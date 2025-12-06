This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track
We share the view that a diverse society is a strength. Kazakhstan is a clear example of peaceful coexistence and inter-ethnic cooperation among different communities. While ethnic diversity may often be regarded as a risk factor, for us it is a national asset and a strategic advantage," he stated.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Costa Deliver Joint Statement
Kazakhstan and the European Union are bound by comprehensive cooperation, mutual trust and understanding. We have covered a wide-ranging agenda and reaffirmed the strong commitment to elevating our partnership to new heights. As I have just mentioned, President Costa’s visit comes on the eve of the 10th anniversary of our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia to sign and ratify this "new-generation" accord. This landmark document has become the foundation of our bilateral relations. It covers key areas of interaction, including trade, investment, infrastructure, innovation, culture, and more," - stated the Head of State.
We agreed today on steps to further increase and diversify our trade and investment ties. Kazakhstan will continue to ensure stable and transparent investment climate for European businesses. We see great opportunities to venture in energy efficiency, critical minerals, digital technologies, and transport connectivity," - emphasized President Tokayev.
We welcomed the active work of the Kazakhstan-EU Coordination Platform and the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. Kazakhstan stands ready to support the EU’s €12 billion euro investment package for Central Asia in transport, raw materials, green energy and digital projects. We are confident that together we can turn Kazakhstan into a key Eurasian transportation hub, benefiting all sides. We also discussed opportunities to ensure energy security and stability of supplies and agreed to cooperate in broadening energy partnership into new areas such as critical minerals, nuclear sector, petrochemicals, as well as renewable energy. Our aim is to integrate Kazakhstan more deeply into European supply chains not just as a supplier of raw materials, but by developing local processing, value-added production, and recycling capacities in line with EU standards," - noted the President.
By sharing expertise and investing in technology, Kazakhstan and the EU are building a more inclusive and modern digital economy. Under the Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity, our countries are partnering to expand secure internet access via satellite, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach regions. We also agreed to consider the opportunity of hosting the first Central Asia - EU Innovation Campus at the Astana Hub to bring together startups, tech researchers, digital entrepreneurs. Kazakhstan appreciates the EU’s Horizon Europe and the Global Gateway vision, which supports secure and trusted digital connections worldwide and we are proud to be a part of this effort," - said the Head of State.
I expressed gratitude for the EU’s continuous support in the field of education, research, and academic mobility. Thousands of young Kazakh citizens have benefited from EU programs, including Erasmus+, and we highly appreciate the EU’s readiness to further expand these exchanges. Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening cooperation in higher education, including through deeper university partnerships, joint programs, and mutual recognition of qualifications. We look forward to continuing engagement with the EU partners on ways to simplify visa procedures for our citizens. Greater mobility will directly support education cooperation, scientific collaboration, cultural exchange, and B-to-B activity," - stressed President Tokayev.
We also placed special emphasis on the importance of further advancing cross-regional cooperation. In this context, we believe that the Central Asia - EU dialogue platform has become an effective tool for addressing regional priorities across connectivity, trade, transport, green energy, water management, and digital transformation. Today’s meeting has reaffirmed that we are entering a new stage of our partnership - one that is more strategic, dynamic, and future-oriented. I am confident that the agreements we reached today will soon translate into concrete projects and initiatives," - concluded the Head of State.
This week in Brussels, we just launched negotiations on a Visa Facilitation Agreement. I know very well how these talks matter deeply to both Kazakh and European citizens. When concluded, this agreement will make it easier for our people to meet, study, work, and invest - a real sign of the friendship between our peoples," - he said.
As we know, the European Union has worked firmly with Ukraine to stop the war. And we are working closely with our partners and remain committed to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. In this context, I want to stress my deep appreciation for Kazakhstan’s consistent defense of the United Nations Charter and the rules-based order. We also welcome Kazakhstan’s active and constructive role in regional stability, in particular your support to the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement. A peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus is vital for stronger links between Europe and Central Asia," - said the President of the European Council.
The dynamism of Kazakhstan's society, together with the economic, political, and social reforms launched by President Tokayev, are an excellent basis for the progress of our cooperation to the next level. I'm convinced that together we can turn common challenges into shared opportunities for the future of our people and our societies," - stated António Costa.
