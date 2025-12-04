03.12.2025, 19:45 24491
Kazakhstan and the European Union Officially Launch Negotiations on a Visa Facilitation Agreement
The Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union held the first round of official negotiations on concluding a Visa Facilitation Agreement and a Readmission Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs Johannes Luchner.
The launch of the negotiations became a significant and symbolic event, coinciding with an important milestone: December marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. The start of this new negotiation track demonstrates the maturity, depth, and strategic orientation of the relationship, which has been steadily developing over the past decade.
Participants noted that the opening of negotiations reflects growing trust and the commitment of both sides to enhance mobility, expand opportunities for citizens, and strengthen humanitarian and people-to-people ties. It was emphasized that these negotiations are the first process of this kind between the European Union and a Central Asian country, giving this step a historic dimension.
The discussions proceeded in a constructive manner. The parties exchanged approaches, agreed on initial benchmarks, and outlined directions for further work. The negotiations confirmed the readiness of both sides to move forward gradually, shaping a modern legal framework that will facilitate travel, strengthen interpersonal contacts, and further expand cooperation.
The launch of the official negotiations was announced during the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council, held on December 1 in Brussels under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.
Kazakhstan and the European Union agreed to continue the negotiation process and hold the next round of consultations in Astana in 2026.
03.12.2025, 19:41 24746
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Discussed with Thai Foreign Minister the State and Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, took part in a meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of South and Central Asian countries with Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Thai Foreign Minister briefed participants on the current priorities of Thailand’s foreign policy and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to advance constructive cooperation with all accredited states. He emphasized that Thailand’s key focus areas include economic diplomacy, interregional cooperation, enhanced connectivity, and active engagement within ASEAN, which collectively represents the world’s fifth-largest economy. The Minister also outlined national priorities such as the development of a regional food security hub, expansion of medical tourism, strengthening of the electrical and electronics industry, deployment of energy-efficient technologies, and improvement of regional connectivity.
Special attention was given to security issues and efforts to combat modern transnational challenges, including online fraud, drug trafficking, labour exploitation, and irregular migration.
In his remarks, Ambassador Baimukhan highlighted the stable and trusting nature of the political dialogue between Astana and Bangkok, affirming Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening the multifaceted partnership. He discussed the possibility of arranging an official visit by the Thai Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan in the near future and proposed holding inter-ministerial consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in the first quarter of 2026.
The Ambassador underlined that Kazakhstan is Thailand’s principal partner in Central Asia, accounting for around 70% of Thailand’s trade with the region. In this context, both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in the fields of subsoil use and rare and rare-earth metals, as well as in high-tech sectors such as electronics, energy, and industrial production. Ambassador Baimukhan also noted that Kazakhstan harvested 27 million tonnes of grain in 2025 and stands ready to expand agricultural exports to the ASEAN market, in line with Thailand’s initiative to develop a regional food hub.
He further outlined broad prospects for enhancing digital cooperation, including digital trade, fintech, cybersecurity, and smart logistics, supported by the memorandum on digitalization signed earlier this year.
Transport connectivity remains an essential component of bilateral cooperation. Discussions covered the development of the Middle Corridor, participation in prospective regional railway projects, and the expansion of direct air services to strengthen business and people-to-people exchanges. The Ambassador noted that 23 regular weekly flights currently operate between Kazakhstan and Thailand and proposed exploring opportunities for a joint cargo-transportation project.
Attention was also given to improving the bilateral legal framework, including finalizing agreements on the protection of investments, avoidance of double taxation, and preparing new documents on veterinary control and plant quarantine. The importance of activating the work of joint working groups on trade and agriculture was emphasized.
In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations, ESCAP, CICA, ASEAN and others. It was noted that such coordination contributes to regional stability, interregional connectivity, and the advancement of shared approaches to sustainable development and the international agenda.
03.12.2025, 19:34 25201
Kazakhstan Expands Cooperation with Asia-Pacific Countries in the Field of Official Development Assistance
A Kazakh delegation led by Arken Arystanov, Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID), took part in the 7th Asia-Pacific Regional Directors Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in conjunction with the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA).
During the forum, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between KazAID and the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA). The signing of this document creates opportunities for joint projects and exchange of experience between KazAID and TICA in the field of international development, including exchange of practices, training and joint implementation of initiatives in partner countries.
During the event, representatives of KazAID and TICA discussed prospects for further cooperation, identified areas for future projects and confirmed their commitment to expanding practical cooperation in the interests of sustainable development.
The signing ceremony was attended by UNESCAP Deputy Executive Secretary Shombi Sharpe and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCAP Margulan Baimukhan.
03.12.2025, 19:31 25456
Meeting of Heads of Diaspora Institutions of the Turkic States Organization Held in Budapest
The capital of Hungary hosted the 7th meeting of ministers and heads of diaspora institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This gathering became the first high-level diaspora event of the OTS ever held in Hungary. The meeting was co-chaired by Lőrinc Nacsa, State Secretary for Hungarian Communities Abroad of Hungary. Kazakhstan was represented by Daniyar Kadyrov, President of the "Otandastar Foundation" NJSC, and Abzal Saparbekuly, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary.
Representatives of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye participated on behalf of the OTS member states. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary-General of the OTS, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, and the Executive Director of the OTS Office in Budapest, Balázs Hendrich.
In his remarks, D.Kadyrov emphasized that engagement with diaspora communities has become an important direction of humanitarian diplomacy. In the context of global transformation, the role of diasporas as bridges between countries is increasing. He cited the words of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: "The unity of the Turkic states is a strategic choice in the interest of our common future."
The Head of the Foundation noted that one of the key priorities of "Otandastar" is strengthening and developing cultural and humanitarian ties with ethnic Kazakhs and compatriots living abroad. He also highlighted one of the significant events of 2025 - the "Otandas Scholars Forum," held on 21 November in Astana. The forum brought together more than 40 foreign scholars and around 100 Kazakhstani researchers, giving new impetus to cooperation with the intellectual diaspora, scientific exchange, and the development of international academic connections.
During the meeting, participants discussed key issues of cooperation among diaspora structures of the Turkic states. The parties agreed to enhance collaboration between diaspora institutions, develop youth programs and scholarship initiatives, and expand cultural and humanitarian projects. Special attention was paid to strengthening coordination and ensuring regular exchange of experience among the countries.
The parties also approved the Joint Action Plan on the diaspora agenda for 2026, which envisions strengthening interagency coordination; expanding youth initiatives and increasing the engagement of young compatriots; implementing joint cultural projects; and broadening academic and educational opportunities for youth from OTS member states.
03.12.2025, 19:29 25731
Kazakhstan Reaffirms its Commitment to International Humanitarian Law in Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean Island States
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Africa, Yerkin Akhinzhanov, took part in the 24th Regional Seminar on the Implementation of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean Island States. The seminar focused on the theme Calling for humanity to be upheld in war: Galvanizing Political Commitment to IHL and was co organized by the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together Moud Dlomo, Deputy Director General of the DIRCO, Jean-Nicolas Paquet-Rouleau, Head of Regional Delegation, ICRC Pretoria, representatives of regional UN agencies and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in South Africa.
Participants discussed the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law. This initiative was launched in 2024 by Brazil, Jordan, Kazakhstan, China, France and South Africa in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross.
In his remarks, Ambassador Akhinzhanov emphasized the utmost importance of upholding international humanitarian law and called to reinforce international political will to ensure its full implementation. He highlighted the role of the Global Initiative in uniting the efforts of States to address rising humanitarian challenges.
Speaking on behalf of the South African side, the Deputy Director General underlined the need to safeguard the principles of international humanitarian law. She outlined South Africa’s contribution to global security and stressed that the country sees itself not as a recipient, but as an active participant and contributor to international peace and stability.
Kazakhstan’s participation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting humanitarian principles, strengthening compliance with international humanitarian law and protecting civilians affected by armed conflict. It also demonstrated the country’s readiness to continue working with States and international partners in the lead up to the high-level meeting of the Global Initiative planned for 2026.
03.12.2025, 19:24 26081
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Hungary in the Agro-Industrial Sector was Discussed at the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, met with the State Secretary for Agricultural Affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary, Imre Hubay. During the meeting, comprehensive information was presented on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in the field of agriculture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the participation of Hungarian companies in the development of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector. Attention was given to the activities of the UBM Group, which plans to implement projects on the production of compound feed and premixes in Kazakhstan. It was noted that Hungarian agribusiness companies are actively involved in Kazakh-Hungarian joint projects in the areas of plant protection products, genetics, irrigation technologies, and food processing. Attention was also drawn to the fact that environmental trials of sorghum, wheat, triticale, barley and alfalfa conducted in Kazakhstan and Hungary demonstrated positive results.
In this regard, the parties agreed to continue exchanging experience in crop production and animal husbandry, as well as to carry on with projects aimed at testing high-yielding Hungarian varieties and hybrids. Cooperation in the field of international standardization in seed production was also discussed. It was emphasized that the adoption of EU standards and other regulations in this area is of particular importance for Kazakhstan, and issues related to the introduction of varietal certification schemes and the control of seed circulation in international trade were reviewed.
The meeting also addressed the issue of mutually beneficial expansion of logistical partnership. This area opens additional opportunities: Hungary may become a gateway to Europe for Kazakh agricultural products, while Kazakhstan, in turn, provides access to the markets of Central Asia and China.
The export potential of Kazakhstan's agricultural products was discussed as well. It was underlined that there is significant potential for supplying processed agricultural goods and bioproducts to European markets, including Hungary. Ambassador A. Saparbekuly also invited the Hungarian side to take a more active part in implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.
In this context, various investment opportunities were presented, including the development of dairy cattle breeding, poultry farming, seed production, beekeeping, as well as interrelated areas of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector - crop production, and the rapidly growing sectors of biofeed and biofertilizers.
Information was provided on state support measures for investment, tax incentives and infrastructure support.
During the discussion, the work and outcomes of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission for cooperation in the field of agriculture were also noted.
As a result of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to organize a visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary to Kazakhstan in early 2026. During the visit, Hungarian experts will be able to explore investment prospects, familiarize themselves with the Kazakh market and with the state support measures for the agro-industrial complex. The parties also agreed to continue cooperation in the identified areas of development of the agro-industrial sectors of both countries.
03.12.2025, 18:07 28601
The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan has Opened in Serbia
A solemn ceremony was held to mark the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Jablanica and Pčinja districts of the Republic of Serbia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nataša Rašević, the heads of the cities of Leskovac and Vranje, as well as representatives of various government agencies, the clergy, and members of the academic and business communities of the host country.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia, Madi Atamkulov, noted in his speech that the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan on Serbia’s strategically important transport corridor connecting countries such as North Macedonia and Bulgaria will provide additional impetus to strengthening bilateral economic relations.
For her part, N. Rašević expressed confidence that the new Kazakhstani mission in this region, at the crossroads of East and West, will encourage business representatives of both countries to establish mutually beneficial contacts.
The well-known Serbian entrepreneur Kristina Stojanović has been appointed Honorary Consul in Predejane.
03.12.2025, 17:10 26421
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Potential Showcased at the Global Destinations Expo 2025
The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Pakistan participated in the Global Destinations Expo 2025, organized by the leading TV channel Discover Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The exhibition brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps from Central Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, as well as key stakeholders of Pakistan’s tourism industry.
At the Kazakhstan pavilion, visitors were presented with informational materials showcasing the country’s tourism potential, including brochures and thematic publications. Video presentations highlighting Kazakhstan’s attractions, natural landscapes, historical sites, and popular tourist destinations were also screened for guests.
In addition, the Embassy showcased elements of traditional Kazakh cuisine and souvenir products featuring national ornaments, which sparked considerable interest among visitors.
Participants of the event highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, noting the country as a promising travel destination for Pakistani citizens.
03.12.2025, 15:45 10416
Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic Outlined the Directions of Cooperation for the Upcoming Period
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation over the past year, as well as prospects for further developing comprehensive engagement in the coming period, including upcoming bilateral visits.
Both sides noted with appreciation the positive dynamics of mutual contacts at various levels, the steady growth of bilateral trade, and the active exchange in cultural, humanitarian, and academic spheres. Particular attention was given to joint projects in the energy, transport and logistics, and mechanical engineering sectors.
The diplomats also exchanged views on current global issues and reaffirmed their interest in further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations.
