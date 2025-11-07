Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 SummitForeign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit
Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow
The first model of the movement of solar plasma clouds ejected from the Sun to Earth has been created, along with a preliminary geomagnetic activity forecast. The forecast currently does not take into account the most recent, strongest ejection that occurred last night and will be revised upwards during the day, Laboratory of Solar Astronomy reports.
Regardless of what the graphs show, Earth will experience the strongest geomagnetic storm of the year tomorrow, Friday, November 7, and one of the strongest in recent years. The plasma movement model is very similar to what preceded the G5 magnetic storm of May 11-12 last year, when several ejections simultaneously approached Earth, converging along the way into a single structure of record size.
Currently, even in a weakened form, the forecast for tomorrow shows G3-G4 storms, meaning they range from strong to very strong. When revised throughout the day, this range will most likely shift to the G4-G5 range.
The only positive aspect is the confidence of the mathematical models that the impact will be marginal: the main core of the ejecta, according to their calculations, passes to the left of the Earth, and the planet will be hit by the peripheral sections of the plasma cloud. However, they made the same prediction the day before, whereas, in fact, those gas clouds that were expected to pass tens of millions of kilometers from Earth are currently impacting the planet and causing powerful planet-wide storms. Visual inspection also shows that everything ejected by the Sun is heading toward Earth.
Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026
Russia will train Kazakh human-tiger conflict mitigation specialists, chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry Daniyar Turgambayev told the press conference of the Central Communications Service, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, in 2025, a joint working group convened for its meetings twice under the Kazakhstan-Russia Memorandum on Amur tiger reintroduction. The parties agreed on training Kazakh specialists in human-predator conflict resolution and bringing three or four Amur tigers from Russia in the first half of 2026.
Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000
Kazakhstan has established partnerships with the world’s 40 top universities as well as opened 33 Foreign university branch campuses. This has been stated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at II International Forum of Strategic Partners titled "Kazakhstan is a territory of academic knowledge" held in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh leader believes that the high demographic potential of the Central Asian nations and a number of countries bordering the region creates significant opportunities for Kazakhstan to promote the export of higher education and attract foreign students.
Tokayev said that Kazakhstan set a challenging but extremely important task to become an integral part of the global knowledge market. To this end, partnerships have been established with 40 leading universities around the world, and 33 branch campuses of foreign universities have been opened. It is important that many of these branches offer instruction in English, Russian, and Chinese. Multilingualism in education has always been - and will remain - the key to openness and competitiveness, both for individuals and institutions, as well as for entire nations… So, we are consciously taking this important step toward integration into the global academic space. At the same time, all university branches have introduced mandatory courses in the Kazakh language and the history of Kazakhstan, which are invaluable for helping foreign students gain a deeper understanding of our culture and national mindset, said the Kazakh President.
The Kazakh leader pointed out that up to 31,000 foreign students, currently, attend Kazakhstani universities, which is a record figure for the country.
Kazakhstani prankers might be blocked on social media - deputy
Majilis member Nartai Sarsengaliev submitted a parliamentary inquiry to the Ministries of Internal Affairs as well as Culture and Information, raising the issue of the growing number of dangerous and provocative pranks in society, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today, society is literally flooded with people who, for the sake of cheap popularity, commit foolish and dangerous acts, confusing rudeness with humor. Let me give concrete examples: in Astana, a blogger together with friends brought a ‘fake corpse’ into an elevator and then turned off the lights. At that moment, the person pretending to be dead began to move. People in the elevator screamed in terror. Another man entered an elevator with a pistol and began pointing it at people, frightening them. In Almaty, bloggers threw garbage at street sweepers, filming it and spreading the videos online. There are many such examples," Sarsengaliev stated.
According to him, these "pranks" are not humor, but a manifestation of disrespect and irresponsibility. At the same time, the deputy also spoke about a new type of prank - involving artificial intelligence.
Some create videos in which heads of state or well-known officials appear to be shopping in stores. People unfamiliar with digital technologies easily believe the forgery. Under the pretext of ‘marketing,’ using AI for such manipulation is unacceptable," he believes.
Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works
Majilis deputies have approved in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Heritage Sites," Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Majilisman Askhat Aimagambetov, the draft law was initiated by members of Parliament as part of the implementation of the President’s directive to organize and regulate archaeological activities.
The document is aimed at improving legislation on the protection and use of historical and cultural heritage sites within the field of archaeology.
Key provisions include reforming the licensing system for archaeological work and streamlining the collection and organization of data on archaeological monuments and sites.
To bring together all information on historical and cultural heritage sites discovered during archaeological excavations, the draft law also proposes establishing a "Unified Automated Information System for Archaeological Works."
In addition, the draft law outlines the functions of the "National Archaeological Service," to be coordinated by Margulan Institute of Archaeology. The service will be responsible for providing scientific, advisory, and analytical support for archaeological projects.
Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty
From October 4 to 12, the team of the Institute of Zoology of Kazakhstan conducted a short but successful expedition to the Kurty locality in Almaty Region - one of the few continental Paleozoic sites in Kazakhstan. The exposed rocks here date back to the Permian period, about 280 million years old, meaning that the organisms found in Kurty lived long before the age of dinosaurs, zool.kz reports.
The remains of early Permian amphibians from the Kurty complex were first discovered in the 1960s during geological surveys. In the 1970s, specialists from the Paleontological Institute of the USSR Academy of Sciences carried out several productive field seasons and collected more than 400 specimens. To their surprise, all the fossils belonged to a single species - Utegenia shpinari. The causes of such a low species diversity remain under discussion. More interestingly, Kurty preserves an almost complete ontogenetic series, from juveniles about 2 cm long to adults reaching 30 cm, making it an exceptional site for studying the individual development of Paleozoic amphibians.
Almaty welcomes up to 1.1 million tourists in January-June 2025
In the first half of 2025, Almaty welcomed 1.1 million tourists, representing a 6.5% increase compared to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Among them, 320,000 were foreign visitors, with the main growth driven by travelers from India, China, the UAE, and Malaysia.
According to Olzhas Smagulov, deputy mayor of the city, the growth of tourism is supported by the expansion of air connections. In 2025, new international routes were launched to Guangzhou, Yining, Shanghai, Da Nang, Alanya, and Osh.
Data from Mastercard show that foreign tourists spend an average of 441 US dollars per day in Almaty - 8.7 times more than domestic travelers.
Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on labor migration regulation
Deputies of the Kazakh Senate approved the Law of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Qatar on regulating the employment of workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement was signed on February 14, 2024, during the Kazakh President’s visit to Qatar.
It is purposed to ensure legal and social protection of the citizens of Kazakhstan in Qatar.
The following clear procedures are established for this purpose:
- Selection (receiving applications from the Qatari side, informing the public through the Centers for Employment and Migration);
- Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar (conclusion of an employment contract based on a standard agreement).
- The employer is not permitted to make any changes to its provisions.
Karaganda Records Consistently "High" and "Very High" Levels of Air Pollution for Over a Decade - CACF
For over ten years, the city of Karaganda has been experiencing persistently high and very high levels of air pollution. More than half a million residents are exposed to air contaminated with suspended particulate matter, hydrogen sulfide, and other harmful chemical compounds. In 2024 alone, the city recorded over 46,000 instances where concentrations of hazardous substances exceeded permissible limits - 14,000 more than in Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Almaty, Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy reports.
Karaganda is currently the fifth most populous city in the country, with a population exceeding 500,000. It is also one of Kazakhstan’s key industrial regions, home to a major territorial-industrial complex centered around heavy industry.
The local climate, typical for Northern and Central Kazakhstan, is sharply continental, characterized by harsh winters, moderately hot summers, and low annual precipitation.
The main sources of atmospheric pollution in Karaganda are thermal power plants, coal mining enterprises, and emissions from the private residential sector. Approximately 25,000 households in Karaganda use solid-fuel stoves for heating, consuming an average of 290,000 tonnes of coal during the heating season.
According to the national hydrometeorological service Kazhydromet, between 2015 and 2022 the Air Pollution Index for Karaganda was classified as "high". In 2023, the index was raised to "very high". In 2024, based on the Standard Index, the level of air pollution remained at the "very high" level.
In 2023, maximum exceedances reached up to 22.6 times the permissible level for PM2.5 and up to 12.1 times for PM10. In 2024, exceedances rose further to 26.6 times the limit for PM2.5 and 14.2 times for PM10. These elevated concentrations result primarily from the large number of coal-fired heating sources and industrial facilities operating on coal.
In 2024, a total of 46,256 exceedances of maximum permissible concentrations were recorded by air monitoring stations, with the majority attributed to particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and hydrogen sulfide.
In addition to these pollutants, elevated levels of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, phenol, and ozone are also present in Karaganda's atmosphere.
It is important to note that the Regional Ecological Summit will take place in Astana from April 22-24, 2026. This high-level forum, with the participation of international experts, will address environmental challenges in Central Asia and explore viable solutions for the region.
