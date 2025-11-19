Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers

Images | kabar.kg

Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 - possible power outages warned for the week, kabar.kg cites gazetaexpress.com.





The sun erupted with a massive solar storm, the largest of the year, sending a wave of solar activity that could affect Earth as early as today.





A powerful X5.1 flare, which could disrupt satellites, high-frequency radio transmissions and high-altitude flights, erupted from the Sun today.





The storm caused a radiotelegraph outage in Europe and Africa around 5 a.m. ET, temporarily affecting aviation, shipping, emergency services, GPS, radar and satellite communications.





Space scientist Steph Yardley described this solar activity as "rare," noting that these extremely energetic particles from the Sun are so strong that they can be picked up by ground-based detectors.





Only 75 of these have been recorded since 1942," she wrote in X.





NOAA scientists are monitoring a possible solar coronal mass ejection (CME) - a large cloud of material and magnetic fields moving at about 3,000 miles per second.





If this mass is headed toward Earth, it could cause a severe geomagnetic storm, disrupting Earth's magnetic field overnight through Wednesday. Auroras could be seen as far away as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.





Power systems, GPS navigation and HF radio communications could be affected, NOAA warned in a statement.





Officials have declared a G3 Watch, warning that another CME from November 10 could reach the evening of November 11 and continue until November 12.





This outburst came from the sun AR4274, which has been very active in recent days, producing two other significant outbursts on November 9 and 10.





The Sun has temporary dark spots, cooler than the surrounding area, called sunspots, and they are the source of such eruptions.





Officials warn that high-energy particles from the Sun are triggering radiation warnings.





Passengers and crew on high-altitude polar flights may experience slightly higher radiation exposure, while satellites in low orbit, especially those over the poles, are susceptible to temporary electrical outages.





Today's outburst joins a series of powerful outbursts from sunspot AR4274, including an X1.7 on November 9 and an X1.2 on November 10.





Solar flares are classified by their X-ray brightness, as measured by satellites, and are divided into five main categories: A, B, C, M and X, from weakest to most powerful. Class X flares are the most powerful and can disrupt satellites, radio communications and high-altitude flights.





Solar activity is expected to remain high as AR4274 is still Earth-facing and unstable. There is a 75% chance of further M-class flares that could cause brief radio outages, HF communications outages, and minor geomagnetic storms.





There is also a 40% chance of another powerful X-class explosion, which could cause widespread radiotelegraphy disruptions, satellite and GPS outages, impact on electrical grids, and radiation hazards to astronauts and high-altitude flights.





Another sunspot, AR4276, may produce smaller outbursts with limited effects during its development.