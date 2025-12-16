Kazakh Film Days Held in Istanbul

Images | gov.kz

The Kazakh Film Days were successfully held in Istanbul, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul. The event drew considerable interest from local residents, members of the Kazakh diaspora, and representatives of Istanbul’s official institutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Officials from the Istanbul authorities took part in the opening and proceedings of the festival, expressing their support for the initiative aimed at enhancing cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. Their participation underscored the importance of humanitarian cooperation between the two brotherly nations and elevated the significance of the event within the city’s cultural agenda.





The programme featured four key works of Kazakh cinema: the historical drama Qajymuqan, the screen adaptation of the classic literary work My Name is Kozha, the biographical film Amre, and the large-scale historical production Kazakh Khanate: The Golden Throne. The screenings in Kazakh with subtitles offered the Turkish audience a unique opportunity to explore Kazakhstan’s culture and historical narratives more deeply.





Viewers praised the high artistic quality and profound content of the films, which reflect Kazakhstan’s national values, history, and cultural richness. The festival reaffirmed the growing role of Kazakh cinema as an instrument of cultural diplomacy, strengthening mutual understanding and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.