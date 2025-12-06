Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Holds Bilateral Meetings with OSCE Leadership

Images | gov.kz

Within the framework of the 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of key institutions of OSCE, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Kazakh Foreign Minister met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) MariaTelalian, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu, and OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM) Christophe Kamp.





During the meeting with Secretary General Sinirlioglu, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the Organization, noting that the development of comprehensive interaction within the OSCE is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.





The parties discussed issues related to strengthening regional security, expanding practical cooperation, and jointly implementing initiatives across all three dimensions of the OSCE - politico-military, economic-environmental, and human dimensions.





During the meeting with HCNM Kamp, Minister addressed issues of ethnic diversity, highlighting Kazakhstan’s unique experience in promoting interethnic harmony.





We share the view that a diverse society is a strength. Kazakhstan is a clear example of peaceful coexistence and inter-ethnic cooperation among different communities. While ethnic diversity may often be regarded as a risk factor, for us it is a national asset and a strategic advantage," he stated.





The meetings with Director Telalian and Representative Braathu focused on democratic development, rule of law, freedom of the media, human rights protection, and the strengthening of civil society institutions.