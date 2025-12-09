08.12.2025, 08:09 12656
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Met With the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda and discussed prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
The Kazakh diplomat provided detailed information on the political and social transformations underway in Kazakhstan, including democratic reforms in the civil sphere. He also briefed the Speaker on the country’s key achievements since independence and outlined the planned parliamentary reforms.
For his part, J.Halla-aho positively assessed Kazakhstan’s foreign policy engagement and its participation in international initiatives. He further noted the contribution of the parliamentary friendship groups of both countries, which serve as a sustainable platform for exchanges and expanding contacts between the legislative bodies of the two states.
Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to arrange mutual visits of parliamentary delegations in 2026.
relevant news
08.12.2025, 19:39 12376
Kazakhstan and Poland Strengthen Strategic Dialogue and Humanitarian Cooperation
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, met with former President of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting the Kazakh diplomat expressed his deep gratitude to A.Kwaśniewski for his historical contribution to building a solid foundation for close, friendly, and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Poland. The Ambassador also conveyed warm greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
A.Kwaśniewski highly commended Kazakhstan’s current foreign and domestic policies, noting their balance, commitment to compromise, tolerance, and openness to international dialogue.
Particular attention was given to the humanitarian dimension of cooperation. It was noted that more than 3000 Kazakh students are studying in Poland, which contributes to expanding educational and cultural exchanges. In addition, Kazakhstan is home to one of the largest Polish diasporas in Central Asia, which plays an important role in strengthening ties between the societies of the two countries. The expansion of direct air connections was also emphasized as a factor significantly boosting business, humanitarian, and people-to-people contacts.
The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation. The Ambassador highlighted the active development of Kazakhstan-Poland trade relations, particularly in the agro-industrial and pharmaceutical sectors, and expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in further expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing open dialogue and promoting the further deepening of bilateral relations.
08.12.2025, 19:27 13246
Doha Forum: Kazakhstan Continues to Contribute to Strengthening International Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev participated in the Doha Forum 2025, held in the capital of the State of Qatar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Recognized as one of the leading global platforms for high-level dialogue on international affairs, the Forum brought together more than 5,000 participants from 162 countries, including heads of state and government, ministers, heads of international organizations, representatives of academia and the business community, as well as civil society institutions.
This year’s Forum was held under the theme "Justice in Action: beyond promises to progress," focusing on advancing the principles of justice through diplomacy, sustainable development, and inclusive governance. Participants exchanged views on the transformation of the international system, the evolving role of multilateral cooperation amidst emerging global challenges, and mechanisms to strengthen collective responsibility among states.
On the sidelines of the event, a special session organized by the Astana International Forum (AIF), titled "Middle Powers as Bridge-Builders: Reinventing Global Cooperation," took place. The session provided an opportunity to discuss the growing role of middle powers in international diplomacy and to explore coordinated approaches to addressing global crises.
During his visit, Deputy Minister Bakaev held a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Ahmed Al Hammadi. The parties reviewed current issues of political, trade and economic, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. Both sides noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, underscoring that progress is driven by the strategic dialogue and political will of the leaders of Kazakhstan and Qatar. The interlocutors reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts aimed at implementing high-level agreements and further deepening the strategic partnership.
Deputy Minister Alibek Bakayev also met with the State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs at the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Spain, Diego Martínez Belío. Discussions focused on key areas of the Kazakhstan-Spain agenda, including political cooperation, economic engagement, and cultural and humanitarian ties. The Spanish side expressed its interest in enhancing comprehensive bilateral cooperation and confirmed its intention to undertake a visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.
In addition, Deputy Minister held a number of informal exchanges with representatives of international organizations and participating states, discussing Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy approach, regional security issues, and joint efforts to address contemporary global challenges. These engagements reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s active and constructive role in promoting international dialogue and contributing to global stability.
Kazakhstan’s participation in the Doha Forum 2025 once again demonstrated the country’s commitment to openness, constructive multilateral engagement, and its firm dedication to strengthening international peace and cooperation.
08.12.2025, 17:56 12011
President Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas
The two leaders emphasized the importance of further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Palestine, which are grounded in longstanding ties of friendship and mutual respect. They also explored the prospects for enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction within multilateral structures, akorda.kz reports.
The Presidents exchanged views on pressing international issues, including the situation in the Middle East. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for international initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region through the two-state solution.
President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his deep appreciation to President Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian state and its people, and highlighted Kazakhstan’s important role in promoting global peace and security.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited President Mahmoud Abbas to pay a visit to Astana at a time of his convenience.
08.12.2025, 15:15 12971
Key Areas of Kazakhstan-Slovakia Partnership Were Discussed in Bratislava
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia Zhanna Saginova held a meeting with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Marek Eštok, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussion, the two sides reviewed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues. The importance of organizing reciprocal high-level and top-level visits was underlined. The parties exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, to Kazakhstan on 10-11 June this year.
The Slovak side expressed its readiness to hold political consultations in Bratislava in the first half of 2026, as well as the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue working on further deepening bilateral cooperation.
08.12.2025, 09:30 11656
President of Iran to pay official visit to Kazakh capital
On December 10-11, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will make an official visit to Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The high-level talks are set to focus on strengthening Kazakhstan-Iranian cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian exchange.
06.12.2025, 15:40 77066
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov hold phone talks
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a telephone conversation with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The two leaders noted the traditionally high dynamics of bilateral cooperation and discussed the development of agreements reached at the highest level, including during the Kazakh President’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 21–22, 2025.
During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his state activities for the benefit of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.
06.12.2025, 12:34 80746
Kazakhstan Leads UN Launch of Year of Volunteers
A high-level ceremony marking the official launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026 took place at UN Headquarters. Co-organized by Kazakhstan, Germany, and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme, the event convened Member States, representatives of civil society, academia, and the private sector to promote volunteerism as a key instrument for accelerating the implementation 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and proclaimed by the UN General Assembly Resolution 78/127, the International Year aims to recognize and enhance the contribution of volunteers to sustainable development and global resilience.
In her opening remarks, President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock described volunteers as the "backbone of sustainable development."
In a video address, President Tokayev officially welcomed the launch of the International Year of Volunteers, emphasizing that amid a complex global environment, volunteerism has evolved into a "powerful force for good." He highlighted the crucial role volunteers play in saving lives, supporting vulnerable people and building solidarity in a society. The Head of State highlighted Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing volunteerism, exemplified by the "Taza Qazaqstan" (Clean Kazakhstan) campaign, which mobilizes thousands of citizens to restore natural landscapes. He further announced the strategic development of Almaty as an international UN cooperation hub, including the opening of a UN Volunteers Programme’s Subregional Office.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres also delivered a special message to the global community and the 14,000 active UN Volunteers. "In an era of political division and social isolation, volunteering offers a powerful way to forge connections and reinforce our shared humanity. In times of crisis and uncertainty, you can be the change you wish to see", he stated
Representing Kazakhstan at the event, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, outlined how the country is modernizing civic engagement. "For Kazakhstan, this International Year of Volunteers is a celebration of kindness, unity, and shared responsibility," he said. Minister elaborated on the growing number of "digital volunteers" who use AI to streamline emergency response, noting that Kazakhstan is now home to nearly 300,000 active volunteers. Madiyev also announced a comprehensive Action Plan for the Year of Volunteers, including ecological initiatives aimed at restoring the Aral and Caspian Seas.
The ceremony also marked the presentation of the 2026 State of the World's Volunteerism Report. This strategic document sets the foundation for the upcoming campaign and underscores the role of volunteerism as a key instrument for peacebuilding and humanitarian assistance.
Kazakhstan stands ready to share its experience and work together with all UN Member States to make this International Year of Volunteerism a period of tangible action, mutual support, and creative solutions," Minister Madiyev concluded.
06.12.2025, 11:53 69271
Kazakh President congratulates Finland’s President on Independence Day
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President Alexander Stubb on the occasion of Finland’s Independence Day, akorda.kz reports.
The message notes that Suomi consistently demonstrates an effective combination of economic progress, social justice, and environmental sustainability.
The Head of State emphasized that the recent visit of the President of Finland to Astana gave new momentum to bilateral relations and yielded concrete results in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
President Tokayev wished Alexander Stubb continued success in his responsible public service, as well as well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Finland.
