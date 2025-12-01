The Potential of Social Workers in Advancing Human Rights Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a roundtable dedicated to the development of professional social work and the improvement of human rights protection mechanisms, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of relevant government agencies, universities, NGOs, and international organizations. Participants discussed key directions for modernizing social legislation, issues of labor protection, freedom of association, migrant rights, as well as the institutional development of social work as a professional field.
In her opening remarks, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alua Nadirkulova emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to strengthening the status of social workers. The Social Code adopted in 2023 became an important step in this direction. It strengths professional training through education, certification, and qualification categories, as well as introducing a new remuneration system based on professionalism and job complexity.
The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan’s recommendations under the UN Universal Periodic Review related to vulnerable groups - women, children, and persons with disabilities can be most effectively implemented through strengthened social work mechanisms.
Dinara Yesimova, Executive Director of the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers (the Alliance), presented the key provisions of the draft Law "On Social Work," which will formalize the profession at the cross-sectoral level and establish a sustainable system of training and supervision.
Deputy Director of the Alliance Asiya Bekenova presented the results of a two-year analytical study covering key human rights issues in labor protection, trade union activity, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, as well as the rights of migrants and stateless persons. She noted that the analysis includes a comprehensive review of existing legislation, assessment of its practical application, comparative analysis with international standards, and recommendations for their implementation. Deputy Director Bekenova emphasized that strengthening the professional community of social workers and creating a modern and stable legal framework are key conditions for the effective development of social work in Kazakhstan.
International expert from the United States, Aitakin Huseinli, spoke about global trends and standards in social work, highlighting the need to integrate international approaches into national training programs. She noted that more than half of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals relate to social and economic issues, making the role of social workers essential in achieving these goals and building resilient support systems.
Additionally, Professor of Law Muslim Khasenov presented recommendations on updating legislation related to freedom of association, labor protection, and the legal status of social sector specialists. He stressed that the current regulatory framework does not always meet modern requirements and Kazakhstan’s international commitments for protecting the rights of workers and vulnerable groups.
Speaking about the right to peaceful assembly, the professor emphasized the need to legally establish a mediation procedure with the participation of a neutral mediator chosen by the parties in accordance with the Law "On Mediation." This would help prevent conflicts, reduce social tension, and ensure a more civilized resolution of disagreements between the public and authorities.
Head of the Alliance’s Almaty branch Zhanar Abdykhalykova, Alliance Deputy Director Ayagoz Aubakirova, and Head of the Kyzylorda branch Sandugash Ismagulova presented research results on supervision, professional standards, and the classification system of social professions.
Through "supervision" - an internationally recognized system of professional support, the quality of social work improves across key areas: protection of women from domestic and gender-based violence, safeguarding children’s rights and developing the child protection system, and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities. Supervision strengthens competencies, reduces risk-assessment errors, prevents secondary trauma and victim-blaming, improves interagency coordination, and promotes the implementation of a human-rights-based model.
Participants paid particular attention to advancing the draft Law "On Social Work" as a key sectoral reform. The practical recommendations developed will serve as a basis for further legislative and institutional work, ensuring a systematic and sustainable approach to the development of the social sector.
Overall, the discussion was open and constructive. Participants unanimously emphasized the importance of strengthening interagency cooperation, developing a unified system of training and supervision for social workers, and further consolidating the efforts of the state, NGOs, and the academic community.
