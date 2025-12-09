Ambassador of Kazakhstan Met With the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev participated in the Doha Forum 2025, held in the capital of the State of Qatar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Recognized as one of the leading global platforms for high-level dialogue on international affairs, the Forum brought together more than 5,000 participants from 162 countries, including heads of state and government, ministers, heads of international organizations, representatives of academia and the business community, as well as civil society institutions.





This year’s Forum was held under the theme "Justice in Action: beyond promises to progress," focusing on advancing the principles of justice through diplomacy, sustainable development, and inclusive governance. Participants exchanged views on the transformation of the international system, the evolving role of multilateral cooperation amidst emerging global challenges, and mechanisms to strengthen collective responsibility among states.





On the sidelines of the event, a special session organized by the Astana International Forum (AIF), titled "Middle Powers as Bridge-Builders: Reinventing Global Cooperation," took place. The session provided an opportunity to discuss the growing role of middle powers in international diplomacy and to explore coordinated approaches to addressing global crises.





During his visit, Deputy Minister Bakaev held a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Ahmed Al Hammadi. The parties reviewed current issues of political, trade and economic, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. Both sides noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, underscoring that progress is driven by the strategic dialogue and political will of the leaders of Kazakhstan and Qatar. The interlocutors reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts aimed at implementing high-level agreements and further deepening the strategic partnership.





Deputy Minister Alibek Bakayev also met with the State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs at the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Spain, Diego Martínez Belío. Discussions focused on key areas of the Kazakhstan-Spain agenda, including political cooperation, economic engagement, and cultural and humanitarian ties. The Spanish side expressed its interest in enhancing comprehensive bilateral cooperation and confirmed its intention to undertake a visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.





In addition, Deputy Minister held a number of informal exchanges with representatives of international organizations and participating states, discussing Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy approach, regional security issues, and joint efforts to address contemporary global challenges. These engagements reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s active and constructive role in promoting international dialogue and contributing to global stability.





Kazakhstan’s participation in the Doha Forum 2025 once again demonstrated the country’s commitment to openness, constructive multilateral engagement, and its firm dedication to strengthening international peace and cooperation.