This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana
relevant news
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and European Union Committed to Further Expanding Strategic Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Presented the Results of National Reports on Human Rights to the Diplomatic Corps
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with the Director-General of the FAO
In recent years, our interaction with FAO, including within the framework of the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, has enabled us to ensure broad cooperation in key sectors. The opening of this hall is not just a gesture of goodwill, but also a clear demonstration of our commitment to the common goals and principles of multilateral cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Holds Series of Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discussed Prospects for Developing Cooperation with Cyprus
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Pakistan Strengthen Cooperation in Healthcare
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Qatar are Strengthening Cooperation in Agriculture and Food Security
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.11.2025, 19:48Kazakh President welcomes Estonian President Alar Karis at Akorda 18.11.2025, 12:15Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea68431Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea 18.11.2025, 18:19Discussions on Enhancing Further Cooperation with the Turkic Investment Fund Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry68196Discussions on Enhancing Further Cooperation with the Turkic Investment Fund Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 19.11.2025, 13:1467536Kazakh Government Outlines Current ARVI and Influenza Situation 19.11.2025, 17:47Joint Action Program Developed on the Instructions of the President Has Been Adopted by Government, the National Bank, and the ARDFM67281Joint Action Program Developed on the Instructions of the President Has Been Adopted by Government, the National Bank, and the ARDFM 29.10.2025, 17:15306476Kazakhstani prankers might be blocked on social media - deputy 31.10.2025, 15:40284751Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000 29.10.2025, 12:48261356Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works 24.10.2025, 21:10Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty247026Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty 05.11.2025, 18:06217471Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026