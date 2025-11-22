Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana

Tell a friend

The third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Qatar were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Ahmed Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar led the delegations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding multifaceted cooperation and injecting new momentum into the strategic partnership between the two countries.





The focus was on further strengthening political interaction, improving coordination mechanisms between the foreign ministries, and exploring new areas for the development of bilateral relations.





Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of consistently implementing the agreements reached at the highest level during meetings between the leaders of the two countries in Astana and Doha last year, which laid a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.





Considerable attention was paid to economic and investment cooperation. The parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing joint projects in the energy sector, the financial sector, telecommunications, agro-industrial complex, logistics, and digital technologies.





Cultural and humanitarian issues played an important role in the dialogue. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening ties between their peoples.





Furthermore, the parties exchanged assessments of key international and regional processes. They noted the similarity of their approaches to pressing issues of international security and sustainable development, as well as the highly productive interaction at the UN, OIC, CICA, IOFS and other multilateral platforms.