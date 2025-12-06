US experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading economy in Central Asia

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov paid a working visit to New York, during which a series of events took place aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The key event of the visit was the roundtable discussion "Bridging Continents: Kazakhstan’s Strategic Role in West-East Trade", which brought together more than 40 representatives of U.S. expert, business, and financial communities. Participants exchanged views on the development of trade and investment cooperation, transit corridors, the supply of critical minerals, and the enhancement of connectivity along the East-West axis.





Ambassador Ilyassov outlined the main outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to Washington, DC, and the "C5+1" Summit, noting that the agreements reached have elevated bilateral cooperation to a new level, underscored by the signing of more than $17 billion in commercial deals.





American experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading and rapidly developing economy in Central Asia, recognizing the country’s significant contribution to advancing the Middle Corridor and establishing resilient transport and logistics chains. Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords was received positively, opening new opportunities for cooperation in logistics, agriculture, water technologies, and digital services, while further strengthening the country’s diplomatic role on the international stage.





As part of the visit, Ambassador Ilyassov held meetings with representatives of the U.S. business community to discuss prospects for American companies’ participation in projects related to the extraction and processing of critical minerals, as well as the advantages of Kazakhstan’s investment climate.





Another key engagement was a meeting with Richard Wiese, President of The Explorers Club, focused on developing international research initiatives and promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential.





In addition, Ambassador Ilyassov was honored with the "Diwali Stamp - The Power of One" award, established by Diwali Foundation USA to recognize diplomats who have made significant contributions to promoting peace and international stability.