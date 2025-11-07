Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow

Images | depositphotos.com

The first model of the movement of solar plasma clouds ejected from the Sun to Earth has been created, along with a preliminary geomagnetic activity forecast. The forecast currently does not take into account the most recent, strongest ejection that occurred last night and will be revised upwards during the day, Laboratory of Solar Astronomy reports





Regardless of what the graphs show, Earth will experience the strongest geomagnetic storm of the year tomorrow, Friday, November 7, and one of the strongest in recent years. The plasma movement model is very similar to what preceded the G5 magnetic storm of May 11-12 last year, when several ejections simultaneously approached Earth, converging along the way into a single structure of record size.





Currently, even in a weakened form, the forecast for tomorrow shows G3-G4 storms, meaning they range from strong to very strong. When revised throughout the day, this range will most likely shift to the G4-G5 range.





The only positive aspect is the confidence of the mathematical models that the impact will be marginal: the main core of the ejecta, according to their calculations, passes to the left of the Earth, and the planet will be hit by the peripheral sections of the plasma cloud. However, they made the same prediction the day before, whereas, in fact, those gas clouds that were expected to pass tens of millions of kilometers from Earth are currently impacting the planet and causing powerful planet-wide storms. Visual inspection also shows that everything ejected by the Sun is heading toward Earth.