28.11.2025, 19:37 19046
Tokayev Holds Talks with Vice President of Switzerland
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Guy Parmelin’s visit to Astana offers an important opportunity to give fresh momentum to the bilateral agenda, akorda.kz reports.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Switzerland as a key political and economic partner in Europe, as well as one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy, having contributed 35.8 billion USD since 2005. The President also reported that nearly 400 Swiss companies and joint ventures currently operate in Kazakhstan.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, political dialogue between Astana and Bern continues to develop at various levels in an open and constructive manner.
He highlighted the dynamic expansion of economic cooperation. Kazakhstan and Switzerland are effectively engaging in the fields of energy and mining, manufacturing and construction, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, finance, and new technologies.
For his part, Guy Parmelin expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and highly commended the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation. He reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding investment projects, and advancing joint initiatives across key sectors of the economy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
28.11.2025, 19:24 19616
Republic of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Develop Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Slovenia Altay Abibullayev held a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Slovenia Urška Klakočar Zupančič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador provided detailed information on the large-scale program of political system modernization initiated by President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, including the forthcoming parliamentary reform and the country’s key foreign policy achievements and priorities.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan’s Eurasian position harmoniously combines the shared civilizational values of East and West, as well as its rich national history, culture, and traditions. He underlined that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening comprehensive relations with Slovenia and the institutions of the European Union.
A.Abibullayev also noted the successful advancement - similar to Slovenia - of the fundamental principles of gender equality, highlighting the growing role and representation of women in government bodies and business, as well as in the education and healthcare systems, and in the overall sustainable development of society.
In turn, the Speaker of the Slovenian Parliament, U.Klakočar Zupančič, stressed that she regards Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia and announced reciprocal plans to promptly establish the Slovenian section of the parliamentary friendship group for cooperation with Kazakhstan. She also informed about the activities of the main parliamentary political factions in light of the upcoming parliamentary elections in March 2026.
With great enthusiasm and sincere warmth, she noted the highest level of trustful and mutually beneficial Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation and friendship, which have reached a qualitatively new stage of development following the official visit of President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan on March 31 - April 1 of this year, at the invitation of President K.K.Tokayev. The Speaker assured the Ambassador that Slovenia remains a loyal and important political and foreign trade partner for all Central Asian countries.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of direct contacts between legislative bodies for the exchange of valuable experience and the strengthening of the legal framework of cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Speaker of the National Assembly conveyed her most sincere and best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan, as well as to the leadership of the Senate and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. She expressed particular interest in personally visiting Kazakhstan on an official trip to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and to gain closer acquaintance with the lives of women, the ancient culture, traditions, and history of our nation, with the possible inclusion of visits to national landmarks, equestrian sporting events, and clubs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 19:13 20201
New Horizons of Investment and Economic Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Thailand Discussed in Bangkok
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Thailand hosted a business roundtable titled "Kazakhstan-Thailand Investment and Trade Opportunities", bringing together representatives of government bodies, business communities, and expert circles of both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Margulan Baimukhan emphasized that Thailand is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia and an important gateway to the ASEAN region, while Kazakhstan serves as Thailand’s main link to Central Asia. He highlighted the steady positive dynamics of bilateral trade and the growing interest of businesses in new areas of cooperation.
A key part of the programme was the remarks by Chotima Lemsawadikul, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, who underlined Thailand’s commitment to strengthening practical economic partnership with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and logistics.
Special attention was given to the potential of agro-industrial cooperation. Kazakhstan has significant capacity for supplying agricultural products, creating favourable conditions for building stable supply chains to the markets of Southeast Asia. Thailand, with its advanced processing and logistics infrastructure, can serve as a promising regional hub for the promotion of Kazakh agricultural products.
The parties also discussed cooperation prospects in subsoil use and strategic minerals. Kazakhstan’s strong position in the global resource base opens opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships in the supply and processing of raw materials demanded by the industries of both countries.
Digital economy development was another key topic. The memorandum of cooperation signed between the two sides provides a foundation for advancing joint initiatives in digital trade, fintech, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and intelligent logistics.
Ambassador M. Baimukhan further noted the importance of transport connectivity as a crucial condition for expanding economic cooperation. Recent decisions by international structures that strengthened the role of Kazakhstan’s logistics facilities within the ESCAP network create new opportunities for linking Eurasian transport routes with infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia.
Presentations at the roundtable were delivered by representatives of KazakhInvest in Singapore, the Kazakh-Thai Alliance, and the logistics company Rhenus. The event concluded with targeted B2B-B2G meetings, during which participants discussed project proposals and practical cooperation opportunities.
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to all participants and emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and active economic engagement between Kazakhstan and Thailand.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 19:09 20966
Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with Head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the Foundation and exchanged views on the organization’s project activities.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of the cultural and humanitarian dimension of Turkic cooperation.
President of the Foundation Raimkulova informed him about the progress in implementing the instructions of the Council of Heads of States of the OTS and outlined the Foundation’s plans for the upcoming year 2026.
The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established on 23 August 2012. The main tasks of the Foundation are the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through the support and funding of various events, projects, and programs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 18:26 21196
Prospects for Kazakh-Congolese Relations Discussed in Kinshasa
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Within the framework of a working visit, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Zhalgas Adilbayev, held consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Francophonie, and Congolese Diaspora of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Congolese delegation was headed by the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DRC Francois Chabani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of other government ministries of the DRC, including the ministries of trade, transport, mining, defense, higher education and others.
During the deliberations the participants focused primarily on the implementation of agreements reached during the first official visit of Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the Republic of Kazakhstan, which took place on September 9-10, 2025.
In particular, the parties discussed the importance of the beggining of diplomatic and political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. It has been also agreed that parties will also make steps towards concluding an agreement on the exemption of diplomatic passport holders from mutual visa requirements.
In the context of developing trade and economic cooperation, the parties will explore the more opportunities for bilateral cooperation, including exchange of visits by representatives of government bodies and business circles, perspectives for concluding an agreement in the field of investment, and the establishment of consultative mechanisms to jointly study cooperation opportunities in transport and logistics, the mining and defense industries, higher education, and agriculture.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners on the African continent. He also emphasized the immense potential for bilateral cooperation between Astana and Kinshasa, which is currently not being fully realized.
In his turn, F.Shabani confirmed the importance of the meeting, noting that the Congolese side is also working to implement the agreements reached at the level of heads of state in Astana.
Zh. Adilbayev also informed that the Kazakh side proposes to establish and actively utilize the institution of honorary consuls. In particular, he noted that Kazakhstan is interested in opening the office of an Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the DRC in the near future.
Also the Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with the Head of State Protocol and Consular Service of the MFA of the DRC, Gertrude Bengonga Elofa. During the meeting the parties exchanged views regarding the prospects of cooperation in the sphere of consular services.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 18:13 20006
Parliaments of Kazakhstan and Mexico Express Readiness to Expand Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The first meeting of the Friendship Groups of the Parliaments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Mexican States in their renewed composition took place. The meeting was held online. Despite the significant time difference, the participants exchanged a number of proposals for cooperation, and the discussions on the prospects for collaboration proceeded in a lively manner, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties briefed each other on the main political processes taking place in Kazakhstan and Mexico.
Maribel Martinez Ruiz, Head of the Friendship Group in the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house) of the Mexican General Congress, placed special emphasis on the agenda promoted by Mexico’s ruling coalition led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, which is focused on achieving justice, integrity, combating corruption, and advancing women’s rights.
Pedro Vazquez Gonzalez, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the lower house, highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries amid growing global instability.
The head of Kazakhstan’s Friendship Group, Member of Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Zharkynbek Amantaiuly, informed his Mexican colleagues about reforms in Kazakhstan and the consideration of a proposal to transition to a unicameral parliament. He also emphasized the importance of expanding the legal and contractual framework between the two countries. Noting the relevance of the climate agenda, the Kazakh parliamentarian briefed them on the Regional Climate Summit to be held in Kazakhstan in 2026. He emphasized the advisability of the Mexican side contributing to the success of this event.
The participants of the meeting noted the great potential for cooperation in exchanging experience and knowledge in the legislative sphere. In particular, Member of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maxim Rozhin informed the attendees about the Kazakh Parliament’s approval of a draft law on artificial intelligence, which became the first legislative initiative in this area in Central Asia. In this context, he expressed readiness to share Kazakhstan’s experience, as well as confirmed the willingness to learn from the experience and expertise of their Mexican colleagues in other fields.
In addition, the Kazakh parliamentarians congratulated Mexico on hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and wished them success and victories.
Given the expressed readiness for active cooperation from both sides, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov, proposed making such meetings regular, with the prospect of organizing exchange visits between the parliaments of the two countries. The proposal was unanimously supported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 18:09 20151
Kuwait's Largest State-Owned Company Considers purchasing Kazakh agricultural products
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Mutlaq Al-Zayed, the Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Flour Mills & Bakeries Company (KFMB), which occupies a key position in the Kuwaiti food and flour milling products market, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation, including the expansion of trade and economic ties and the supply of high-quality agricultural products from Kazakhstan to the Kuwaiti market. Particular attention was paid to opportunities in the export of wheat, flour, vegetable oils, and other goods that are in demand in Kuwait.
Ambassador said that Kazakhstan is one of the biggest grain exporters and ships wheat to more than 80 countries, making a big difference in global food security.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized Kazakhstan's readiness to ensure stable and reliable supplies of food products, noting the high export potential of domestic producers. Interest was also expressed in establishing direct partnerships between Kazakhstani enterprises and KFMB.
For his part, the company representative expressed interest in further exploring opportunities for cooperation and noted the potential for strengthening trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Kuwait.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 17:01 20791
Roundtable Discussion Held with Experts of the Danube Institute in Budapest
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, took part in a roundtable discussion with experts of the Danube Institute - one of Hungary’s leading think thanks. The meeting focused on current dynamics of Kazakhstan-Hungary relations, cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and regional developments in Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Saparbekuly emphasized that the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary continues to strengthen each year, driven by the intensity of high-level bilateral meetings, the expansion of economic cooperation, and the deepening of institutional dialogue. He noted that Hungary’s engagement with the OTS as an Observer State since 2018 plays an important role in enhancing political, economic, and cultural ties with the Turkic world, contributing to regional stability and long-term connectivity.
The Ambassador underlined that Hungary’s interest in the Turkic region is neither new nor accidental. Despite geographical distance, Hungary shares deep historical affinities, linguistic links, and long-standing cultural diplomacy traditions with the Turkic world. Its evolution from a cultural observer to an active strategic partner has been deliberate and impactful, opening new avenues for cooperation.
As part of the program, Dinmukhammed Ametbek, an expert of the Turkic Academy, delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and the evolution of the Organization of Turkic States, drawing on insights from major International Relations theories.
D. Ametbek also briefed participants on the activities of the Turkic Academy, highlighting its research initiatives, projects and efforts to promote scientific and educational collaboration across the Turkic world. D.Ametbek noted that Hungary is an active observer to the Turkic Academy and participates in several areas of cooperation.
Experts of the Danube Institute engaged actively in the discussion, raising a wide range of questions on the topics addressed. The parties expressed their readiness to continue expert-level collaboration and to expand joint initiatives in research, education, diplomacy, and policy analysis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 16:44 8026
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Receives the "Ambassador of the Year" Award
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The capital of Pakistan hosted the 7th annual "Global Ambassador Awards" ceremony, recognizing the achievements of heads of diplomatic missions, offices of international organizations, and representatives of the business community for the year 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized by Pakistan’s reputable magazine "The Diplomatic Insight" (Diplomatic Insight Group, DIG) in collaboration with the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.
Among the distinguished guests were Murtaza Solangi, Spokesperson to the President of Pakistan, and Huzaifa Rehman, Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.
This year, a special category "Ambassador of the Year" was introduced for the first time. To identify the nominees, comprehensive surveys were conducted among representatives of Pakistan’s political, official, diplomatic, business, and academic circles.
Based on the results of these assessments, the title "Ambassador of the Year" was awarded to Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, in recognition of his substantial contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.11.2025, 18:26Prospects for Kazakh-Congolese Relations Discussed in Kinshasa 28.11.2025, 19:0919926Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with Head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation 28.11.2025, 17:0119751Roundtable Discussion Held with Experts of the Danube Institute in Budapest 28.11.2025, 19:13New Horizons of Investment and Economic Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Thailand Discussed in Bangkok19161New Horizons of Investment and Economic Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Thailand Discussed in Bangkok 28.11.2025, 18:0919111Kuwait's Largest State-Owned Company Considers purchasing Kazakh agricultural products 24.11.2025, 18:4694891Kazakh President signs amendments to intellectual property law 24.11.2025, 14:50Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Development of the Transport Industry within the Framework of Presidential Instructions85286Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Development of the Transport Industry within the Framework of Presidential Instructions 25.11.2025, 14:5081051Government Approves the Concept for Managing All Types of Waste for 2026-2030 25.11.2025, 13:2076701Government Reviews Measures for the Development of Cross-Border Hubs 24.11.2025, 09:2566171Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Consular Affairs and Readmission 31.10.2025, 15:40352021Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000 05.11.2025, 18:06288986Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 06.11.2025, 18:14287401Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow 10.11.2025, 09:11245836Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 12.11.2025, 20:14223041Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025