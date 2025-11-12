Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study

Images | Depositphotos

Microplastic pollution has become a widespread and pressing concern globally due to its increasing accumulation and hidden threat to human health, wildlife, and the environment. In recent years, there have been few reports on the invisible threat of microplastic exacerbated by paper cups and tea bags, which have attracted considerable public attention, Springer Nature Link reports





The plastic coatings of paper cups degrade when exposed to hot water and releasing harmful compounds, such as vinyl chloride, styrene, benzotriazole, diethylhexyl phthalate, and diethyl phthalate into the beverage. Moreover, various ions (e.g., sulfate, nitrate, fluoride, chloride), organic compounds (e.g., naphthalene, butanone, hexanal), and toxic heavy metals leach into the beverage.





Similarly, certain tea bags release microplastic particles composed of polymers, such acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polycarbonate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene, and nylon. These tea bags also release phthalates along with trace amounts of toxic metals including Cd, Co, Cr, and Ni. This study critically examines the overlooked presence and release of microplastics from paper cups and tea bags, particularly in the context of rising tea consumption in India. It aims to raise awareness and provide scientific insights into the potential health and environmental risks, highlighting the need for policy intervention and sustainable alternatives. This article delivers a comprehensive overview of the composition of paper cups and tea bags, along with the mechanisms through which microplastics and nanoplastics are released during the consumption of hot beverages. In addition, it offers current insights into the potential health risks associated with the ingestion of microplastics through tea consumption, as well as the broader environmental impacts.





The article also thoroughly discusses recent advancements in analytical detection and identification techniques, such as AFM, ATR-FTIR, micro-FTIR, Raman spectroscopy, Focal Plane Array (FPA)-Based Reflectance Micro-FT-IR, Py-GC-MS, and LC-MS/MS, used for the characterization of microplastics released from paper cups and tea bags. To enhance understanding of the issue, the article highlights the environmental consequences and health hazards posed by microplastics both during consumption and after the disposal of paper cups and tea bags. Furthermore, this review identifies key research gaps and presents recommendations to reduce the risk of microplastic ingestion from tea infused in paper cups or tea bags. The conclusions drawn from this study are crucial and may contribute significantly to addressing the problem of microplastic contamination from paper cups and tea bags.