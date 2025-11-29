Al-Farabi's Book was Presented in Ha Noi

Images | gov.kz

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Viet Nam held a gala event at Ha Noi University, dedicated to the Kazakh President's State of the Nation Address; the 35th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's State Sovereignty, and the 1155th birth Anniversary of Al-Farabi, renowned medieval philosopher and scholar of the Muslim World, born in Kazakhstan. Hence, the Ceremony of Inauguration of Al-Farabi’s "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State" was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





At the Opening Part, the documentary about the historic visit of Ho Chi Minh, the first President of Vietnam, to Kazakhstan in 1959, as well as a short video about the state visit to Kazakhstan of Comrade To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, held on 5-7 May 2025, was shown.





This important event was attended by Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry, Senior Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Guest of Honor); Honourable Nguyễn Ngọc Hùng, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations; representatives of government agencies, localities, universities and colleges, the business circles; mass media, and the leadership of the diplomatic corps in Ha Noi (Dean, Ambassador of Palestine Saadi Salama); as well as numerous ambassadors, charge d’affaires and diplomats.





At his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Kanat Tumysh of Kazakhstan highlighted the main directions of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address entitled, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation", as well as emphasized the significance of the 35th Anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan as a symbol of the country’s independence and modernization.





The Ambassador proudly announced that nowadays the Republic of Kazakhstan celebrates the 35th anniversary of its State Sovereignty as a renewed, modernized country; as a nation, committed to justice, and that the Kazakh state is renowned worldwide for its peace-loving foreign policy, and internal socio-political stability.





He also noted that a strategic partnership has been established between Kazakhstan and Viet Nam this year, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to further developing comprehensive cooperation. He stressed that the importance of systematically implementing the agreements, reached at the highest and high levels, in the political, trade, economic, and investment spheres.





At the Inauguration Ceremony of Al-Farabi’s book entitled, "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State," translated into Vietnamese to commemorate the 1155th birth anniversary of this famous medieval philosopher and scholar, Ambassador Kanat Tumysh emphasized Al-Farabi's significant contribution to world civilization.





He expressed gratitude to Professor Nguyen Van Chien of the Ha Noi University, who translated Al-Farabi's book into Vietnamese, for his significant contribution to bringing closer to Viet Nam not only Kazakhstan, but also the Turkic and Islamic worlds.





Subsequently, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, along with the Ambassadors of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, awarded Professor Nguyen Van Chien with a gold medal of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), conferred on behalf of the TURKSOY’s Secretary-General





In turn, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, the Guest of Honor, the Senior Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, underscored that nowadays Kazakhstan has become a country of increasing regional and global significance. The Land of the Great Steppe has become an example of the harmony of the past and future, cultural heritage and modernization, according to the Vietnamese high-ranked diplomat.





He also noted that following the official elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the state visit of Viet Nam’s General Secretary H.E. Mr. To Lam to Kazakhstan in May 2025, a qualitatively new historic period has begun. Viet Nam and Kazakhstan must now move forward together, gaining new momentum and opportunities. H.E. Mr. Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, expressing political confidence, determination, and a shared desire to this end, congratulated the People of Kazakhstan on the occasion of recently celebrated Republic Day, the upcoming Independence Day, and also on the anniversary of Al-Farabi marked throughout the year 2025.





According to him, the translation of Al-Farabi's masterpiece entitled, "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State" into Vietnamese and its publication in Ha Noi is valuable evidence of the cultural and academic exchange between the two countries, which helps bringing his intellectual legacy closer to Vietnamese scholars, students, and readers.





At the Concluding Part of the event, the Ambassador presented the all participants with the inaugurated Al-Farabi's book, translated into Vietnamese (along with the Kazakh, English, and original Arabic texts within a one single book).





Following the event, the Kazakh Ambassador gave an interview to the representatives of the Vietnamese mass media, making a brief summary of the 2025 Kazakhstan National Day celebration.