that form Kazakhstan’s unique tourism offerings.
The event was attended by representatives of the business community, leading Finnish universities, Finnish students, as well as bloggers and media communicators specializing in tourism content and international reviews.
After the official part of the program, guests enjoyed traditional Kazakh cuisine and viewed photographic works showcasing Kazakhstan’s natural and cultural landmarks.
05.12.2025, 13:15 83576
Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul
A presentation of the tourist guidebook "Travel Kazakhstan", authored by well-known South Korean writer and traveler Seo Byung Yong, took place in Seoul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together more than 70 participants, including representatives of government institutions, expert communities, the tourism industry, the media, as well as friends of Kazakhstan.
In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov emphasized that the publication of this book represents another significant contribution to promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential among the Korean audience. He noted that the guidebook will help boost mutual travel and further strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.
The Kazakh diplomat also presented up-to-date tourism statistics. In the first nine months of 2025, 41400 Korean tourists visited Kazakhstan, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. During the same period, 46500 Kazakh citizens traveled to Korea, demonstrating 12% growth.
Seoul City Council member Aisuluu Ashiralieva also delivered congratulatory remarks, stressing that Korean society’s interest in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries continues to grow steadily. She expressed confidence that the new publication will serve as an important tool for bringing the peoples of the two countries closer and stimulating mutual travel.
Author Seo Byung Yong presented the key content of the guidebook and shared his personal impressions of Kazakhstan, its rich history, culture, and natural landmarks. According to him, the book aims to help Korean travelers discover Kazakhstan as a modern, welcoming, and fascinating tourist destination.
The event included a Q&A session, followed by an autograph session with the author.
The cultural program was highlighted by the performance of young Kazakh dombra player Milana Bazarova, who performed two famous kui pieces - "Tepenkök" and "Balbyrauin."
Overall, the guests expressed strong interest in Kazakhstan and confidence that "Travel Kazakhstan" will continue to contribute to the development of tourism between the peoples of the two countries.
05.12.2025, 11:51 83181
New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has introduced new rules of staying for the citizens of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan, starting September 1, 2025, the nationals of Kazakhstan are allowed to stay in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for up to 90 days, in total within every 180-day period, beginning from the first day of their entry.
The nationals of Kazakhstan are exempt from registration during the first 30 days of their stay. Beyond this period, registration is mandatory.
In case of staying in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for more than 90 days without registration, subsequent entry into the country will be restricted to 90 days.
04.12.2025, 20:31 102961
2 billion trees to be planted in Kazakhstan by 2027
Kazakhstan will complete its nationwide plan to plant 2 billion trees by 2027, announced Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Reporting on the progress of the President's large-scale greening initiative, the minister stated that 1.4 billion seedlings have already been planted across the country’s forest fund.
Kazakhstan has already planted 270 million of the 370 million trees scheduled for this year’s plan. To ensure a supply of high-quality material for future efforts, construction of six new forest seed complexes will begin next year. Furthermore, a special 30-hectare nursery on the dried Aral seabed is being established to cultivate climate-adapted seedlings.
