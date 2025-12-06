Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev met with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, during an event attended by the heads of diplomatic missions of Asian countries accredited in the Spain, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his welcoming remarks, the Spanish Foreign Minister underlined Spain’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with the Asian continent ahead of the presentation of the new "Spain-Asia Strategy", which will outline the key areas of cooperation for the coming period.





Speaking on behalf of the Group of Ambassadors of Asian and Pacific States (ASPAC) and in his capacity as its Chair, Ambassador Mussayev welcomed the Kingdom’s intention to deepen its partnership with the region. He emphasized the relevance of enhancing interregional connectivity and noted the strong interest in expanding economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was given to the importance of regular exchanges at various levels and maintaining substantive dialogue within bilateral and multilateral formats.





In this context, the steady dynamics of Kazakh-Spanish strategic relations were highlighted, alongside discussions on prospects for further expanding comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.





Following the negotiations, an agreement was reached to hold such meetings on a regular basis.