Kazakhstan and the European Union Officially Launch Negotiations on a Visa Facilitation Agreement

The Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union held the first round of official negotiations on concluding a Visa Facilitation Agreement and a Readmission Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs Johannes Luchner.





The launch of the negotiations became a significant and symbolic event, coinciding with an important milestone: December marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. The start of this new negotiation track demonstrates the maturity, depth, and strategic orientation of the relationship, which has been steadily developing over the past decade.





Participants noted that the opening of negotiations reflects growing trust and the commitment of both sides to enhance mobility, expand opportunities for citizens, and strengthen humanitarian and people-to-people ties. It was emphasized that these negotiations are the first process of this kind between the European Union and a Central Asian country, giving this step a historic dimension.





The discussions proceeded in a constructive manner. The parties exchanged approaches, agreed on initial benchmarks, and outlined directions for further work. The negotiations confirmed the readiness of both sides to move forward gradually, shaping a modern legal framework that will facilitate travel, strengthen interpersonal contacts, and further expand cooperation.





The launch of the official negotiations was announced during the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council, held on December 1 in Brussels under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.





Kazakhstan and the European Union agreed to continue the negotiation process and hold the next round of consultations in Astana in 2026.